(Time)   A tally of insurrectionist arrests, trials, sentences (jail and non-jail) so far. Most of them haven't come to trial yet, the biggies are yet to come, and this is gonna go on for a long time   (time.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Felonies.
No guns.
Decades in prison.

Take their vote.
Take their belts and shoela...know what? They can keep them.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or at least until a Republican President takes power.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Or at least until a Republican Presidentcongress takes power.


FTFY
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like a lot of those people are missing a leading 1 on what their sentences should be.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Or at least until a Republican President takes power.


President DeSantis (sp?) will not only pardon the lot of them, maybe he'll throw some federal "we're sorry" patriot grants to them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, it will go on until Republicans take the House, and then defund the Justice dept until they stop Jan 6th prosecutions.

And then when Republicans win in 2024 all those convicted will be pardoned.

Because the US is dead.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only winners here are the lawyers.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.


Did you parents have any children that lived?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skleenar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But remember, these were peaceful, unarmed, patriotic protestors concerned about the sanctity of our elections.

Coffman drove to Capitol Hill from Alabama on Jan. 6, 2021, in a pickup truck loaded with powerful weapons, and is believed to have been the most heavily armed defendant during the attack. In his truck, investigators found a small arsenal of molotov cocktails, a 9mm handgun, a rifle, a shotgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, a crossbow with bolts, machetes, camouflage smoke detectors and gas-filled Mason jars used to make napalm (a kind of homemade bomb).
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Skleenar: But remember, these were peaceful, unarmed, patriotic protestors concerned about the sanctity of our elections.

Coffman drove to Capitol Hill from Alabama on Jan. 6, 2021, in a pickup truck loaded with powerful weapons, and is believed to have been the most heavily armed defendant during the attack. In his truck, investigators found a small arsenal of molotov cocktails, a 9mm handgun, a rifle, a shotgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, a crossbow with bolts, machetes, camouflage smoke detectors and gas-filled Mason jars used to make napalm (a kind of homemade bomb).


You forgot 'spontaneous'.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.


Weak attempt, bro
 
Skleenar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Again, while reading this, please remember the pure motivations and undoubted patriotism of these people, who may just have let their judgement get a little out of hand in the excitement of that day.

Justice Department lawyers said Curzio had an "undisputed history" of membership with an extremist group known as the Unforgiven, a violent, white supremacist gang operating both inside and outside of the Florida corrections system. "At the time of his arrest, he bore tattoos with Nazi symbology associated with that gang and was wearing a necklace with a Thor's-hammer pendant," the Justice Department wrote. "While he claims the pendant is a representation of sincere religious belief, Thor's hammer is also known to be a white-supremacist symbol.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why are Nazis still allowed on Fark?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Why are Nazis still allowed on Fark?


Just mark them as "ain't nothing gonna happen" so we can all make fun of them every time something happens.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One would think that the federal courts could treat these cases with at least the priority of drug cases.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There are different segments for Merrick Garland
1)Trump and Trump officials are hands off because he feels it is his duty to protect the office of the President
2) Proud Boys ,Oath keepers and other paramilitary may get some significant time but nothing close to treason charges
3) Useful idiots committed major offenses but because of the rise in populism they will suffer no long term ill effects. They are needed at the ballot box to keep corporate rule

This we already know.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Corn_Fed: Why are Nazis still allowed on Fark?

Just mark them as "ain't nothing gonna happen" so we can all make fun of them every time something happens.


See you 20 January 2025.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: So far, the median prison sentence for the Jan. 6 rioters is 45 days.

That's far less than most minimums for selling drugs. Ah well, getting high is worse than than trying to overthrow the government, right?
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.


Why do you constantly say the stupidest fu*king things?
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.


Sorry about your shiatty parents. Here's hoping they died screaming.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sasquach: LarryDan43: Or at least until a Republican President takes power.

President DeSantis (sp?) will not only pardon the lot of them, maybe he'll throw some federal "we're sorry" patriot grants to them.


I spell it DeStapo, and he'll give them jobs in the election police force he'll want, like he has now in Florida. They'll to make sure elections don't go the "wrong way."
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.


Stay away from the lead paint chips.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: There are different segments for Merrick Garland
1)Trump and Trump officials are hands off because he feels it is his duty to protect the office of the President
2) Proud Boys ,Oath keepers and other paramilitary may get some significant time but nothing close to treason charges
3) Useful idiots committed major offenses but because of the rise in populism they will suffer no long term ill effects. They are needed at the ballot box to keep corporate rule

This we already know.


The 3rd way strikes again!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Of course it's going to go on a long time. The Kangaroo Court must go on until at least election time if the Left has even a remote chance of retaining power.

Although, really, nothing to fear. Biden is now talking about a 'second pandemic', just in time to lock in the ludicrously insecure voting methods that got him into office the first time.


prod-images.tcm.comView Full Size
 
