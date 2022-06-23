 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Amazon Prime introduces living room delivery   (kark.com) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spend more. Scream less.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You pay more for the Prime but the delivery is more speedy.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That rare moment when you're grateful your local Amazon driver always delivers to the wrong address.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
maybe he ordered this
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I bet the driver's first thought after destroying somebody's house was that his employee score was going to go down.
These people need a farking break.

I cancelled prime and switched back to retail at the beginning of the year. If I can't find it in real life, I'll look at a smaller online shop or ebay. The lure of quickly available crap I probably don't need was too much for me.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

