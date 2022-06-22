 Skip to content
(Variety)   Jerry Hall filing for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, presumably after she realized she was married to Rupert Murdoch   (variety.com) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash out before Dominion takes what's left.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the next episode of Succession.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out Rupert Murdoch is terrible to be around for any extended period of time.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*places hands on hips, pouts, frowns, and struts around my living room*
I DID not know that. Wow.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She got tired of his constant hologram calls with the other Sith.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Cash out before Dominion takes what's left.


Oh come on, you're serious?  She obviously married him for his chiseled good looks, and altruistic personality.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She left Mick for that?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murdoch looks like he's not going to be able to hold his human form much longer.

Too many shuntings has ruined his skin.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The f*ck?

I think I'm having a Mandela Effect moment.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

raerae1980: She left Mick for that?


Mick left her.

But she left Bryan Ferry for Mick Jagger.  She then continued her move up by marrying the aged Murdoch.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She was hoping he'd die soon, but evil doesn't die so quickly.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: She was hoping he'd die soon, but evil doesn't die so quickly.


British satirical magazine Private Eye ran a regular romance novel style story about Murdoch and Wendi Deng where every chapter she had him running on treadmills, exercise bikes, rowing machines etc, clearly hoping to cause a massive heart attack.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eat shiat Murdoch.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All the loofahs and hot showers won't wash that off.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Never get an eye operation if you marry most billionaires....
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
she will return to the collective!
reconciliation is futile!
his monetary and fiduciary distictiveness will be added to her own!

j/k, what are we talking about?
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: She left Mick for that?


images.actionnetwork.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope she takes him for every penny he has.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Divorce happens at his age when she realizes you will outlive her.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess he just was not entertaining enough.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't infantilize her. She has agency. She *chose* to marry one of the worst people on the planet.
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He's a lich. I don't think those die.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jerry wasn't getting all her organs replaced with younger models over the years like he was.   He will outlive her.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When you get to certain age, people just don't want to have sex with you anymore

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jerry's gettin' out while the gettin's good.  After Dominion cleans his clock, she will have prostituted herself to  Ozzie the Hut for nothing.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DaAlien: [Fark user image 500x500]


Bryan Ferry - Let's Stick Together
Youtube Z9EbR0ckb40
 
mononymous
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Jerry Hall filing for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, presumably after she realized she was married to Rupert Murdoch The Joker."

And a racist. And a traitor. And a NAZI.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

