SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like it.

the cells could be removed.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Helluva deal.  I take it the bodies are buried out back.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It has character. I'll give it that much.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The 'time out rooms,' fit with the quantity of child detritus.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like it.

The cells could be used for supplemental income.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What?
"Note - This home has an attached garage (in addition to the 2 car garage that is pictured) that is part of the adjacent parcel and is not included in the purchase."
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK I'm gobsmacked. A reasonably decent middle-class home with two built-in jail cells? Is that even legal? Who's been locked in there? It's not even a sex dungeon, just two bare jail cells. I've got as many kinky fantasies as the next weirdo, but that's not sexy, it's just plain creepy.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect for any convict that misses that exquisite prison view.
 
Anim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it

The cells could be used for door to door salesmen
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Brandon (Ave).
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: OK I'm gobsmacked. A reasonably decent middle-class home with two built-in jail cells? Is that even legal? Who's been locked in there? It's not even a sex dungeon, just two bare jail cells. I've got as many kinky fantasies as the next weirdo, but that's not sexy, it's just plain creepy.


That ain't middle class. Almost 6500 sqft.

It's Celina, OH, about 50 some miles away from Dayton. Middle of nowhere. A few of the pictures hinted at some structural dangers. And I don't even want to think about the heating/cooling costs.

It's a lot of house in a cornfield that you wouldn't be able to keep.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why so many restaurant booths? Guess that's why there are two kitchens.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The listing is weirdly absent any information other than owning a piece of history, and I am assuming those are one or two of the "bonus rooms".
Curious, interesting place, really wondering what the flying fark it was before, the layout is obviously not single family home.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: The 'time out rooms,' fit with the quantity of child detritus.


Even as a child, those rooms wouldn't hold him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have the same juke box.

/got nothing
//else
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there....is there carpeting on the walls?
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's your opportunity to own a piece of Celina history!

How is it a piece of Celina history?
Why is there a jail cell?
So many questions that the description never answered.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The listing is weirdly absent any information other than owning a piece of history, and I am assuming those are one or two of the "bonus rooms".
Curious, interesting place, really wondering what the flying fark it was before, the layout is obviously not single family home.


Most likely the County Jail, Court House and Sheriff's residence, not uncommon in rural areas back in the day
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool you can pay it off running a for profit prison as a home business.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing the cells were for role playing or something? The place is otherwise nice, but I'd give it a few deep cleans before moving in just to be safe.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living in SoCal, I cannot imagine getting that large of a house for that little amount of money. I could sell my 160sqft house in San Diego and buy 4 of those houses. 
For now anyway, I smell an impending downturn in the housing market.
 
GermanGoodness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Here's your opportunity to own a piece of Celina history!

How is it a piece of Celina history?
Why is there a jail cell?
So many questions that the description never answered.


The realtor listed it that way to pique interest.  You have to contact them to get those answers.

But this IS truly a creepy one.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is not a single inviting space in that hideous mess.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could afford to pay the cooling/heating bill for a couple months. Maybe. That's it.

Also, is it a piece of "history" because missing teen runaways were found there?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: allears: OK I'm gobsmacked. A reasonably decent middle-class home with two built-in jail cells? Is that even legal? Who's been locked in there? It's not even a sex dungeon, just two bare jail cells. I've got as many kinky fantasies as the next weirdo, but that's not sexy, it's just plain creepy.

That ain't middle class. Almost 6500 sqft.

It's Celina, OH, about 50 some miles away from Dayton. Middle of nowhere. A few of the pictures hinted at some structural dangers. And I don't even want to think about the heating/cooling costs.

It's a lot of house in a cornfield that you wouldn't be able to keep.

The listing is weirdly absent any information other than owning a piece of history, and I am assuming those are one or two of the "bonus rooms".
Curious, interesting place, really wondering what the flying fark it was before, the layout is obviously not single family home.


Yeah, the row of booths for eating, it doesn't look like it was designed for a family house.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn missing zero!!
Living in SoCal, I cannot imagine getting that large of a house for that little amount of money. I could sell my 1600sqft house in San Diego and buy 4 of those houses. 
For now anyway, I smell an impending downturn in the housing market.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: OK I'm gobsmacked. A reasonably decent middle-class home with two built-in jail cells? Is that even legal? Who's been locked in there? It's not even a sex dungeon, just two bare jail cells. I've got as many kinky fantasies as the next weirdo, but that's not sexy, it's just plain creepy.


