(WMUR New Hampshire)   Yesterday the Connecticut River was fatally mistaken for a parking lot, today it was mistaken for an airport   (wmur.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whew! I was worried we had a repeat of the Hudson River.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why do they put rivers where people need to go?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So... my first thought is someone didn't do their maintenance.  Random engine failure is pretty damn rare.  Small craft pilots who don't do their checks and maintenance less so.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that Cub wasn't a floatplane or amphibious.

Ouch.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: So... my first thought is someone didn't do their maintenance.  Random engine failure is pretty damn rare.  Small craft pilots who don't do their checks and maintenance less so.


They did say it was going south.
 
