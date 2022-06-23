 Skip to content
(Cheezburger) Old and busted: Millennials, Gen-Z. New hotness: Generation Farked
9
posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2022 at 4:25 AM



Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i couldnt even read that page. do people actually talk like that and think things like this actually matter
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well it is a start get the numbers, but next you need the money to get the influence. Or just riot and burn rich people stuff.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: i couldnt even read that page. do people actually talk like that and think things like this actually matter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't think any of that was in English.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Whenever a millennial across a Gen-Z they're all 'oh, yes. this is friend.' However, when a Gen-Z comes across a millennial-'how does it feel to be irrelevant you back pain-having piece of sh*t?!'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Schizoid - "Generation F*ck You" D-Trash Records
Youtube g-wnPw9l-Gs
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
F*ck you Clarence, you and your back pain havin' ass!  I will never rue this day!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The entire point of having generational cohorts is to examine (and celebrate) how they're different.

We can't join up with gen z - literally the worse people, ever - and create a mega (why is the word "megaclit" in my phone?) cohort and force the world to pay attention to us.

Or maybe we can.

Anyways, the next cohort will sh*t all over gen tween. Plus, they get to fight the water wars so remember that when they're chirping.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Generation
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
