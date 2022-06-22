 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   4 million Americans have been completely priced out of the housing market. Only 4 million?   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Unlikely, Real estate, Monetary policy, homeownership rates, Hispanic households, Federal Reserve, Housing Studies, home prices, single-family homes  
•       •       •

50 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2022 at 1:53 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yep. Gotta build those luxury homes on the same acreage that 4 smaller homes could be built.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So inflation has made camper vans even more expensive?

/and I spent so much time picking out a nice spot
//down by the river
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All according to plan.

Look up "REITs"
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: So inflation has made camper vans even more expensive?

/and I spent so much time picking out a nice spot
//down by the river


Down by the river? Those lots rent for $1100/month plus utilities, now.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could afford to buy. The problem is that I could afford to buy in Arkansas. You'll forgive me if that's a place I don't want to live or raise kids at.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The other 30M already were.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think what struck me was median price of 340k. Wow.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.