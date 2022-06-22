 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   If you escaped from Alcatraz in 1962, authorities are looking for you   (independent.ie) divider line
31
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How they actually look:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Digitally enhanced picture of one of the escapees:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like if you actually escaped from that place and didn't kill anybody, they should give you a medal, not a manhunt.
 
face90
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A more accurate depiction of their current environment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys were all turned into crab feces a loooong time ago
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still haven't found them after 60 years?

Yeah, they died a long time ago.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, those authorities are losers, whining about "their best."  After I escaped, I went home and farked the prom queen.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Anyone Escape Alcatraz?
Youtube A9vbyPw8OzQ


Answer: yes they did escape, they had pictures of them in south america, and the family knew the whole time where they were and kept in contact with them. As in, facial recognition software from 2 years ago said yeah those are them
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the middle guy is Harrison Ford.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, that was the movie with Christian Slater as the skateboarder.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: How they actually look:
[Fark user image 425x317]


Yeah, MythBusters did a series on this.
Didn't turn out so well for the convicts.
Can the MythBusters Escape "The Rock"?
Youtube adhX2dx0FkI
.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned that somebody will try to fake being a prison escapee to get cancer care in the United States. That's farking grim.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Digitally enhanced picture of one of the escapees:

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 354x354]


I was gonna say something, but then I realised that is his thumb.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Knight without armor: Pretty sure the middle guy is Harrison Ford.
[Fark user image 522x924]
[Fark user image 230x228][Fark user image 326x338]


Nope. It's Ash Williams' Dad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone got paid for this waste of time
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have they checked Lake Mead?
 
COVID19
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think I saw them in Red Dead Redemption II. I killed them. You're welcome.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: urger: How they actually look:
[Fark user image 425x317]

Yeah, MythBusters did a series on this.
Didn't turn out so well for the convicts.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/adhX2dx0FkI] .


If they had been better at building their raft they would have been fine. And,yeah, avoid the outgoing tide at all costs, it's no joke.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

COVID19: I think I saw them in Red Dead Redemption II. I killed them. You're welcome.


Can you just kill everyone you meet in RDRII? Everyone says it's boring as hell, but depopulating the map might be amusing.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If they've managed to stay off the radar of law enforcement for 60 years, I'd say they've probably been rehabilitated.
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good lord!  Let it go! IF they lived:
Frank Morris would be 96
John Anglin would be 92
Clarence Anglin be 91

I seriously doubt they are alive, but, if they are, good lord, leave them alone!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: Good lord!  Let it go! IF they lived:
Frank Morris would be 96
John Anglin would be 92
Clarence Anglin be 91

I seriously doubt they are alive, but, if they are, good lord, leave them alone!


If I remember correctly, the manhunt gets called off when they are either captured, confirmed dead, or hit the age of 100.

Frank is off the hook in 4 years.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jtown: If they've managed to stay off the radar of law enforcement for 60 years, I'd say they've probably been rehabilitated.


Naaaaaa. I would not be surprised if at least one of them is doing time under a different name
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: urger: How they actually look:
[Fark user image 425x317]

Yeah, MythBusters did a series on this.
Didn't turn out so well for the convicts.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/adhX2dx0FkI] .


I think this might fall firmly into "A fox runs for his lunch, a rabbit runs for his life" territory.  Trying your best with a safety crew an arms reach away is one thing, but anything is possible when your life is on the line.
 
theotherlondon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whidbey: Seems like if you actually escaped from that place and didn't kill anybody, they should give you a medal, not a manhunt.


So much this.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Waste of time and money at this point, just leave them alone if they're even still out there. 

Government bureaucracy at its finest.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: If they've managed to stay off the radar of law enforcement for 60 years, I'd say they've probably been rehabilitated.


Rehabilitated? That's just a word.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bud jones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

detonator: Those guys were all turned into crab feces a loooong time ago


yup, even the bones...
 
Maynotlast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So does this mean the Feds have finally admitted their whole "they drowned in SF Bay and DIDN'T actually escape and make us look like idiots" theory was BS?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
