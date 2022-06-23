 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Teen uses loophole to set Guinness World Record. Spiffy because no Future Lawyer tag exists   (6abc.com) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it was embassies, right?

DNRTA
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bid deal. I've done every Disney Epcot pavillion in a row, getting a beer or wine everywhere... except for margaritas in Mexico... and then gone around once more for seconds.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Bid deal. I've done every Disney Epcot pavillion in a row, getting a beer or wine everywhere... except for margaritas in Mexico... and then gone around once more for seconds.


Are you a millionaire!?
 
Vegan T-Rex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure somebody has a higher score from the pre-COVID days and just didn't have Guinness put their stamp on it: https://www.culturaltourismdc.org/portal/signature-events
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone has more money than you and has nothing to do with his time so flies around the world to check a box.  How boring is this human?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Very cool idea. Well done, that man
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Asher Boiskin set foot in 35 countries on six continents in less than 24 hours. He was on a mission to break a record.

Go fark yourself, you shiatty farking writer.

35 countries on one continent.Just because it's a foreign sovereign nation doesn't automatically turn Washington DC into Asia or any other continent.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Someone has more money than you and has nothing to do with his time so flies around the world to check a box.  How boring is this human?


Less boring than some schmuck who didn't bother to read the article?
Just a wild guess.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Someone has more money than you and has nothing to do with his time so flies around the world to check a box.  How boring is this human?


Apparently too boring to RTFA
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: WhoGAS: Someone has more money than you and has nothing to do with his time so flies around the world to check a box.  How boring is this human?

Less boring than some schmuck who didn't bother to read the article?
Just a wild guess.


Welcome to Fark!
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jvl: WhoGAS: Someone has more money than you and has nothing to do with his time so flies around the world to check a box.  How boring is this human?

Apparently too boring to RTFA


Welcome to Fark!
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: jvl: WhoGAS: Someone has more money than you and has nothing to do with his time so flies around the world to check a box.  How boring is this human?

Apparently too boring to RTFA

Welcome to Fark!


Hurr durr I meant to do that.
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
and I gave my wishes to the Ukrainian people.

Pretty inconsiderate. They've got enough going on without random kids giving them a birthday present list.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jvl: WhoGAS: jvl: WhoGAS: Someone has more money than you and has nothing to do with his time so flies around the world to check a box.  How boring is this human?

Apparently too boring to RTFA

Welcome to Fark!

Hurr durr I meant to do that.


I figured you meant to do that, that's why I responded.

/confused.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pfft. I had the same idea but those assholes just kept getting their goons to throw me out before I got in and...

"appointments"

Well shiat.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WhoGAS: Someone has more money than you and has nothing to do with his time so flies around the world to check a box.  How boring is this human?


Worse he went to DC and visited a bunch of embassies
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good for him
 
zez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I did that at EPCOT in an afternoon, so what?
 
