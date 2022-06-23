 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland)) Hero Hero airline pilot averts disaster, spots Peppa Pig walking across the runway and decides to save her from becoming a roast pork sandwich   (thesun.ie) divider line
26
    More: Hero, Airport, The Sun, Aircraft, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, Runway  
•       •       •

989 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2022 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"so emergency crews raced around for 15 minutes to catch it."

I read this to the tune of a benny hill sketch...
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with London & pig balloons?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a knee high balloon is going cause damage to a multimillion money unit vehicle with a hundred passenger capacity - we should ban balloons or modify the design of the vehicle.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aircraft continued to boar in on the runway as emergency crews chased the pig around, taxiing their strength!

In the distance, the swine of jet engines grew as yet another fat jumbo jet approached.  They had to grab the beast right sow before it was hit!

Fortunately, they rescued the pig and pulled their fat out of the frier!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
\
Fark user imageView Full Size

If the pilot's good, I mean if he's reeeally sharp, he can barrel that thing in so low, oh it's a sight to see. You wouldn't expect it with a big ol' plane like a '52, but varrrooom! The jet exhaust... frying chickens in the barnyard!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur terrorists. Balloons are for blowing up transformers.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.


You sound fun.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: If a knee high balloon is going cause damage to a multimillion money unit vehicle with a hundred passenger capacity - we should ban balloons or modify the design of the vehicle.


Meh, zipping around at hundreds of mph thousands of feet off the ground in a big metal tube is never going to be 100% safe no matter what you do.
Sure i guess you could put protective screens over the engines & such to try to make them balloon safe, but youre going to spend billions decrease the efficiency of millions of aircraft (and add new failure points, what if the screen gets sucked in?)
All over an incident with a balloon that didnt even cause any injury or damage, all they had to do was go around again.

Doesnt seem like a good tradeoff. There are much better things we could be doing to increase aviation safety... like maybe replacing our hodge-podge of radios and radars with a globally standardized universal comms and ATC system that is satellite-based and includes automatic collision avoidance. That'd save a lot more lives than banning balloons.
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: What is it with London & pig balloons?


You'll put all the pieces together one of these days.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.


How To Make Homemade Helium? Pour two teaspoons of baking soda into your balloon, and pour half a cup of acetic acid into the bottle. Don't add too much soda! Insert the bottleneck into the balloon's neck and straighten the balloon: the baking soda in the balloon will fall into the bottle and meet the vinegar.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.

You sound fun.


He has a point. This is why when I'm at any festival type event or kid's party I go around popping their balloons and give them all a stern lecture about conservation.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.


What would you rather it be used for?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Aircraft continued to boar in on the runway as emergency crews chased the pig around, taxiing their strength!

In the distance, the swine of jet engines grew as yet another fat jumbo jet approached.  They had to grab the beast right sow before it was hit!

Fortunately, they rescued the pig and pulled their fat out of the frier!


You are really bad at this
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.

How To Make Homemade Helium? Pour two teaspoons of baking soda into your balloon, and pour half a cup of acetic acid into the bottle. Don't add too much soda! Insert the bottleneck into the balloon's neck and straighten the balloon: the baking soda in the balloon will fall into the bottle and meet the vinegar.


Uh, what? That's just CO2 generation.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Amateur terrorists. Balloons are for blowing up transformers.


You sure?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.

You sound fun.


Also very smrt
 
barc0001
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The 3ft pink inflatable could have caused damage to passenger jets if it had been sucked into an engine"

Could have? Anything is possible with a freak occurrence I guess.  Likely?  Probably not.  They test turbines by shooting pheasant carcasses into them and that doesn't cause a disaster...  doubt a balloon would do much except become very fine confetti.

And yes I'm aware of the Miracle on the Hudson where Sully's plane plowed through an entire flock of winged rats.  Quantity probably played a huge role there.
 
thedumbone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chewd: globally standardized universal comms and ATC system that is satellite-based and includes automatic collision avoidance


Accurately pointing a satellite dish at 500MPH in turbulence is... complicated.  The existing UHF and HF radios get the job done.  They aren't sexy, but they work.  What exactly is the safety advantage in making it more complicated?  An aircraft can land perfectly safety NORDO in any event.

As for TACAS - it's been required since 1993.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Ben Enya: IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.

You sound fun.

Also very smrt


I'm smert.


Unlike the dummies here:


https://www.aps.org/policy/statements/95_3.cfm#:~:text=The%20American%20Physical%20Society%20is,as%20for%20advanced%20scientific%20research.

https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/acs-webinars/library/helium.html

https://www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/helium/about-helium


https://www.gao.gov/products/emd-81-91
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.

What would you rather it be used for?


Science?
 
Nullav
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.

You sound fun.


Hydrogen can be had in a jiffy via electrolysis. Though the balloons might be more suited for Independence Day than birthdays.

/And if the danger balloons survive long enough, the hydrogen will happily diffuse through the balloon and enter the upper atmosphere to muck with the ozone layer.
//Our love of floaty, colorful bags will be our extinction.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pilots avoid FOD: Frying Object Delicacies.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: IRestoreFurniture: Helium balloons should be illegal.


We seem to be all for using a finite, non producible resource for such frivolity as a balloon.

What would you rather it be used for?


Liquid Helium is needed to do most MRI.
 
bagumpity
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time I came closest to crashing my airplane (Piper Cherokee 140, for anyone curious).

I was landing at some podunk airport in PA, when a deer ran across the runway.  Just bolted out of the woods and sprinted straight across.  I missed it by mere feet.  But it wasn't the deer running across that was the "almost" part.

My brain, in full "oh crap" mode, decided that I had to hit the brakes IMMEDIATELY.  Which kind of makes sense- the only time you expect to run into a deer is when you're in a car.  It's just not something that you even think of as a possibility when you're on final in a general-aviation aircraft.

Where are the brakes on a car?  Just left of the gas pedal.  About 20ft AGL, I stomped on the left rudder pedal HARD, causing all sorts of flippity flappity things to happen in that airplane.  I recovered just about instantaneously, but for a few moments there I was pretty sure I had closed casketed myself.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chewd: What is it with London & pig balloons?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.