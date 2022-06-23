 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   Yes it's National Hydration Day but don't sweat it - tonight's National Seven Whizzes Eve   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
16
    More: Silly, A Great Way to Care, Water, English-language films, professional athlete, Professional sports, National Hydration Day, Football, water bottle  
•       •       •

212 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should call it, "The Day of P"
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hail Hydra-tion
 
Sebas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah right, the last time I jizzed 7 times in an evening was when I was... Oh... Whizz...
 
sawmilldon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is always 7 whizz night for me, dang prostate...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just chugged a quart of water after an eight mile run. I think I still have a deficit.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I just chugged a quart of water after an eight mile run. I think I still have a deficit.


DRINK!
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaggspb: Hail Hydra-tion


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Tell everyone you know to stay hydrated"

This is a super combo with being a vegan atheist, once you've softened your target up, you can start pestering them about the colour of their urine, and visually keep notes about how often they hydrate.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like some of you have a drinking problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: "Tell everyone you know to stay hydrated"

This is a super combo with being a vegan atheist, once you've softened your target up, you can start pestering them about the colour of their urine, and visually keep notes about how often they hydrate.


Don't kink shame.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In Texas, I swear it's a quart minimum for the walk to the driveway...
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tonight is National Seven Whizzes Eve? I don't think that claim holds water.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: In Texas, I swear it's a quart minimum for the walk to the driveway...


I hear Hell is cooler this time of year.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Water you doing to celebrate?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.