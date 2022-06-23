 Skip to content
Ukraine's "Kill the Vichy" program is off to a good start
    Ukraine, Ukrainians, Russia, RIA Novosti, Crimea, Russian media reports, Russians, Nazi Germany  
Weaver95
1 hour ago  
The invasion does not go well.
 
winedrinkingman
30 minutes ago  
At some point the Russian army is gonna completely abandoned the Donbas and all those collaborators with Mossan rifles are gonna be in a bit of a pickle.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
28 minutes ago  
It would have been a better start if they actually killed the guy.
 
thorpe
24 minutes ago  
Practice, practice, practice.
 
WoodyHayes
22 minutes ago  
Uh...

I think that kid stole those glasses from one of Jim Harbaugh's sons.

guestguy
21 minutes ago  
The Russian-backed leader of a town in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt Wednesday as Ukrainians up the stakes in their fight against the new leadership.

Wurdulac?

Leave it to the Russians to put vampires in leadership positions...
 
Creoena
19 minutes ago  

guestguy: The Russian-backed leader of a town in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt Wednesday as Ukrainians up the stakes in their fight against the new leadership.

Wurdulac?

Leave it to the Russians to put vampires in leadership positions...


Someone call Buffy stat.
 
iheartscotch
17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: At some point the Russian army is gonna completely abandoned the Donbas and all those collaborators with Mossan rifles are gonna be in a bit of a pickle.


They break out the Mosins again? Real Talk: they can be pretty nice....for 80 year old+ rifles. If you had a choice...you would REALLY want one that was made pre-WWII.
 
strapp3r
16 minutes ago  
kill the vichy to the left-hand side
 
Laobaojun
14 minutes ago  
It's a war.
A farking genocidal invasion.
Side with the Orcs and you shouldn't be surprised that people are gunning for you.
 
Laobaojun
11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: They break out the Mosins again? Real Talk: they can be pretty nice....for 80 year old+ rifles. If you had a choice...you would REALLY want one that was made pre-WWII.

They break out the Mosins again? Real Talk: they can be pretty nice....for 80 year old+ rifles. If you had a choice...you would REALLY want one that was made pre-WWII.


The Russians were issuing Nagant revolvers to cops as late as 2010, so handing Mosin rifles to militias not a reach.

The worked well enough for that Kyiv native, Lyudmila Pavlichenko.
 
haterade
11 minutes ago  
Ukraine has learned the advancement IEDs
 
Walker
10 minutes ago  
He looks young. Could they not find anyone over 18 to run things?