I'm thinking less "50 Shades of Gray" and a lot more "Criminal Minds" vibe here.

Then again for the right buyer it could be a rather profitable AirBnB for specific clientele.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cell could be cool in a creepy way, but the real travesty is having acoustic ceiling tile in a residential application.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
275K in this market?  It must be a superfund site.

So much to like and despise about this place.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a former SeaOrg 'training' center?
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah , that's a sex party house.
 
Skanque [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Reddit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: What?
"Note - This home has an attached garage (in addition to the 2 car garage that is pictured) that is part of the adjacent parcel and is not included in the purchase."


There's a big red flag.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love historical buildings, so I would absolutely take it in a heartbeat if I didn't have to pay for it, and frankly if you don't like that well then maybe a nice cold night in cell B might help you reconsider
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this may have been the Mercer County Jail Annex, purchased in 1985 and used until 2010: https://www.mercercountysheriffohio.gov/home/history

If I cared enough, I'd go into the Mercer County tax records.

But I don't.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: Nina9: What?
"Note - This home has an attached garage (in addition to the 2 car garage that is pictured) that is part of the adjacent parcel and is not included in the purchase."

There's a big red flag.


If you go to the overhead on Google Maps, you can see that there is an adjacent driveway, with a garage bolted to the side of the building and a separate adjacent main house.  There's some serious strange in play here.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

allears: OK I'm gobsmacked. A reasonably decent middle-class home with two built-in jail cells? Is that even legal? Who's been locked in there? It's not even a sex dungeon, just two bare jail cells. I've got as many kinky fantasies as the next weirdo, but that's not sexy, it's just plain creepy.


Werewolf house, obviously.  The cells are for the full moon so they don't go out and ravage the countryside.  Do I need to explain everything around here?
 
muphasta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Warthog: Tyrosine: Nina9: What?
"Note - This home has an attached garage (in addition to the 2 car garage that is pictured) that is part of the adjacent parcel and is not included in the purchase."

There's a big red flag.

If you go to the overhead on Google Maps, you can see that there is an adjacent driveway, with a garage bolted to the side of the building and a separate adjacent main house.  There's some serious strange in play here.


after 24 years of marriage, I'd welcome some serious strange.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Interior atrium spaces like that, 1972, there have been some Eyes Wide Shut parties, sex acts performed among waiting crowd, virgin sacrifices.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fabric_Man:

S'close to Lake St. Mary... some rich person's vacation home?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*click*

Oh, this is nice...

*click*

Carpet on the walls...not a dealbreaker, but tacky as hell...

*click*

WHAT THE FARK?
 
Missicat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Odd set up in pic 6 - do people sit on the sofas and folks at the table eat? Or are they waiting their turn?
So many questions about that place...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Warthog: I think this may have been the Mercer County Jail Annex, purchased in 1985 and used until 2010: https://www.mercercountysheriffohio.gov/home/history

If I cared enough, I'd go into the Mercer County tax records.

But I don't.


...and then I did, prompted by the post above with the description from the guy on Reddit.   This was not the jail annex, at least not after 2000.  In 2000, Ms. Heiser appears to have lost her B&B to the bank.  It was then held by the bank for several years, before being sold to some random guy.  That random guy sold it to a welding company, Weldtec Ltd., which seems to still be in business in Celina.  Then, in 2018, Weldtec sold it to not one person, not two people, but four people.   Several of whom had different last names, and who all bought the property together.

The tax card on the property suggests that the house has been vacant for long periods after the B&B closed, and fell into disrepair to the point where it wasn't habitable.  So either the welding company or the poly family fixed it up into its current condition.

All I can say from there is damn Ohio, you scary.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That really is cheap. Must be completely haunted by the ghosts of inmates who killed themselves in those cells. Probably a lot of mysterious, mournful wailing at night.
 
Royce P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Is there....is there carpeting on the walls?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 663x1000]


It's ramen.  Lots and lots of ramen.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice touch
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


1972....I bet under that carpet is a covered up sunken living room.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Is there....is there carpeting on the walls?
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 663x1000]


Looks like faux pea gravel or some shiat to me
 
