(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Largest Burmese python in state's history caught in Everglades, weighing 215 pounds at nearly 18 feet. When do we start calling these beasts "Floridian pythons?"   (nbc-2.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry already taken by this dude I met at South Beach.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Florida man has a wide selection of reptiles to interact with
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wait until those anacondas start showing up.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In other news SyFy channel announces it's next movie Pythonicane.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sneak a few of them into the governor's office.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thats cultural appropriation subby
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Endemic is different than native. Give it a thousand years. Then speciation might make a animal compatible with the environment, or an environment compatible with the species.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I now want everything in my life measured in Golden Retrievers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not a real American problem until it has at least two reality shows, not a comedy on Peacock.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Burmese python has clearly adapted and even possibly evolved to new surroundings. It should be granted honorary Floridian status at the very least. Now give it some meth and a tank top to complete the ceremony
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Depending how fast it takes to be a subspecies, maybe 10,000 years
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When they catch a Burmese python in its underwear driving a U-Haul filled with parrots in a coke-fueled road-rage incident on i-95, then you can start calling it a Floridian python.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: I now want everything in my life measured in Golden Retrievers.


Your lifespan will be 7-8 Golden Retrievers long.

/now go hug your dog
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
