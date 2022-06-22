 Skip to content
"All of the true things I am about to tell you are shameless lies." -Kurt Vonnegut, Cat's Cradle. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Shamelessly Lying edition
toraque
55 minutes ago  
Kurt Vonnegut was a dark humorist who wrote fourteen novels, all of which had the surprising quality of making you laugh so hard you didn't realize you were trying not to cry. Often bleakly satirical in a hilarious way, he covered major themes in an easy to read, straightforward and conversational way that could make complex subjects available to everyone. He also drew a picture of an asshole in one book, with the caption 'this is my drawing of an asshole.' That was hilarious.

Vonnegut was an anti-war pacifist who fought in the Battle of the Bulge in World War Two. He was captured and survived the firebombing of Dresden by hiding in a meat locker, which became the basis of his breakout novel Slaughterhouse-Five. He was an atheist who occasionally attended church. He received a graduate degree in anthropology in spite of dropping out of Cornell University. He was not a simple person. But how did he write?

This page lists thirteen ways to live and write like Kurt Vonnegut, and if you've read his books, they're definitely from him.

Write and quit your goddamn nightmare job "I've deposited my first check in a savings account and, as and if I sell more, will continue to do so until I have the equivalent of one year's pay at GE...I will then quit this goddamn nightmare job, and never take another one so long as I live, so help me God."
Live weird and laugh
Write and cut "Your rule might be this: If a sentence, no matter how excellent, does not illuminate your subject in some new and useful way, scratch it out."
Want to live without war? Then write it right
Write for an audience
Write for yourself
Live with each other
Write with simple language
Live without technology
Write with clarity
Write off semicolons "All they do is show you've been to college."
Live with money and love "I will tell you how to make money: work very hard. I will tell you how to win love: wear nice clothing and smile all the time. Learn the words to all the latest songs."
Write stories with defined shapes watch this video. Trust me.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
Trevt
11 minutes ago  
"Tiger got to hunt, bird got to fly;
Man got to sit and wonder 'why, why, why?'
Tiger got to sleep, bird got to land;
Man got to tell himself he understand."

So it goes, Kurt. I miss your cockeyed but undeniable wisdom.
 
