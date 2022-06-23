 Skip to content
MTA vows that almost every station in the NYC subway will be accessible by 2055, only 65 years after the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law.
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lame
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's the Americans with Disabilities Act, not the Make New York Public Transit Workers Move Faster than Drugged Snails Act.
 
valkore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Analysis paralysis of cost measures ultimately crippled the flow of funds for these upgrades.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

valkore: Analysis paralysis of cost measures ultimately crippled the flow of funds for these upgrades.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's already been over a hundred years, what's a few more?

It is more difficult and expensive to try to retrofit older stations than to build it into new, probably major rebuilds for some. Maybe if we diverted some taxes from roads or something it would help?
 
