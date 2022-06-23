 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C-SPAN)   Will we learn how badly Trump wanted to gut DOJ to ensure his coup worked? Will more Congresscritters get implicated in the sedition? Will you watch? This is the "I plead the fif" 1/6 Select Committee hearing. (2:45 PM ET start time)   (c-span.org) divider line
425
    More: Live, United States House of Representatives, Washington, D.C., United States Capitol, United States, fifth public hearing, fourth hearing of the Select Committee, United States Senate, Select Committee  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Jun 2022 at 2:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



425 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all

 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm shocked a thread for this hasn't been greened yet.

Oh well, tossing my hat in the dumpster fire
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

somedude210: I'm shocked a thread for this hasn't been greened yet.

Oh well, tossing my hat in the dumpster fire


I tried with "fif"

I think I was too esoteric.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Myrdinn: somedude210: I'm shocked a thread for this hasn't been greened yet.

Oh well, tossing my hat in the dumpster fire

I tried with "fif"

I think I was too esoteric.


I would've just assumed that one of the big wigs suddenly decided to testify with a headline like that :P
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

somedude210: I would've just assumed that one of the big wigs suddenly decided to testify with a headline like that :P


Ah.  Since it was the fifth session... maybe I should have gone with "fif session"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Myrdinn: somedude210: I would've just assumed that one of the big wigs suddenly decided to testify with a headline like that :P

Ah.  Since it was the fifth session... maybe I should have gone with "fif session"


Or "Montreal stripper, bacon, A-10 Warthog, John Fetterman, red heads: select committee hearing."
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's some cute animals to get everyone in a good mental place

digitaltrends.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1539956439959183361

Quinnipiac poll:

64% of Americans say the Jan. 6 attack was planned, rather than spontaneous.

58% are following news about the work of the Jan. 6 Committee very or somewhat closely.

59% think Trump bears a lot or some of the responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1539956439959183361

Quinnipiac poll:

64% of Americans say the Jan. 6 attack was planned, rather than spontaneous.

58% are following news about the work of the Jan. 6 Committee very or somewhat closely.

59% think Trump bears a lot or some of the responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack.


Cool.  This supports the previous poll that said 60% of Americans think Trump should be charged for his role on what happened on January 6.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Myrdinn: somedude210: I would've just assumed that one of the big wigs suddenly decided to testify with a headline like that :P

Ah.  Since it was the fifth session... maybe I should have gone with "fif session"


Yeah, much better chance at a green there.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/RepRaskin/status/1539935325954383872

Today @January6thCmte will expose how Donald Trump tried to weaponize the Department of Justice in his desperate bid to retain power. Watch at 3pm ET as witnesses, including the former Acting Attorney General, reveal how Trump nearly made the Big Lie DOJ policy.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a solid morning of meetings, so I'll have to start it an hour late, dammit.  But at least I can watch over lunch.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1540017610632331264

NEWS: Feds searched Jeffrey Clark's home on eve of hearing that will relate to his efforts on Trump's behalf.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1540017610632331264

NEWS: Feds searched Jeffrey Clark's home on eve of hearing that will relate to his efforts on Trump's behalf.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what I'm thinking?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: You know what I'm thinking?


Yes, but how are we going to get enough plutonium into the LHC to get it all to work?

I only have ONE lead-lined suitcase.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plead the FAFO Amendment.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Myrdinn: somedude210: I would've just assumed that one of the big wigs suddenly decided to testify with a headline like that :P

Ah.  Since it was the fifth session... maybe I should have gone with "fif session"

Or "Montreal stripper, bacon, A-10 Warthog, John Fetterman, red heads: select committee hearing."


Montreal stripper bacon
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1540017610632331264

NEWS: Feds searched Jeffrey Clark's home on eve of hearing that will relate to his efforts on Trump's behalf.


Someone was posting that a gagged-warrant for E-mails might have been executed several months ago.  That's a standard practice.  You do that first and the physical search warrant much later on.  In other words, they already had the goods on Clark and this is just finishing off the process.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy. More edited audio clips without context, deep fake videos, and staged riot footage of actors. Thanks a lot demonrat party.
 
mediaho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: You know what I'm thinking?


