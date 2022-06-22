 Skip to content
(Washington Examiner)   Well, given A) that would be an overt act of war B) you cite NO evidence in a piece label "opinion" and C) the headline is in the form of a question, it's pretty safe to sy the answer is "no"   (washingtonexaminer.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Vladimir Putin, Liquefied natural gas, Russia, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Natural gas, Freeport LNG, major U.S., LNG pipeline experts  
1292 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2022 at 9:38 PM



16 Comments
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
D. It's in the Washington Examiner.

RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: D. It's in the Washington Examiner.

Do we have a new Pope yet?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, the right wing is full of shiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Hackers turned me in to newt

Well, I restored myself from backups
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I follow the rule that if the headline asks a question, the answer is always "no".
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man...that was a lot of words to just say "nooooobody knows, but your grumpy facebook uncle should definitely have strong opinions about this and make sure everybody knows it."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Texas.  They don't need foreigners to blow up pipe lines for them.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: D. It's in the Washington Examiner.

"Several failed fact checks" is an understatement. That rag just repeats the shiat that Hannity says as if his absurd claims were true.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm going to assume this is a story about Putins daughter with a kill switch on the nukes, and she's holed up in an Uvaldi Texas 3rd grade classroom.

This is fine. Those kids were going to die within 100 years or so anyway.   And the police department sure as shiat isn't going to storm the classroom.  We can go back to watching Full House reruns.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well subby, it depends on who you ask...

If you ask most of us, the answer is exactly that: No.

But there are an alarming number of people who will totally buy that hook, line, and sinker, even while simultaneously cheering Russia on.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: aleister_greynight: D. It's in the Washington Examiner.

Do we have a new Pope yet?


Lifeless
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The budget for Russian hackers has dried up significantly over the past two years, meanwhile Texas will never run out of incompetence
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...Does ANYONE at that rag pretending to be a journalistic enterprise know what 'hacker' means? Because last I checked, explosives are not normally involved in hacking computers.

/and if they are it's time to remove the hacker from the caffeine sources and make them eat a real meal and sleep in a real bed.
//technically ANY computer science CAN involve explosives, but usually if you monitor the energy drinks and sleep patterns you can avoid that...
 
Nirbo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only problem here is subby is looking for evidence in an opinion piece.

The amount of media literacy displayed on the internet is absolutely farking terrifying.

I stopped reading my local paper when those assholes started moving opinion pieces out of the opinion section and started moving ads in.

You assholes keep getting them green lit on Fark.

Does that make me better than you? Yes. But not by enough.
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Washington Examiner, hey at least we aren't the Epoch Times.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

