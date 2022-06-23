 Skip to content
(CNN)   Abducted woman convinces her captor to let her order food on GrubHub, promptly puts in a side order of "please call the police"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Rape, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, Alice Bermejo, Sexual assault, 32-year-old Kemoy Royal, CNN Wednesday, Legal terms  
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So 'extra bacon'.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not going to arrive in 30 minutes or less.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It worked out for her this time, but she is gonna forget, like most grubhub users, to take that off of her special instructions, and the police are gonna get called all the time on her when she orders in the future.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NYPD officers responded to the address about an hour later and arrested 32-year-old Kemoy Royal at the scene."

Kemoy Quarter-Pounder, surely?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grubhub said Wednesday that their COO reached out to Bermejo Wednesday morning to offer $5000 "that she can invest in her business as our way of recognizing her and (her family) for their quick thinking."

Being functional enough to call the cops when asked to is now "quick thinking."
Our standards are too low.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a code arranged with all of my kids. If they text "I'm going to be later than usual", watch daddy turn into Liam Neeson.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: "NYPD officers responded to the address about an hour later and arrested 32-year-old Kemoy Royal at the scene."

Kemoy Quarter-Pounder, surely?


I can't figure out if that is a slow police response or a fast Grubhub delivery?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Grubhub said Wednesday that their COO reached out to Bermejo Wednesday morning to offer $5000 "that she can invest in her business as our way of recognizing her and (her family) for their quick thinking."

Being functional enough to call the cops when asked to is now "quick thinking."
Our standards are too low.


I've found if you just mentally replace "quick thinking" with "free advertising", it still works...
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: That's not going to arrive in 30 minutes or less.


I mean, it's the cops...

NYPD officers responded to the address about an hour later
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mekkab: Chemlight Battery: That's not going to arrive in 30 minutes or less.

I mean, it's the cops...

NYPD officers responded to the address about an hour later


If she wanted faster service she should have ordered from a doughnut shop.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I have a code arranged with all of my kids. If they text "I'm going to be later than usual", watch daddy turn into Liam Neeson.


Ted 2 - Best Scene in Movie - Liam Neeson Buying a Box of Trix
Youtube PL7IoRjVHJQ

He's going shopping?
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I have a code arranged with all of my kids. If they text "I'm going to be later than usual", watch daddy turn into Liam Neeson.


You're going to grow old and kill your wife in a skiing accident?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Grubhub said Wednesday that their COO reached out to Bermejo Wednesday morning to offer $5000 "that she can invest in her business as our way of recognizing her and (her family) for their quick thinking."

Being functional enough to call the cops when asked to is now "quick thinking."
Our standards are too low.


Well she had to call her husband first and then he told her to call the police.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I have a code arranged with all of my kids. If they text "I'm going to be later than usual", watch daddy turn into Liam Neeson.


Qui-Gon Jinn?
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Hey Nurse!: I have a code arranged with all of my kids. If they text "I'm going to be later than usual", watch daddy turn into Liam Neeson.

Qui-Gon Jinn?


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


*2022 years
 
Bungles
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But did the police bring the food order?

I'm marking that restaurant down three stars if they didn't.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pert: "NYPD officers responded to the address about an hour later and arrested 32-year-old Kemoy Royal at the scene."

Kemoy Quarter-Pounder, surely?


I read the article and tried to come up with a joke along these lines.  Couldn't think of one, yours is very well done.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Big farking gamble. The delivery folk never read that shiat
 
mekkab
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Being functional enough to call the cops when asked to is now "quick thinking."


Hey, in the mid-90's a young woman I knew was working late at a Dunkin Donuts that was being robbed, Cops came in for donuts, she wrote "HELP STORE BEING ROBBED" on the tops of the cups... and nothing.  It doesn't matter how quick you think when the cops are always one step behind.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mekkab: Chemlight Battery: That's not going to arrive in 30 minutes or less.

I mean, it's the cops...

NYPD officers responded to the address about an hour later


Wow, they must have been just outside when they got the call!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Grubhub said Wednesday that their COO reached out to Bermejo Wednesday morning to offer $5000 "that she can invest in her business as our way of recognizing her and (her family) for their quick thinking."

Being functional enough to call the cops when asked to is now "quick thinking."
Our standards are too low.


The fsct she had to check with her husband first stood out to me.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Malenfant: Grubhub said Wednesday that their COO reached out to Bermejo Wednesday morning to offer $5000 "that she can invest in her business as our way of recognizing her and (her family) for their quick thinking."

Being functional enough to call the cops when asked to is now "quick thinking."
Our standards are too low.

The fsct she had to check with her husband first stood out to me.


Well, for starters, she met the rapist dude on a dating site, so she was off cheating on hubby when she got kidnapped.

Probably needed to have them call hubby to confirm she was actually missing.

Hopefully divorced soon too.
 
