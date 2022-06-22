 Skip to content
(Axios)   Uvalde police chief who got paid to do nothing now officially getting paid to do nothing   (axios.com) divider line
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He should be right at home.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But still on the City Council.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: But still on the City Council.


Which, even without the current issues with him, shouldn't even be a thing.  The current chief of police also being on the city council sounds like a massive conflict of interest on the best of days.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But he and his lawyer told the Tribune he was open to cooperating with investigations as long as he can see his previous transcripts first.
"That's a fair thing to ask for before he has to then discuss it again because, as time goes by, all the information that he hears, it's hard to keep straight," Hyde said.

Yes, you absolutely need to make sure you keep all the self-covering lies in line with themselves!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like that cover up isn't going so well.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: WickerNipple: But still on the City Council.

Which, even without the current issues with him, shouldn't even be a thing.  The current chief of police also being on the city council sounds like a massive conflict of interest on the best of days.


I mean, schools hiring police seems like a huge scam to get tax dollars approved for education into the pockets of police... Given the size of the town, number of police and the funding levels, I'd expect all sorts of corruption.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are less devastating ways to get put on administrative leave.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1 hour to go in. 4 weeks to get on PAID admin leave.

We're gonna find MH370 before we find out what happened in Uvalde.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Excuse me, wrong thread
 
