 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   That's why you always check the bag when you receive your fast food - somebody might have methed up the order   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Employment, unnamed local fast food restaurant, Skiatook Police Department, Eating, fast food worker, Bryan Francis, Porcupine Tree  
•       •       •

558 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But you ordered the Happy Meal!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reading this I thought "How did the cops find out WHICH employee did this.

Then I saw the picture

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After seeing the picture I went from thinking he was dealing to "He was so high he dropped his own stash in the bag"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy looks like hell. I wouldn't eat the food after he handled it let alone the drugs.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, bright side: free meth.

Honestly, free meth is probably one of the least alarming things that can happen when someone farks up your food.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: After seeing the picture I went from thinking he was dealing to "He was so high he dropped his own stash in the bag"


I'm surprised he doesn't just hoover up every crumb of meth he sees.
Took a lot of restraint to let that bag go.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats weird, usually it's the police trying to plant drugs on people to get them in trouble but, it was the fast food worker? Who didn't even have any drugs on them at the time of the arrest? Must be backwards day.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh Meth, the Pepsi of the recreational drug world.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Reading this I thought "How did the cops find out WHICH employee did this.

Then I saw the picture

[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


Even Chief Wiggum might have figured that one out.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Ahh Meth, the Pepsi of the recreational drug world.


I gave it some thought and I don't understand what that means at all.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Reading this I thought "How did the cops find out WHICH employee did this.

Then I saw the picture

[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


WOW the fact he WAS hired says way more than the obvious bag of meth!!

Like someone was like yes, he looks like employee of the month for sure!  Core values, check, does he meet or exceed our mission statement and ideal employee???  YOU BECHA!!!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I saw that guy working inside a restaurant, I'd flee immediately and contact the health department, stopping only to vomit up anything I'd eaten there.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: BumpInTheNight: Ahh Meth, the Pepsi of the recreational drug world.

I gave it some thought and I don't understand what that means at all.


its ubiquitous in the midwest.  ESP if a person looks like him.  greasy, sweaty, missing most teeth, the look of I'm not really interested in showering, EVER.  House full of trash?  empty gatorade bottles all over the place?  Needles?  All are standard issue for meth enthusiasts!
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If I saw that guy working inside a restaurant, I'd flee immediately and contact the health department, stopping only to vomit up anything I'd eaten there.


Someone isn't a McRib fan!!!!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If I saw that guy working inside a restaurant, I'd flee immediately and contact the health department, stopping only to vomit up anything I'd eaten there.


I've got some bad news for you about the looks, drug habits, & conviction records of your typical food handler.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: BumpInTheNight: Ahh Meth, the Pepsi of the recreational drug world.

I gave it some thought and I don't understand what that means at all.


Well it's obviously a comparison between two beverages, metheglin and pepsi.  Although I was unaware of the uptick in mead consumption in the world of amateur pharmacological entrepreneurship
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Russ1642: BumpInTheNight: Ahh Meth, the Pepsi of the recreational drug world.

I gave it some thought and I don't understand what that means at all.

Well it's obviously a comparison between two beverages, metheglin and pepsi.  Although I was unaware of the uptick in mead consumption in the world of amateur pharmacological entrepreneurship


I thought that it had something to do with cocaine being compared to coca-cola, so meth was pepsi. After their explanation I think it means that BumpInTheNight lives in a shiathole city teeming with junkies.
 
Mouser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good chance that the "unnamed fast food place" was being used as a cover to deal drugs.  Someone ordered the "special", but Meth Head Delivery Boy here screwed up the order and put it in the wrong bag.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: El_Dan: If I saw that guy working inside a restaurant, I'd flee immediately and contact the health department, stopping only to vomit up anything I'd eaten there.

I've got some bad news for you about the looks, drug habits, & conviction records of your typical food handler.


I did restaurant work in college, in a pretty methy area of the country, and am still calling foul on that guy's appearance.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why can't this happen to me? Fml
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Russ1642: BumpInTheNight: Ahh Meth, the Pepsi of the recreational drug world.

I gave it some thought and I don't understand what that means at all.

Well it's obviously a comparison between two beverages, metheglin and pepsi.  Although I was unaware of the uptick in mead consumption in the world of amateur pharmacological entrepreneurship

I thought that it had something to do with cocaine being compared to coca-cola, so meth was pepsi. After their explanation I think it means that BumpInTheNight lives in a shiathole city teeming with junkies.


Yeah, screw those junkies.  Bastards, every damn one!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Reading this I thought "How did the cops find out WHICH employee did this.

Then I saw the picture

[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


This man prepares your food.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He works in fast food? I'd think that smash & grab would be more to his liking.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why I always eat the napkins. They might have been dipped in LSD.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have you farkers not seen the staff in chain fast food establishments since the covid era? They can't get people. So pretty much anyone with enough heartbeats per minute to stay standing gets hired and they'll make like $15-20/hr. Meth is probably the best thing you'll get.
 
shamen123
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's methed up....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.