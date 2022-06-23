 Skip to content
(Axios)   Gen Z is "in the midst of a mental health crisis." Welcome to the party the Boomers are throwing, pals
    Sad, Pew Research Center, Generation Y, Generation X, Generation, Meet Gen Z, The Pew Charitable Trusts, United States, Generation Z  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Gen X.
How many i assist you in your journey of self discovery?
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm Gen X.
We're not helping.

/You can take that phrase any way you want.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomers should consider dying before it's time to go into the nursing home.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self-diagnosed via tiktok, of course.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Self-diagnosed via tiktok, of course.


You think they have "seeing a medical professional" money?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're "less conservative than previous generations and take a more progressive stance" on issues like social justice and climate change."

Well yeah, if they keep being told that they're going to live in a world of extreme heat, lots of volatile weather, and large parts of the world becoming to hot and/or dry to be inhabitable, they might be a bit pissed at the lack of action taken by previous generations and try to keep their futures from getting too much worse.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Boomers should consider dying before it's time to go into the nursing home.


We're not even going to be vindicative, it's just that Trickle UP economics has left them dangeriously and illegally understaffed but they defunded the regulation agencies on those.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: assjuice: Self-diagnosed via tiktok, of course.

You think they have "seeing a medical professional" money?


Maybe if they skipped the Starbucks and avocado toast.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Boomers should consider dying before it's time to go into the nursing home.


I'm waiting for that Soylent Green factory to open up, Admirable.  Finally make something of myself.

On the plus side, our water supply, should it last, will be choked full of meds that people flush
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: AdmirableSnackbar: Boomers should consider dying before it's time to go into the nursing home.

We're not even going to be vindicative, it's just that Trickle UP economics has left them dangeriously and illegally understaffed but they defunded the regulation agencies on those.


You know they'll talk about how great Reagan and W and Trump were to the wrong staff.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've reached the point where the best thing the Boomers can do is die.  Quickly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AdmirableSnackbar: Boomers should consider dying before it's time to go into the nursing home.


See you all at the big party at the mall.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

AdmirableSnackbar: Boomers should consider dying before it's time to go into the nursing home.

See you all at the big party at the mall.


That was a great documentary.   Just a bit ahead of its time.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling it a mental health problem makes it seem like it's an issue of outlook rather than the world clearly getting worse right in front of their eyes.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: They're "less conservative than previous generations and take a more progressive stance" on issues like social justice and climate change."

Well yeah, if they keep being told that they're going to live in a world of extreme heat, lots of volatile weather, and large parts of the world becoming to hot and/or dry to be inhabitable, they might be a bit pissed at the lack of action taken by previous generations and try to keep their futures from getting too much worse.


We Xers were told the same thing. And every time we tried to do something about it we got shouted out of the room.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicidal Tendencies - "Institutionalized" Frontier Records - Official Music Video
obligatory

Can we at least give them a Pepsi?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: kittyhas1000legs: They're "less conservative than previous generations and take a more progressive stance" on issues like social justice and climate change."

Well yeah, if they keep being told that they're going to live in a world of extreme heat, lots of volatile weather, and large parts of the world becoming to hot and/or dry to be inhabitable, they might be a bit pissed at the lack of action taken by previous generations and try to keep their futures from getting too much worse.

We Xers were told the same thing. And every time we tried to do something about it we got shouted out of the room.


Like, that's just your OPINION man.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: See you all at the big party at the mall.


Robin Sparkles "Let's Go to the Mall" (full version)
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it so important to be associated with any 'block generation' definitions?

It's stupid and we're all different. I see complaints about my generation that don't apply to me and I see the same thing for my wife's generation.

I'm beginning to feel like this focus on Gen X, Z, Millennials, & Boomers is just propaganda to divide Americans even more.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: assjuice: Self-diagnosed via tiktok, of course.

You think they have "seeing a medical professional" money?


If they're still under their parent's insurance? Maybe.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: kittyhas1000legs: They're "less conservative than previous generations and take a more progressive stance" on issues like social justice and climate change."

