25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is like the Deadpool that appeared in the Wolverine movie bad.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Instead of dick jokes he'll use drought jokes. Some people wanted a PG-13 Deadpool
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the reservoir dips below 895 feet - a possibility still years away

Earth years or Mercury years?
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Though the reservoir is at risk of becoming a dead pool, it would most likely take several more years to reach that level, Glennon said.

So no reason to be concerned yet. I'm sure God will figure it out soon enough.
 
Schmoppo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The bodies in barrels provided me with essential nutrients growing up in Vegas.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh well.  Keep filling your swimming pools and growing lettuce in the desert.
 
The Brains
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Samkinisonscreaming.jpg

I kinda want it to happen. Maybe by sacrificing Vegas, people will begin to learn.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Make the alfalfa farms move to climates that can sustain them, that will make a huge difference.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems to me that the farking idiots in the Southwest that keep building homes in the desert and demanding more water than can be naturally supplied got EXACTLY what they wanted.

They bought their tickets...I say let them burn.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're about to have all three branches of the government controlled by conservatives, so I'm fairly confident this issue will go completely unaddressed. America!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Oh well.  Keep filling your swimming pools and growing lettuce in the desert.


And corn. Drove through southern AZ on the way to San Diego last year, and saw field after field of irrigated corn. Farking corn. Like we don't have too much of that shiat already.
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THANKS, BOOMERS!!

This one's all on YOU, f*ckers!
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmoppo: The bodies in barrels provided me with essential nutrients growing up in Vegas.


Everyone who's visited the Vegas area in the last few decades has apparently got a little taste of the mob.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have these idiots never heard of a hose? You turn the knob and water comes out, people fill their pools with them all the time.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Phoenix has nearly 200 golf courses.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Brains: Samkinisonscreaming.jpg

I kinda want it to happen. Maybe by sacrificing Vegas, people will begin to learn.


Eff you. Vegas has some entertainment value

Cut off Arizona. Nothing of value there
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"YOU LIVE IN A FARKING DESERT! AHHHHHHH" -the ghost of Sam Kinnison
 
Nullav
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, we're already two days into Summer. I'm sure things will recover in-- oh foinf.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: We're about to have all three branches of the government controlled by conservatives, so I'm fairly confident this issue will go completely unaddressed. America!


We've had the two branches of the government that can actually do anything controlled by liberals for the last 2 years. What exactly have they done in that time to prevent this? What are they doing now to address it? 

Stop biatching, complaining, and passing the blame and start making the changes you and your ilk promised us. Otherwise, you're no better than those you rail nonstop against.
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No Free Guy is a fun film
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Unless you know how much rain is coming it's hard to make any predictions. If lakes Powel and Mead continue to drop at the rate they have the past 2 years, they'll be dry in 18 to 24 months. If they continue to drop at the rate they've dropped the previous 25 years, it will take 8 to 10 years.

This sure as hell looks like a change in rainfall due to climate change. In 10 years time, the US southwest is going to be well and truly fucked.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Brains: Samkinisonscreaming.jpg

I kinda want it to happen. Maybe by sacrificing Vegas, people will begin to learn.


Some asshat with a rifle thought the same thing while plinking people at a redneck concert.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EBN-OZN: stuhayes2010: Oh well.  Keep filling your swimming pools and growing lettuce in the desert.

And corn. Drove through southern AZ on the way to San Diego last year, and saw field after field of irrigated corn. Farking corn. Like we don't have too much of that shiat already.


it's how we keep gas prices low.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why don't we have water desalinization plants so we can draw water from the place where there's literally no shortage: the ocean?

One would think drawing water and purifying it would solve the water crises globally. We have the tech to do it so what's the problem? If the issue is cost, then it should at least be something someone's working on developing an efficient and cheap way to resolve.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

