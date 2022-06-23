 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Move, Miss, get out the way. Get out the way, Miss, get out the way   (edmonton.ctvnews.ca) divider line
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a crack like that's going to greatly reduce the structural integrity of the whole windshield; if she had hit that bison it wouldn't be safe at all
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "And then I see this giant, like, buffalo bison thing"

Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was not clear where the bison came from or where it went

Cotton-Eyed Joe?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For Keira Boutilier, the day that Bison crossed the road east on Highway 16 near Highway 779, it was the greatest day of her life. But for the Bison, it was a Wednesday.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: TFA: "And then I see this giant, like, buffalo bison thing"

Wanted for questioning
[Fark user image image 238x297]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: a crack like that's going to greatly reduce the structural integrity of the whole windshield; if she had hit that bison it wouldn't be safe at all


I can't believe it, I ain't never seen a crack like that
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My head hurts after reading Kiera "talk".  Totally.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And sit down, sit down, sit down, you're rocking the boat.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How much wood does a wood bison have?
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skinink: For Keira Boutilier, the day that Bison crossed the road east on Highway 16 near Highway 779, it was the greatest day of her life. But for the Bison, it was a Wednesday.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: My head hurts after reading Kiera "talk".  Totally.


She was, like, driving on this flat asphalt thing like a road when she saw the bison that was like a giant buffalo bison. What's your problem?

/Woman is going on my fark list of people I hope to never have a conversation with
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes, those are edible - but their healthy diet & lifestyle make for a lean, somewhat-bland steak.
Fat = Flavour, folks. Take the bison to Timmy's daily for a few months before trotting over to the abattoir.
 