Well yeah, if they keep being told that they're going to live in a world of extreme heat, lots of volatile weather, and large parts of the world becoming to hot and/or dry to be inhabitable, they might be a bit pissed at the lack of action taken by previous generations and try to keep their futures from getting too much worse.

We Xers were told the same thing. And every time we tried to do something about it we got shouted out of the room.


Yes but now it's happening in front of our eyes, rather than warnings about a scary future that could be
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: We've reached the point where the best thing the Boomers can do is die.  Quickly.


You want my aunt and dad to die quickly?

My dad lives in Georgia, votes Democrat and is set on Stacy Abrams.

My aunt is a retired are school art teacher.

I think I'm just pointing out how these labels are designed to turn us against each other.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: We've reached the point where the best thing the Boomers can do is die.  Quickly.


There was an episode of Dinosaurs! where an old dinosaur decides to sacrifice himself to keep from slowing the herd down.  The upshot/joke was they got to throw their mothers in law into a volcano before they go.  And in the years following, they didn't have to sacrifice themselves.  So, they got to toss their MIL and go on living.

So, before I go, I'd like to fling a certain person into a volcano.  He's only 237 pounds so it should be easy.  Not like he'd just roll down to the lava and burn his arms and legs and lay they for a few hours in massive pain as the radiant he slowly cooks him.

I could go out on that.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm Gen X.
How many i assist you in your journey of self discovery?[Fark user image image 425x226]


Existential crushing anxiety is a thing. We wanted 2001's future, but are stuck in THX 1138 instead.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report, from the Walton Family Foundation and Murmuration (an educational inequality nonprofit founded by Emma Bloomberg), paints a picture of a generation that prizes family and well-being over money-making, isn't afraid to job-hop, and sees civic participation as vital to advancing their values.

Good god, we've raised Europeans

jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Why is it so important to be associated with any 'block generation' definitions?


Because you have no worthwhile identity of your own,
All bigotry comes from the same personality disorders.
The loser who blames a "generation"  for his little world not being perfect is no different than the racist who blames minorities for his own shortcomings.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Why is it so important to be associated with any 'block generation' definitions?

It's stupid and we're all different. I see complaints about my generation that don't apply to me and I see the same thing for my wife's generation.

I'm beginning to feel like this focus on Gen X, Z, Millennials, & Boomers is just propaganda to divide Americans even more.


Boomers voted in droves for the worst possible politicians. They're - right now - working to kill all the progress their parents made while making it impossible for younger generations to survive, let alone thrive.

Our world is worse off because of Boomers. They have made every aspect of this country and planet worse through their leadership. Some of us were taught "leave things better than you found them" and Boomers only ever do the opposite. It's not propaganda, it's measurable and factual.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm Gen X.
How many i assist you in your journey of self discovery?[Fark user image 425x226]


Also Gen X.  I like that I am both better than Boomers an also Millennials and whatever comes after them.
 
stupiddream
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Kevin Gilbert said in 1995:

Goodness Gracious is there nothing left to say?
When the ones that get to keep looking
Are the ones that look away
It's pabulum for the sleepers
In the cult of brighter days

Goodness Gracious at the mercy of the crooks
We're broke and stroking vegetables
And there's way too many cooks
In every pot a pink slip, In every mouth a hook

Goodness Gracious I'm not listening anymore
Cause the spooks are in the White House
And they've justified a war
So wake me when they notify
We're gonna fight some more

Goodness Gracious not many people care
Concern is getting scarcer
True compassion really rare
I can see it on our faces. I can feel it in the air
Goodness Gracious me

Goodness Gracious my generation's lost
They burned down all our bridges
Before we had a chance to cross
Is it the winter of our discontent or just an early frost?

Goodness Gracious of apathy I sing
The baby boomers had it all and wasted everything
Now recess is almost over
And they won't get off the swing

Goodness Gracious we came in at the end
No sex that isn't dangerous, no money left to spend
We're the cleanup crew for parties
We were too young to attend
Goodness Gracious me

Goodness Gracious my grandma used to say
The world's a scary place now
Things were different in her day
What horrors will be commonplace
When my hair starts to grey?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomers are the generation that is still benefiting the most, did the least, and it's actively working to f*ck over everyone else.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The year of your birth endows you with unique personality traits.  I'm glad that I was born a dragon.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: AdmirableSnackbar: Boomers should consider dying before it's time to go into the nursing home.

