 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Maine insurance agency blows the dog whistle for Juneteenth   (cnbc.com) divider line
47
    More: Dumbass, Emancipation Proclamation, Slavery in the United States, business's door, insurance agency, Facebook of a sign, Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency, online review site Yelp, Black people  
•       •       •

1429 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 22 Jun 2022 at 10:04 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well he found out.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Millinocket on many occasions and i can't say I'm surprised. I hear banjo music every time I get within 10 miles of the place.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably blows the dog too.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: He probably blows the dog too.


Fark user image
lol
 
Gratch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
$100 says the owner whines about "cancel culture".
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll get plenty of donations from RWNJs. They'll probably make millions from the sign.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How an earth can a walk-in insurance storefront stay afloat in a former mill town in the middle of nowhere.  Millinockett is an hour drive from Bangor, which isn't really 'somewhere' either, but it at least has a little bit of a population.  How many customers could this place have had?
 
maxheck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can one even grow collard greens in Maine?
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Which Way to Millinocket?
Youtube p6V2Ew1M0sE
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should have just left it at fried chicken, which is recognised almost-universally as delicious. Hot or cold, fried chicken is the perfect picnic food.

Now, collard greens? Are those any good? I seek to try any food at least twice, but haven't yet had the opportunity.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can always bring out this classic from ten years ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maxheck: Can one even grow collard greens in Maine?


Yes, they'll even grow in zone 3a (far northern tier of Minnesota, North Dakota, and Montana)

https://www.miraclegro.com/en-us/collard-greens-zone-planting-guide

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gratch: $100 says the owner whines about "cancel culture".


Offer to become a Fox News contributor arriving in 3...2...
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aagrajag: They should have just left it at fried chicken, which is recognised almost-universally as delicious. Hot or cold, fried chicken is the perfect picnic food.

Now, collard greens? Are those any good? I seek to try any food at least twice, but haven't yet had the opportunity.


Yes, collards as prepared in the South are delicious, but then again most greens doused in bacon fat, onions, and vinegar with some pork meat taste fine =)
 
jumac
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: How an earth can a walk-in insurance storefront stay afloat in a former mill town in the middle of nowhere.  Millinockett is an hour drive from Bangor, which isn't really 'somewhere' either, but it at least has a little bit of a population.  How many customers could this place have had?


Cause it might be one of only 2 or so in in the city.

And not a bit surprised bout this.  That is prime redneck Rep part of the state.  If you look at the state map during the last pres election trump carried all bout 2 or 3 of 16 counties.  But those 2 or 3 have close to 75% of the state pop and most are dem.  the other counties only have 25% and are mostly rep.  and the further north you get the less and less people you have and the more rep they are.  shoot only 5 counties in the state have over 100k people and only 2 of them have over 200k  all there rest are 66k and under.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: NewportBarGuy: He probably blows the dog too.

[Fark user image 425x61]
lol


His dog is named Whistle?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: How an earth can a walk-in insurance storefront stay afloat in a former mill town in the middle of nowhere.  Millinockett is an hour drive from Bangor, which isn't really 'somewhere' either, but it at least has a little bit of a population.  How many customers could this place have had?


They're propped up by a megacorp insurance company, Progressive. Seeing as how Flo dumped them it's the only explanation.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hillbillies gonna Hillbilly regardless of where they live.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's the "whatever" that gets me.

If the sign has just said "Juneteenth, we're closed.  Eat some soul food." It would have been fine.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the owner must be thrilled about Paul LePage returning to Maine.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aagrajag: They should have just left it at fried chicken, which is recognised almost-universally as delicious. Hot or cold, fried chicken is the perfect picnic food.

Now, collard greens? Are those any good? I seek to try any food at least twice, but haven't yet had the opportunity.


They're extremely bitter, which is why they're made salty and with pork to distract you.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dana Carvey Show: Skinheads from Maine
Youtube DTtgNvw7QFw
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Love me some Bert & !! Came here for this. At the same time, who the FARK doesn't love fried chicken? WTF people!
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: How an earth can a walk-in insurance storefront stay afloat in a former mill town in the middle of nowhere.  Millinockett is an hour drive from Bangor, which isn't really 'somewhere' either, but it at least has a little bit of a population.  How many customers could this place have had?


Looks like five brick-and-mortar insurance agencies in town, three on the same block, which is really about par for a lower-income town of 4,000.  Is there some reason all the C-minus student drips haven't been replaced by a decent web form yet? I don't know, but I guess they can't all be realtors.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Juneteenth ~it's whatever... We're closed

You seem upset. You know you don't have to close, right?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aagrajag: They should have just left it at fried chicken, which is recognised almost-universally as delicious. Hot or cold, fried chicken is the perfect picnic food.

Now, collard greens? Are those any good? I seek to try any food at least twice, but haven't yet had the opportunity.


They are okay if you cook them in a pressure cooker.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kazrak: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/p6V2Ew1M0sE]


Meant to quote! love me some Bert & I, with or without fried chicken.
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why were they even closed? Does it double as the town post office?
 
Spermbot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: aagrajag: They should have just left it at fried chicken, which is recognised almost-universally as delicious. Hot or cold, fried chicken is the perfect picnic food.

Now, collard greens? Are those any good? I seek to try any food at least twice, but haven't yet had the opportunity.

