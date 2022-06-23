 Skip to content
(The Hill) Boobies Because France wants to be neutral to religions, it is banning Muslim women from wearing burkinis in public pools. Buried lede: There is also a new rule that women can go topless in public pools   (thehill.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
New rule?

I also picture France as a nation of topless women and fat old guys in speedos
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If women want to go topless in pools, let them.  Conversely, if they want to wear burkinis in pools, let them do that, too.

Neither of those will hurt anyone.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Clothing rules in public pools in France are strict, for what authorities say are reasons of hygiene: caps are required, and baggy swim trunks or other voluminous clothing is generally banned. Wetsuits are not allowed in many pools too, as are some sun-protection suits.

This makes absolutely no sense to me. WTF, France?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

labman: If women want to go topless in pools, let them.  Conversely, if they want to wear burkinis in pools, let them do that, too.

Neither of those will hurt anyone.


you've never been poked in the eye with a stray nipnop, have you

/now i'm blind
//i went in dead center and both got me eyeballs
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Clothing rules in public pools in France are strict, for what authorities say are reasons of hygiene: caps are required, and baggy swim trunks or other voluminous clothing is generally banned. Wetsuits are not allowed in many pools too, as are some sun-protection suits.

This makes absolutely no sense to me. WTF, France?


France is completely and utterly dedicated to absolute neutrality of viewpoints, as long as those viewpoints are in line with 1740's France.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it true that French babes shave their arm pits for the summer? If not, I don't think I'm in.
 
mjg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
French: check
News: check
Oldie but goody meme: check
Google image search: you can figure it out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

labman: If women want to go topless in pools, let them.  Conversely, if they want to wear burkinis in pools, let them do that, too.

Neither of those will hurt anyone.


Bullshiat.

The 3 Abrahamic religions are destroying the earth.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thread fails without pics of women in modest bathing attire?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like France is becoming more France.
 
raulzero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why not just force Muslim men to wear them too.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm planning on wearing a swim suit made entirely of Baby Ruth® bars.  Dress codes don't matter during a special pool event.

We don't see enough of this guy around the pool.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Look sorta like orthodox head gear, but I have so much chlorine in my eye, it's hazy.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This should be an exceptionally divisive and shiatty thread, I look forward to it!

Meanwhile, I'm gonna enjoy all that French nudity and infidelity.  And the bread and wine.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phalamir: fatassbastard: Clothing rules in public pools in France are strict, for what authorities say are reasons of hygiene: caps are required, and baggy swim trunks or other voluminous clothing is generally banned. Wetsuits are not allowed in many pools too, as are some sun-protection suits.

This makes absolutely no sense to me. WTF, France?

France is completely and utterly dedicated to absolute neutrality of viewpoints, as long as those viewpoints are in line with 1740's France.


By actively banning religious attire in public the are inherently not being neutral.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Thread fails without pics of women in modest bathing attire?


TikTok is that way -->
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Clothing rules in public pools in France are strict, for what authorities say are reasons of hygiene: caps are required, and baggy swim trunks or other voluminous clothing is generally banned. Wetsuits are not allowed in many pools too, as are some sun-protection suits.

This makes absolutely no sense to me. WTF, France?


Yeah, if you're a man no board shorts in pools. You must wear a speedo. They have vending machines at their pools selling speedos in case you show up in board shorts.

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2009/aug/12/speedos-fashion
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aungen: Sounds like France is becoming more France.


So - ruder, and less hygienic?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Brains: labman: If women want to go topless in pools, let them.  Conversely, if they want to wear burkinis in pools, let them do that, too.

Neither of those will hurt anyone.

Bullshiat.

The 3 Abrahamic religions are destroying the earth.


I'd like to point out that it is 3 Abrahamic religions that are dominated by male leaders and male followers who tie their self-worth to aggressive and abusive behavior.
 
