(MSN)   If you're supposed to be unable to bend over to tie your shoes, have difficulty walking for more than 15 minutes and sitting for more than 30 then don't become a bodybuilder and let your wife post it on Instagram   (msn.com) divider line
10
504 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2022 at 6:05 PM (20 minutes ago)



10 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Too many disabled don't get what they need because of cheaters burdening the systems.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Okay, but how dumb to you have to be to post stuff when you're running a scam??? I've never "run a scam" or anything, but if I did, even I would know not to put pictures or other evidence up on the Internet.

Dumb as a teenager.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
AYYYYYYYTHEBIGRAGU!
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Okay, now there's limitations when you're disabled. Working out is okay, within your limits that say, a physical therapist has said you can do, but if you're entering bodybuilding contests and it's not for the disabled? And you're supposed to be disabled? Yeah, take him down.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Combustion: Okay, but how dumb to you have to be to post stuff when you're running a scam??? I've never "run a scam" or anything, but if I did, even I would know not to put pictures or other evidence up on the Internet.

Dumb as a teenager.


I had a college roommate who delivered pizzas. He was robbed at gunpoint by a delivery recipient, when they opened the door, at their home. When police arrived and had arrested the suspect the partially eaten pizza, gun, and my roommate's wallet were on the coffee table. There's a distinct percentage of the criminal population who are so impossibly stupid that it's impossible for a non-impossibly stupid person to comprehend what went through their brain.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty sure these guys would all have trouble walking for 15 minutes, too:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I assume TFA is shorting us on the story, because otherwise I'd have to wonder WTF this guy's lawyer was doing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Good. Too many disabled don't get what they need because of cheaters burdening the systems.


Or we could help the guy have a legitimate disability claim by crippling him.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh. This is one of the "slow news day" stories they like to pull out, now and then. There is absolutely no one getting rich off food stamps, there's no money in it. The government could very easily afford to give everyone free food and medical care. It's not considered a priority.

This just smells like an old story slanted to Republican political tastes. "Find someone abusing their welfare while actually enjoying life, somehow, and claim that's why the poor must be suppressed." This particular story might even be true but, seriously, it doesn't look any more real than a Kardashian or Zuckerberg.

If you're the kind of Trump-follower that falls for whatever batshiat insanity is going around, you probably already understand that Zuckerberg is a hastily-made android covering a grotesque squid creature. So, you probably also believe this story about somebody, somehow, horribly getting vast luxury out of light medical fraud.
 
Theeng
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boy I love hearing about assholes abusing the disability system as someone who is fighting the VA like a bastard.

/I'd be happy to help him have a legitimate disability.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: There's a distinct percentage of the criminal population who are so impossibly stupid that it's impossible for a non-impossibly stupid person to comprehend what went through their brain.


"....these are their stories!"
 
