(Bring Me the News)   When bear hunting, do it in season, have a license, don't use artificial lights, and don't bait the bear with donuts. Tag is for the "hunter," bees, maggots, and more. Lots more   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Hunting, trophy-sized bear, Michael J. Thielen, Conservation officers, last year, Minnesota man, Last Thursday, skid-steer loader  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A couple twinks would be a lot less messy bait. A little less.

/as for the poacher, hang him by his nuts
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tape donuts to his body and drop him in the woods on Kodiak Island.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If bees eat a bear, what does the honey taste like?

Pooh.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tom Lehrer - The Hunting Song - LIVE FILM From Copenhagen in 1967
Youtube MQyoSLOlglw
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerk
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works for cops too.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really think we should dispense with the idea that any animal is "trophy size". It's just a false incentive
That gargantuan gerbil I strangled with my bare hands to receive the accolades of my budros? Totally worth it./jk
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If we are going to let all of the turkeys, boars, deer, monkeys and whatnot just run around being fruitful and multiplying, we are going to have to let some of the big predators alone.

I feel bad for the bear, but people have got to stop and think about all the vermin problems that bears can take care of. Nobody is better off with that bear dead. So yeah... the guy is a jerk for killing it.

I do not feel particularly bad about any animals, even insects, as long as they don't eat my food or eat me. If a bear is going to eat a boar or two or three, and scare away a few raccoons, I hope they have a party and I don't need to be invited.

And don't get me started on stray cats. There seem to be far fewer of them since the boars and badgers passed through.

It's a jungle out there.
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wanton waste, that'll piss off 95+% of hunters along with all the people that don't like hunting, not a good move.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Greg Gianforte, is that you?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Once it does, I'll follow,,
Because I'm bigger faster and stronger than you.
Fact.
And smarter too.
Just saying.
 