I think so, Palined Parenthood, but I don't think kids would buy them if we call them Sad Meals.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to fire up the popcorn pot.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1540017610632331264

NEWS: Feds searched Jeffrey Clark's home on eve of hearing that will relate to his efforts on Trump's behalf.


As to those questioning why anyone would have kept evidence of these schemes: if you worked for TFG, would you throw away your insurance policy?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here for the orgy
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent. My meetings just ended for the day.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: You know what I'm thinking?


well gee Brain, I understand the penguins in the tutus, but how are you gonna get the monkeys to wear the banana suits?

I'd think they'd eat the suits before wearing them...NARF!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: I'm here for the orgy


Cawthorn out front should've told ya...
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Time to fire up the popcorn pot.


Is that a cooking pot for popcorn, pot that tastes like popcorn, or popcorn seasoned with pot?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going for a ketamine infusion in an hour. This probably isn't the headspace I need to be in...

/sigh
//click
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bucky suggests you all find a good stick. Everything is better with stick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes
Yes
And as much as I can
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a large anchovie pizza coming and  being drinking  some mowhawk vodka I'm ready
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pence Getting 25th amendment request.
(bah, no link go here)

https://twitter.com/ValerioCNN/status/1540019117037600768

I cannot wait to see the rest of the "puff piece" documentary, now that the 1/6 commission has it, the outtakes will probably be better than anything they shot on purpose... Please tell me the cameras run "WWDITS" style!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AtomPeepers: Pence Getting 25th amendment request.
(bah, no link go here)

https://twitter.com/ValerioCNN/status/1540019117037600768

I cannot wait to see the rest of the "puff piece" documentary, now that the 1/6 commission has it, the outtakes will probably be better than anything they shot on purpose... Please tell me the cameras run "WWDITS" style!


I.... can only get so erect...
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: NateAsbestos: I'm here for the orgy

Cawthorn out front should've told ya...


Ew gross. A Republican in the orgy?!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: I'm going for a ketamine infusion in an hour. This probably isn't the headspace I need to be in...

/sigh
//click


How's that going for you? I'm thinking about trying it.
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm out of work for this one, so I can watch with you weirdos.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soap (TV comedy) opening/intro #2
Youtube OSaNWYHmUvI
 
Blue_Blazer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clark has his mouth open in every pic.

Is that why Dump liked him?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OhBoyThisWillBeGreat.png
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah ... we watched him replace people with his cronies. The crap he was pulling with the military scared the sh** out of me, and still does. If DeSantis gets into that office, we're right farked!
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samfucious: Yeah ... we watched him replace people with his cronies. The crap he was pulling with the military scared the sh** out of me, and still does. If DeSantis gets into that office, we're right farked!


Every election is for all the marbles now. If they win once it's over.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a hard time watching these hearings.  I know that it will make no difference at all in the opinions and votes of the redhats in this country.  I just get frustrated watching the irrefutable evidence being presented to them knowing that they'll instantly dismiss it and that things won't change.  It's the same feeling I got when whatsisface was sobbing about his faith not allowing him to help Trump, but later he said he would vote for him again.

So I switch it off, and rely on the talking heads and Fark to wrap it up for me.  I drink less that way.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1539956439959183361

Quinnipiac poll:

64% of Americans say the Jan. 6 attack was planned, rather than spontaneous.

58% are following news about the work of the Jan. 6 Committee very or somewhat closely.

59% think Trump bears a lot or some of the responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack.

Cool.  This supports the previous poll that said 60% of Americans think Trump should be charged for his role on what happened on January 6.


Too bad what the people want and think has no bearing on anything.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spose I am here for some of it -
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1539956439959183361

Quinnipiac poll:

64% of Americans say the Jan. 6 attack was planned, rather than spontaneous.

58% are following news about the work of the Jan. 6 Committee very or somewhat closely.

59% think Trump bears a lot or some of the responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack.


but 100% of them polled think Joe is just too sleepy to vote for
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN has Woodward, Bernstein and John Dean on.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Airius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: CNN has Woodward, Bernstein and John Dean on.


Geriatrics all the way down... turtle included
 
Displayed 50 of 425 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.