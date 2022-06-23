 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 120 of WW3: Zelensky lobbying EU on Ukraine candidacy. Orcs take 2 settlements near Lysychansk. Ukraine controls 45% of eastern Donetsk. Putin rerouting trade to "reliable international partners". It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, European Union, Treaty of Lisbon, EU candidate country, European Parliament, southern Ukraine, Russian gas supplies, Enlargement of the European Union, Ukrainian military  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liveuamap
@Liveuamap
Russia: LPG station exploded in Talitsa town of Sverdlovsk region of Russia, 1 wounded

russia boom
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pretty sure that's just a Michael bey set filming
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foinf
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: Another Ukrainian Skif ATGM strike, this time against a Russian BTR APC.

boom
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You lost 14 boats to a country without a navy?
 
