(Twitter)   Think it's hot enough for ya? Down in Tennessee, they are teaching you how to make "mailbox lasagna" during the weather forecast
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might to try this. I've been wanting lasagna anyway...
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that's a disgusting sex act in the urban dictionary
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Mailbox Lasagna" sounds like a Wilco song.

Or Ween.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bonus: your lasagna has your bills hidden inside it.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In other words, it's hot enough to melt cheese.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns select ...
 
tommyl66
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We farking knew this nonsense was going to happen when Garfield purchased all the local media outlets.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Meanwhile, in Texass...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Y'all up for some disc golf?
This heat gets rid of all the casual tourista disc golfers. No crowds.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OMG! IT'S SO HOT! WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE SO WHY NOT EAT SALMONELLA LASAGNA!!

Todays high....93?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess it beats frying eggs on the sidewalk or baking cookies on your dash.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, anyone ever figure out why Amalgamated Orange Cat Entertainment Substitute Industries had a cat love lasagna? It seems as absurd as hating Mondays to me. Cats don't work. They don't care what day it is.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: With the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns select ...


Hingle Mckringleberry.
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only 52 degrees in Iran, hold the mail.  Oh, wait, that's Celsius.  Burnt lasagna!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here in Arizona our mailbox enchiladas only take 10 minutes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Also, anyone ever figure out why Amalgamated Orange Cat Entertainment Substitute Industries had a cat love lasagna? It seems as absurd as hating Mondays to me. Cats don't work. They don't care what day it is.


They might care when their human servant stops paying attention to them all day.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Electricity bill
Meat
Sauce
Phone bill
Ricotta/Parmesan/spinach mix
Leaflet from lawn care company
Meat
Sauce
Master card statement
Ricotta/Parmesan/spinach mix
Visa card statement
Grated Asiago/mozzarella/Parmesan mix
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or you can make mailbox cheeseburgers.  Make sure the meat is cooked and then stuff it in your mailbox for 8 hours.
How about mailbox steak?  Cook a steak and stick it in a mailbox for 8 hours.
My favorite is mailbox burritos.  I just cook a burrito and stick it in a mailbox for 8 hours.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Also, anyone ever figure out why Amalgamated Orange Cat Entertainment Substitute Industries had a cat love lasagna? It seems as absurd as hating Mondays to me. Cats don't work. They don't care what day it is.


Concurs...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good girl, Tiikeri.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Here in Arizona our mailbox enchiladas only take 10 minutes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But that's where I keep my famous mailbox potato salad.
 
