(CBS News) Hero How bad is the coverup on the Ulvade Police response to the shooting. Bad enough that a state senator has sued them to get the records. Tag is for the senator, The fail tag is for the DPS and Ulvade Police   (cbsnews.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cops gonna cop.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the Texas Department of Safety has taken over covering up the coverup by the Uvalde Police?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officer Barbrady was put in charge wasn't he!?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: So the Texas Department of Safety has taken over covering up the coverup by the Uvalde Police?


The Uvalde porkers are busy stonewalling *everyone*, to *include* the Texas Department of Public Safety (the DPS can't respond to a records request if they don't have any records relevant to the request, and the Uvalde porkers ain't squealing on anyone involved until they are sure *they* won't be going to jail).
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crackpancake: Officer Barbrady was put in charge wasn't he!?


He would be to competent for that bunch of porkers.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like they can't understand why the media and the public won't just accept what they say and leave it at that since it's worked like a charm thus far.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Texas, so if the UPD wants people to like them again then they should admit they shot some of the kids. Huge popularity boost.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thorpe: So the Texas Department of Safety has taken over covering up the coverup by the Uvalde Police?

"According to Texas law, DPS had 10 business days to either respond to Sen. Gutierrez's request or ask the Texas Attoney General for an exception. Sen. Gutierrez said that the DPS has neither responded to his request nor asked the attorney general for a decision. "

- TFA

Or it could just be a case of incompetence.

There is no indication that they even got it, at the moment but if we assume they did, we don't know that the response is simply lost in the mail at the moment, etc...

I'm not making excuses but I'm trying not to jump to conclusions on this just yet because other Texan authorities are trying to work a real investigation.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cops lie about and cover up *everything* they are involved with as a rule, from simple traffic tickets to shootings. They love to flex their authority and they work for themselves, not for you.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They've even started calling themselves the Ulvade Police rather than Uvalde Police?
 
kosherkow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: thorpe: So the Texas Department of Safety has taken over covering up the coverup by the Uvalde Police?

The Uvalde porkers are busy stonewalling *everyone*, to *include* the Texas Department of Public Safety (the DPS can't respond to a records request if they don't have any records relevant to the request, and the Uvalde porkers ain't squealing on anyone involved until they are sure *they* won't be going to jail).


those farking LARPing cowards deserve to be put into a place much worse than jail, like a woodchipper, or hydraulic press.  jail should be the thing they hope to see if the truth ever comes out fully..
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I may need to go purchase a new fainting couch if the records actually are relinquished and something comes of it that is more than a slap on the wrist for the Uvalde PD.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kosherkow: ClavellBCMI: thorpe: So the Texas Department of Safety has taken over covering up the coverup by the Uvalde Police?

The Uvalde porkers are busy stonewalling *everyone*, to *include* the Texas Department of Public Safety (the DPS can't respond to a records request if they don't have any records relevant to the request, and the Uvalde porkers ain't squealing on anyone involved until they are sure *they* won't be going to jail).

those farking LARPing cowards deserve to be put into a place much worse than jail, like a woodchipper, or hydraulic press.  jail should be the thing they hope to see if the truth ever comes out fully..


Thanks to that ratfark Scalia, police have no obligation to either protect or serve. Releasing records likely won't send any of them to jail, they'll just look bad. Or at least they'd look bad to decent people; Republicans would probably be pleased that they let a bunch of brown kids get shot up.
 
Greil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My official bet is now that they, on body camera, targeted and shot specific kids while calling them out.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Abolish this police department in particular.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At this point it would not surprise me in the least if the Uvalde PD's body count that day is higher than the shooter's
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Instead of "Remember the Alamo!" it should be "Remember Uvalde!"
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only thing that would make this worse is if the chief was found out to be one of those QAnon truther people who thought it was all a Liberal hoax and he wasn't gonna fall for it.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My best guess is that the Ulvade police engaged the shooter right after he'd shot his grandma, (she called 911 I believe.) and it will come to light that they chased/pushed him towards the elementary school.
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If any of the autopsies show police bullets, my guess is that the cop who was disarmed by other cops is the one who's gonna face charges.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: kosherkow: ClavellBCMI: thorpe: So the Texas Department of Safety has taken over covering up the coverup by the Uvalde Police?

The Uvalde porkers are busy stonewalling *everyone*, to *include* the Texas Department of Public Safety (the DPS can't respond to a records request if they don't have any records relevant to the request, and the Uvalde porkers ain't squealing on anyone involved until they are sure *they* won't be going to jail).

those farking LARPing cowards deserve to be put into a place much worse than jail, like a woodchipper, or hydraulic press.  jail should be the thing they hope to see if the truth ever comes out fully..

Thanks to that ratfark Scalia, police have no obligation to either protect or serve. Releasing records likely won't send any of them to jail, they'll just look bad. Or at least they'd look bad to decent people; Republicans would probably be pleased that they let a bunch of brown kids get shot up.


true, but i'm a bit more irked they held parents and spouses back from going in to get their loved ones.  that alone is why they deserve the press.  and none of the nug smasher mini shiat... they need some Gasparini love.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fortunately, at least according to Texans in the other thread about Uvalde, there is merely a small portion of Texans that are pieces of human feces. The rest are solid people who just can't seem to find a way to run the bad apples out of office in that state.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Abolish this police department in particular.


Disincorporate the entire goddamn town and render it to county.

/city budget what city budget
 
hlehmann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rudemix: Fortunately, at least according to Texans in the other thread about Uvalde, there is merely a small portion of Texans that are pieces of human feces. The rest are solid people who just can't seem to find a way to run the bad apples out of office in that state.


They can, they just don't want to.  I recently managed to get my disabled nephew out of a piece of shiat unlicensed group home in Dallas where he got dumped after his father died, and to a more enlightened part of the country.  Texas can now get nuked into glass pavement for all I care.  Fark that state and everything they stand for.
 
Oh No Joe! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey boys,

Just wait.
I'm a born and true Texan.
Yes, living in Nebraska.

No matter what happens, each and everyone will be handled.

Matt
 
Maktaka
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: thorpe: So the Texas Department of Safety has taken over covering up the coverup by the Uvalde Police?

The Uvalde porkers are busy stonewalling *everyone*, to *include* the Texas Department of Public Safety (the DPS can't respond to a records request if they don't have any records relevant to the request, and the Uvalde porkers ain't squealing on anyone involved until they are sure *they* won't be going to jail).


It's not jail the pigs are afraid of. If they don't tread carefully, they'll be killed by an angry mob or maybe a definitely-not-good-guy with a gun, and they know it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: thorpe: So the Texas Department of Safety has taken over covering up the coverup by the Uvalde Police?

The Uvalde porkers are busy stonewalling *everyone*, to *include* the Texas Department of Public Safety (the DPS can't respond to a records request if they don't have any records relevant to the request, and the Uvalde porkers ain't squealing on anyone involved until they are sure *they* won't be going to jail).


The DPS can respond. The proper response would be "here is our request/demand to the Ulvade PD, they have failed to respond and we therefore have no records at this time. We will notify you when the Ulvade PD gets off their arse."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Texas in general is like if doing the wrong thing habitually could be granted statehood.

fark that place.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 minute ago  

crackpancake: Officer Barbrady was put in charge wasn't he!?


Honestly Barbrady, Barney Fife, or Chief Wiggum would've been too competent and compassionate to have been in the Uvalde PD.
 