I'm waiting for that Soylent Green factory to open up, Admirable.  Finally make something of myself.

On the plus side, our water supply, should it last, will be choked full of meds that people flush


Hey, free meds.  A medley of meds, if you will.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Warthog: We've reached the point where the best thing the Boomers can do is die.  Quickly.

You want my aunt and dad to die quickly?

My dad lives in Georgia, votes Democrat and is set on Stacy Abrams.

My aunt is a retired are school art teacher.

I think I'm just pointing out how these labels are designed to turn us against each other.


The 1% who own the media that is bringing you that message has that as their goal.
They know what happens if you stupid f**ks ever figure out who is REALLY ruining their lives, so they'd rather you blame Grandpa and Grandma.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: Hoblit: Why is it so important to be associated with any 'block generation' definitions?

Because you have no worthwhile identity of your own,
All bigotry comes from the same personality disorders.
The loser who blames a "generation"  for his little world not being perfect is no different than the racist who blames minorities for his own shortcomings.


Well said.  It's a lazy form of "other"ing.  Bigots always need an "other" to attack.  Watch carefully who spouts off about stereotypes and generalizations about any group.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Why is it so important to be associated with any 'block generation' definitions?

It's stupid and we're all different. I see complaints about my generation that don't apply to me and I see the same thing for my wife's generation.

I'm beginning to feel like this focus on Gen X, Z, Millennials, & Boomers is just propaganda to divide Americans even more.


OMIGOD you are such a Capricorn.  It's you peoples' fault that I have to go to work and pay my bills.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What I'm seeing now are businesses, companies, stores and restaurants, that cannot retain their staff.  Especially true of businesses who rely on younger staff.  If new employees don't like their job, they simply leave and they have no difficulty finding another job.

I've gone to bars where the server with the most sonority has been there 6 months.  Last week, I saw a server who has been there 1 month (and doesn't know what they are doing) training the person that started that day.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Hoblit: Why is it so important to be associated with any 'block generation' definitions?

It's stupid and we're all different. I see complaints about my generation that don't apply to me and I see the same thing for my wife's generation.

I'm beginning to feel like this focus on Gen X, Z, Millennials, & Boomers is just propaganda to divide Americans even more.

Boomers voted in droves for the worst possible politicians. They're - right now - working to kill all the progress their parents made while making it impossible for younger generations to survive, let alone thrive.

Our world is worse off because of Boomers. They have made every aspect of this country and planet worse through their leadership. Some of us were taught "leave things better than you found them" and Boomers only ever do the opposite. It's not propaganda, it's measurable and factual.


Except my dad is a boomer and is about to vote for Stacy Abrams and this explanation ignores any of his generation that voted Democrat... like ever.

Being that there have always been Democrat politicians means SOMEBODY was voting for them and NOT killing all the progress , etc...

So it really is a gross generalization that isn't accurate. However you measure it, they are not responsible as a one-generation-UNIT.

/my aunt is a retired school teacher
//art teacher
///a very liberal art teacher
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Persnickety: jso2897: Hoblit: Why is it so important to be associated with any 'block generation' definitions?

Because you have no worthwhile identity of your own,
All bigotry comes from the same personality disorders.
The loser who blames a "generation"  for his little world not being perfect is no different than the racist who blames minorities for his own shortcomings.

Well said.  It's a lazy form of "other"ing.  Bigots always need an "other" to attack.  Watch carefully who spouts off about stereotypes and generalizations about any group.


The "generation" bandwagon is always crowded with Fark's nastiest and most negative trolls - the mentally simple ones, who are easily gulled by cons like the "generation" wars.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So we just keep feeding it with pills and act like everything is going to be okay right? Right?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: thatboyoverthere: AdmirableSnackbar: Boomers should consider dying before it's time to go into the nursing home.

