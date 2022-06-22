 Skip to content
(Guardian) Our house, next to the sinkhole in our street (theguardian.com)
19
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbours reportedly said a motorcyclist tried to jump the hole before falling in and running away.


Nice try idiot.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A whole street"

Sorry, can't parse that, mi bucko, could you translate that into American? Just tell me how many washing machines that is, OK? Thanks!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just for context...
Madness - Our House (Official 4K Video)
Youtube KwIe_sjKeAY
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶
Father wears his spelunking hat
Mother's tired, she lost the cat
The kids are falling in the hole🎵
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbours reportedly said a motorcyclist tried to jump the hole before falling in and running away. Pictures of the scene appeared to show a motorbike inside the sinkhole. Bexleyheath council confirmed that a motorbike was found but did not comment further on the claims.

Quality reporting.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good 12-14 washing machines, right there.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our houseIs a very very very fine houseWith a sinkhole in the yardThe motorcycle crashed so hard
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities warn people to avoid the sinkhole, but if someone needs to go by the area, they are required to do the Safety Dance in advance.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: 🎶
Father wears his spelunking hat
Mother's tired, she lost the cat
The kids are falling in the hole🎵


Our hole it draws a crowd
There's always something falling in
And it's usually quite loud
 
Dimensio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

grokca: Neighbours reportedly said a motorcyclist tried to jump the hole before falling in and running away.


Nice try idiot.


Something tells me that you've got to stay away from it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The hole - which measures approximately seven metres by seven metres and is four metres deep -

Metres? I thought double decker buses was the preferred measurement.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, that was dumb. Why would you build a road over a hole and not fill it in first?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, that was dumb. Why would you build a road over a hole and not fill it in first?


They filled it with the same stuff you put in balloons. You ever see someone fail to drive over a balloon?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, that was dumb. Why would you build a road over a hole and not fill it in first?


London was mostly built on swamp. Apart from a little high ground it was created by enclosure.
Literally enclosed marsh with a wall or bank, sluice gates that allowed ditches and steams to flow out at low tide, and eventually filled up with whatever.
So, every so often part of the city just falls into the swamp again.
Well, maybe not but it's almost all fill and sometimes still has voids where lower floors or whatever wasn't demolished, loose fill, and all kinds of problems.
I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not that big. One one-millionth of a Rhode Island, tops.
 
