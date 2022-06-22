 Skip to content
(The Hill)   With a US - Russia proxy war in full swing and inflation over 8 percent. You may wonder which '80s horror will return next. If you guessed community spread of Polio in London, come claim your prize   (thehill.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh fark ...
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got back from a vacation in England, including five days in London, in the East End. So I'm getting a kick etc.

I wonder if my vaccinations are up to date...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I just got back from a vacation in England, including five days in London, in the East End. So I'm getting a kick etc.

I wonder if my vaccinations are up to date...


Don't let the suspense paralyze you
 
usernameguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a press release that finding one to three "vaccine-like" polioviruses in sewage samples is normal, but they have always not been detected again.

The fark?
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: HugeMistake: I just got back from a vacation in England, including five days in London, in the East End. So I'm getting a kick etc.

I wonder if my vaccinations are up to date...

Don't let the suspense paralyze you


That joke was terrible, but worth a shot.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Madonna?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I could go for some moar 1980s Jamie Lee Curtis boobies if that's where we're going with this thread.

/ subby said "horror" as in "movie", not me
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Uh Oh! Polio!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Polio?  In London?
Whew... I was worried it would be something really bad that might spread to my America.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I just got back from a vacation in England, including five days in London, in the East End. So I'm getting a kick etc.

I wonder if my vaccinations are up to date...


Are you saying you may have made a... what's the phrase I'm looking for here?
 
nijika
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I could go for some moar 1980s Jamie Lee Curtis boobies if that's where we're going with this thread.

/ subby said "horror" as in "movie", not me


Best I can do is Jamie Lee Curtis boobies in her 80's but you'll have to wait a few decades.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Those stupid pants were an 80s horror. Not the really tight jeans on women that unfortunately caused the horrible jeans of the 90s. The stupid shiat we all wore.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sad. Farking Brits be adopting baby alligators and when those get polio, they flush them down the toilet.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Come On Eileen
Youtube GbpnAGajyMc
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It was 75 years ago that research doctors at Johns Hopkins announced to the lay public that they had created a vaccine that successfully blocked poliomyelitis in monkeys.

According to the news report, it was figured that vaccinations for human children were still a good ways in the future.
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers won't have a leg to stand on after this.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
jonathanjanz.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


You're killing your father, English Larry!
 
