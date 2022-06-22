 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Here comes the dirt bike / Beware of the dirt bike / Because I hear they're coming to our town / They've got plans for everyone   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    New York City, Manhattan, Automobile, Daily News, outlawed vehicles, NBC, Mayor Eric Adams, illegal mopeds  
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Probably was some good ones in there. Sell them out of state. I'd have bought a dirt bike off them.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Got 4 of these arseholes up and down the street where I work at.

All day. Every day.

I've never wanted to stick some spokes so badly in my life.
 
Baudelier [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now that song is stuck in my head, thanks for that. 🙀
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only a couple of those looked like dirt bikes and I saw not a single moped or 4-wheeler. Whoever staged this didn't really put any effort at all into doing so. Seems like they only wanted a photo-op with the resulting scrap, and they missed the mark there completely.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most of them being crushed did not look like dirt bikes. So, there is no way to get a street license plate for a dirt bike in NY or NYNY? Most places license dirt bikes as far as I know. Just gotta have the required lights.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What an incredible waste of resources...Instead of doing that there are about a million other options that
DIDN'T simply destroy things for the sake of destroying them.. Other nations look at our wastefulness
and then hear us biatching about pollution and resource usage..Then they see this sort of shat and
wonder WTF are we talking about..All the pollution created to make those items, the resources, etc..
All wasted just to send a "message"..  Some 3rd world businessman would have bought that whole damn
lot, put them on a rickety ship and brought them back to wherever and they would have been used
probably longer than their expect life in the U.S. ..
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shut and go eat your slice of the worlds largest cheesecake like the rest of us.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NYC has done this same thing previously.  Thought so.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For fark's sake, this is incredibly stupid.

/I guess if the government does it, it's OK, and if a person had done it, it would be multiple criminal charges.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Ohhh - I'd buy one for $50-$100'

Checks shipping- it will cost 5 to 10 times what I paid for the bike to get it transported?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This not long after an article about those douchbags tearing up the national mall. Those shiat-for-brains are going to get all atvs banned everywhere.

/nice things? Pbbbtttt
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Need a big rig, not a bulldozer.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shut and go eat your slice of the worlds largest cheesecake like the rest of us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good. Just like the liberal state of California did with street racers. Crush them.

I'd suggest crushing them while the riders are cemented to the seats first though.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now I want a dirt bike.
 
brilett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those should all be electric by now.  Noisy, stanky extra polluting crap vehicles.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sunday Sunday Sunday!
 
