(NYPost)   Scientists say they've discovered supersymmetry in Amber Heard   (nypost.com) divider line
57
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists: We have quantified something that is totally subjective based on the biases of the culture we grew up in.
Me: Meh.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's nice to look at, but come on.

Beauty is subjective.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The shiathouse crazy ones sometimes do.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She pooped the bed.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
faxesfromuncledale.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Some people pay extra for that. #dontkinkshame
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She definitely has the blandest "pretty" face in the world, that is true.

True character comes from imperfection.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Elle says Fark you white bias:

The World's Most Perfect Face: Joan Smalls? Elle says Yes! Golden Ratio says
 
johnphantom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She is beautiful? I dunno I've only seen her in the court stuff, she looked like a frumpy 35 yo single mom.
 
uberalice
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I learned this one the hard way.
I'll never pay another lawyer again.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, she is IN FACT, the shiat.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Say what you will about Amber Heard"

No thanks, #TeamWeWillNeverStopBelievingTheSerialLiar will get angry.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

She pooped the bed🥰
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But did they analyze her knees?
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She does have a cute nose. Just sayin'.
 
raulzero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nope.
 
Stibium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can shiat in a golden spiral but that doesn't mean it's beautiful.

/anyone know if she's got a copy of To Serve Man?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So,...Amber Heard pooping back and forth.  Forever.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I've seen pics of a few Eritrean women who are so beautiful that it almost hurts to look at them.
 
Stibium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pics or it didn't happen
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I do not want to know how you verified that it was a proper golden spiral.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sharp enough to cut glass. But yeah, she more 'generic pretty Hollywood blonde chick #5737' to me.
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Most beautiful face in the world
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is She Hot? - The Office US
Youtube 1JAE8kM_Uy4
 
Stibium
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

So, you take a straightedge and compass and circumscribe an arc.... nevermind...

/Poop spiral measurements were a well-known ritual in the cult of Pythagorus
//The more you know!
 
spleef420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thylane Blondeau is much better looking and likely less crazy.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

has anyone heard about amber??
 
Nirbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fark you subby you gullible asshole.

The trial being over means we don't have to hear about those two any more.

But that's just not good enough for you, is it? You have to get YOUR greenlight out of it.

FEEL BAD SUBBY. FEEL BAD AND KNOW YOU'VE DONE WRONG.

/I'm getting the water bottle
//spritzspritz
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

True That


and most guys will take half a lifetime to figure that out.    that little head is doing all the thinking for them.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size


Sheldon is unimpressed by their math
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

comon    admit it      she can shiat in your bed anytime!!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

subby is still skeeting over this thing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
animatedtimes.comView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lol you are farking low effort and got some hack ass publicist if a stupid story like this in ny post is the best you can do after all that trial bullshiat and losing
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For me, beauty is when I see someone who's tired, and they make eye contact and smile...
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

And the good folks at the petting zoo wish you'd stop.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hitler cat isn't so sure...............

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

That one time in the gift shop was an accident, I swear!
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She is many things, but even before that absolute shiatshow of a trial, I wouldn't have had her with a stolen d***. She does absolutely less-than-nothing for me in that sense. So I think maybe these scientists are full of shiat.
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TrUsT tHe ScIeNcE!!

/I'll see myself out, thank you.
//but also, proof that the hot:crazy scale is extremely accurate
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All either one of them ever had was looks, and now his are gone and hers are no longer marketable.
Oh well.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert Amber Alert
 
alienated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

As I cleaned out our display at Burbank home despot, I noticed it was short skirt day for customers. And a 30 something had a really nice smile. And I most likely will never see her again, as I will most likely never be there again.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Or when someone's just going about their business doing a menial task, and you catch them smiling at something they thought.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Scrub her up and have her brought to my chambers.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's probably biological.  Humans like patterns, we don't like things that are uneven or look askew.   Somebody with a nearly symmetrical face is subconsciously attractive to us even if the person is plain looking.
 