They are okay if you cook them in a pressure cooker.


How does a pressure cooker diminish their bitterness.
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The 32nd Governor of Maine would kick his adze and maybe remind him why hundreds of Maine volunteers gave their lives.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How racist are we talking?

*reads article*

An insurance agency in Millinocket, Maine, is facing online backlash after a photo circulated on Facebook of a sign taped to the business's door on Monday saying, "Juneteenth ~it's whatever... We're closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens."

Holy shiat! That's pretty racist. Why would an insurance agent feel the need to inject their opinions into something anyway?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aagrajag: They should have just left it at fried chicken, which is recognised almost-universally as delicious. Hot or cold, fried chicken is the perfect picnic food.

Now, collard greens? Are those any good? I seek to try any food at least twice, but haven't yet had the opportunity.


The Sugarhill Gang assured me that they usually are.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aagrajag: They should have just left it at fried chicken, which is recognised almost-universally as delicious. Hot or cold, fried chicken is the perfect picnic food.

Now, collard greens? Are those any good? I seek to try any food at least twice, but haven't yet had the opportunity.


I can only think when I hear things like this that the racists involved are jealous of Black cooking (I'd say 'soul food' but get real--this is 100% food springing from Black culture, cultural outreach, and cooking inventions, not some mystical food style that popped up for no reason), because that food is f*cking delicious and these idiots are stuck with Chik-Fil-A, which actually is blander than microwave chicken nuggets and less nutritious.

/my grandmother has dementia and can't tolerate real food, so I had the dubious honor of first-hand eating Chik-Fil-A food once. I think the best descriptor is plain poached chicken rolled in flavorless bread crumbs.
//now, fried chicken? homemade meatloaf? biscuits that melt in your mouth? 100% down for this.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
JFC

I mean, seriously, J.F.C.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not even mad. Jpg
 
Rucker10
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wish this country wasn't full of pants pissing cry baby ass write people.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I wish this country wasn't full of pants pissing cry baby ass write people.


You're hurting my feelings.

My father fought a war so I could be a pants pissing cry baby.

Well, he got SOMEONE to fight a war. That's not important right now.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Dewey Fidalgo: aagrajag: They should have just left it at fried chicken, which is recognised almost-universally as delicious. Hot or cold, fried chicken is the perfect picnic food.

Now, collard greens? Are those any good? I seek to try any food at least twice, but haven't yet had the opportunity.

They are okay if you cook them in a pressure cooker.

How does a pressure cooker diminish their bitterness.


I think that the bitterness goes away the longer you  cook them...I don't recall them being bitter.   Cooking them by boiling takes a looonnnnggg time, (less with a pressure cooker of course) and that maybe why I don't recall bitterness.  I don't cook them anymore.  My family is suspicious of southern food after the family famous black-eyed incident.  (My son still mentions "Remember that time you tried to poison me with those black-eyed peas?"   I didn't, they just hated them.  Corn bread, too.  I really miss cornbread.

try some salt and/or lemon juice with the collard greens.   Bacon or ham hocks work, too.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: How racist are we talking?

*reads article*

An insurance agency in Millinocket, Maine, is facing online backlash after a photo circulated on Facebook of a sign taped to the business's door on Monday saying, "Juneteenth ~it's whatever... We're closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens."

Holy shiat! That's pretty racist. Why would an insurance agent feel the need to inject their opinions into something anyway?


I'm white
I would have loved some fried chicken and collard greens on Juneteenth.
Being in Texas, it's a pretty normal meal or picnic fare.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Mrtraveler01: How racist are we talking?

*reads article*

An insurance agency in Millinocket, Maine, is facing online backlash after a photo circulated on Facebook of a sign taped to the business's door on Monday saying, "Juneteenth ~it's whatever... We're closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens."

Holy shiat! That's pretty racist. Why would an insurance agent feel the need to inject their opinions into something anyway?

I'm white
I would have loved some fried chicken and collard greens on Juneteenth.
Being in Texas, it's a pretty normal meal or picnic fare.


White people love "ethnic" foods. Just not enough to make our own food with flavour.

If there's any kind of resistance to that potato, or that beef, you need to boil it longer.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The signed was taped on the outside. So no chance someone doesn't like Harry Reed? I mean lots of people hated Harry Reid so could understand.

And don't know either Harry or much about Maine. 🤷‍♂
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Progressive Cancels Private Business for Exercising Free Speech!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd bet that Susan Collins is concerned.
 
Shmanger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: New Rising Sun: How an earth can a walk-in insurance storefront stay afloat in a former mill town in the middle of nowhere.  Millinockett is an hour drive from Bangor, which isn't really 'somewhere' either, but it at least has a little bit of a population.  How many customers could this place have had?

They're propped up by a megacorp insurance company, Progressive. Seeing as how Flo dumped them it's the only explanation.


That's not quite the way insurance agencies are run.  Most agents are really independent contractors that have access to a suite of products based on who they have selling agreements with. They get commissions, maybe some leads but that's about it

//over ten years in da biz
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: JFC

I mean, seriously, J.F.C.


Don't forget the JCG
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The thing that bothers me about the racism is that it's just completely unapologetic. Like, they posted this on the door. Of their business. And they thought it was fine to do so. That's horrifying.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.