We're not even going to be vindicative, it's just that Trickle UP economics has left them dangeriously and illegally understaffed but they defunded the regulation agencies on those.

You know they'll talk about how great Reagan and W and Trump were to the wrong staff.


Your comment reminded me of the retirement home scene from the second season of Happy!

Unfortunately, the only copy I found has been blocked in the US.  But for those that can watch it, enjoy watching some Nazis get beaten down:

Youtube 6Jr-M15Y1fc
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: AdmirableSnackbar: assjuice: Self-diagnosed via tiktok, of course.

You think they have "seeing a medical professional" money?

Maybe if they skipped the Starbucks and avocado toast.


Why would they put themselves out of jobs? Who do you think makes the avocado toast? A boomer?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Calling it a mental health problem makes it seem like it's an issue of outlook rather than the world clearly getting worse right in front of their eyes.


People were screaming warnings about climate change for decades and all of it was ignored.
Now salt lake City Utah is trying to figure out how to deal with toxic dust storms of salt and arsenic and nobody knows what to do.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hoblit: AdmirableSnackbar: Hoblit: Why is it so important to be associated with any 'block generation' definitions?

It's stupid and we're all different. I see complaints about my generation that don't apply to me and I see the same thing for my wife's generation.

I'm beginning to feel like this focus on Gen X, Z, Millennials, & Boomers is just propaganda to divide Americans even more.

Boomers voted in droves for the worst possible politicians. They're - right now - working to kill all the progress their parents made while making it impossible for younger generations to survive, let alone thrive.

Our world is worse off because of Boomers. They have made every aspect of this country and planet worse through their leadership. Some of us were taught "leave things better than you found them" and Boomers only ever do the opposite. It's not propaganda, it's measurable and factual.

Except my dad is a boomer and is about to vote for Stacy Abrams and this explanation ignores any of his generation that voted Democrat... like ever.

Being that there have always been Democrat politicians means SOMEBODY was voting for them and NOT killing all the progress , etc...

So it really is a gross generalization that isn't accurate. However you measure it, they are not responsible as a one-generation-UNIT.

/my aunt is a retired school teacher
//art teacher
///a very liberal art teacher


The philosophical argument against bigotry is useless against bigots. They like bigotry.
They believe in it.
You aren't going to talk them out of it, because it makes them feel powerful and superior - and they are inferior people who secretly know what losers they are.
That is what makes a bigot.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The year of your birth endows you with unique personality traits.  I'm glad that I was born a dragon.


Fire horse here, I really cleaned up at that particular lottery.
 
Creoena
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even when I was in school in the 90s, I was confused as to why emotional intelligence and mental health support in schools was not present on a regular basis, especially when Columbine happened.  We had one person who provided that kind of support to the kids when I was in school, and it seemed like every person who went to him was seemingly in a bit of a better place emotionally, and surprisingly he was not the type to go sleeping with students.  It doesn't seem like that's changed much.  The world is a different place now with social media. There's also more awareness of issues that negatively affect kids, and tolerance of it is dropping (especially in non-GQP areas).  I am so thankful I graduated HS in 2002 and college in 2006, right before social media was a thing.

/they should just come to FARK and learn to be jaded about the world
//not really
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Should never have done the everybody-gets-a-trophy thing.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The year of your birth endows you with unique personality traits.  I'm glad that I was born a dragon.


Don't you think it has less to do with DOB and everything to do with the conditions and environment people of similar age are raised in?

Generational attitudes and trends are a thing.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Warthog: We've reached the point where the best thing the Boomers can do is die.  Quickly.

You want my aunt and dad to die quickly?

My dad lives in Georgia, votes Democrat and is set on Stacy Abrams.

My aunt is a retired are school art teacher.

I think I'm just pointing out how these labels are designed to turn us against each other.


Oh, there's a solid 35-40% of the Boomers we'd miss.  But it'd be great to have the other 60-65% go.  So, net win.  A final solution to the Boomer problem, if you will.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thesharkman: So we just keep feeding it with pills and act like everything is going to be okay right? Right?


Not at the price they charge for the pills
 
