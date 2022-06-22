 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail) Staff getting laid at Pornhub. Laid off that is
52
•       •       •

52 Comments
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sex_joke.txt
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chief executive officer and chief operating officer of MindGeek, the parent company of controversial adult entertainment website Pornhub, have resigned after more than a decade of being at the helm of the pornography giant.


What a pornography giant may look like

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alongside the reclusive Austrian businessman Bernd Bergmair,

I swear he was in one of the Roger Moore Bond movies.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the same story: no matter what the industry, the workers always get the shaft.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you lose money running PornHub with clients like this?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is his sister ok?
 
honk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Great. If these guys fold, I'm going to have to find another use for this computer thingy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pornhub hasn't been the same since that credit card fiasco. Plus the way it let porn-haters push it around. It doesn't give much confidence in PH ever standing up for freedom when it folds like that.
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How do you lose money running PornHub with clients like this?

[pbs.twimg.com image 600x300]


Pandemic's over.  Full jars of Vasoline out front should've told ya.

No more work wank from home, "multi-tasking."

Also: the CEO and COO have left their positions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
revenue declines since 2020

Porn revenue declined during the pandemic?! When everyone was ordered to stay home?!

annual revenue for 2021 was US$574-million. In 2020, the company generated US$731-million in revenue.

So they lost $200 million in revenue? How?
...
A December, 2020, story by then-New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, which detailed accounts of sexual assaults on teenaged girls that were recorded and uploaded to Pornhub.

I think I remember when that happened. I recall people complaining about aggressive moderation afterwards.

A slew of advertisers subsequently distanced themselves from Pornhub including, crucially, Visa and Mastercard, which enabled users to pay for adult content.

And there it is. It's hard to stay in business when you can't collect their money. But it also suggests they make almost half a billion on selling user behavior and data or advertising or some other revenue stream.

Free porn is big business.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My guess is that they're struggling with multiple hits at once.  In no particular order:

-removing all the unverified amateur content.  Obviously it was the right thing to do, but they have established competitors out there who will host all those grainy amateur videos from 2005 that'll take eyeballs off the PH websites.
-Lawsuits from the above
-struggling to compete with OnlyFans when it comes to their verified amateur creators.  I think PH was ahead of OF and other on that for a while, but then I seem to remember they started having trouble with the monetization aspect of it lately.  PH creators actually did seem to be interested in making higher quality "semi-pro" content compared to OF being basically paid-reddit pron plus pornstars' personal accounts.  There's still plenty of creators on PH but I'm guessing OF is winning on viewer volume.
-there are other well-known re-uploading sites like PH's that are full of full professional scenes in HD compared to PH usually just having 5-10 minute rips or previews.

Basically PH was trying to do a bunch of different things but kinda didn't commit fully to any of them. Or over-comitted or whatever.  They used to be a first stop for lots of people but in the last few years I suspect they're like 3rd stop unless someone's looking for specific PH verified creators.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My staff gets plenty of work
 
jim32rr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: My staff gets plenty of work


The morgue, right?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Just heard from HR. We're getting laid off."

-"Awesome."

"What?"

-"Getting laid is good. Getting off is good. Getting laid off sounds great."

"It isn't great. We're totally boned."

-"Which is... not great?"

"No, man! They're f*cking us! We're getting screwed."

-"Annnnd.... we don't want that?"
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Pornhub hasn't been the same since that credit card fiasco. Plus the way it let porn-haters push it around. It doesn't give much confidence in PH ever standing up for freedom when it folds like that.


I'm not sure we ought to be okay with freedom to share revenge porn, or even film sexual encounters without all participants be aware and consenting.

And I'm damn sure we're not supposed to be okay with sexual activity of minors being shared on the internet.

Those are all thing Pornhub included. And they are all videos that were part of the great deletion. If you meant for Pornhub to "stand up for freedom" by resisting the push to clean up and get their act together... well there.

Can't say I'm with you on that.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Too much fapping causes repeats
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: My guess is that they're struggling with multiple hits at once.  In no particular order:

-removing all the unverified amateur content.  Obviously it was the right thing to do, but they have established competitors out there who will host all those grainy amateur videos from 2005 that'll take eyeballs off the PH websites.
-Lawsuits from the above
-struggling to compete with OnlyFans when it comes to their verified amateur creators.  I think PH was ahead of OF and other on that for a while, but then I seem to remember they started having trouble with the monetization aspect of it lately.  PH creators actually did seem to be interested in making higher quality "semi-pro" content compared to OF being basically paid-reddit pron plus pornstars' personal accounts.  There's still plenty of creators on PH but I'm guessing OF is winning on viewer volume.
-there are other well-known re-uploading sites like PH's that are full of full professional scenes in HD compared to PH usually just having 5-10 minute rips or previews.

Basically PH was trying to do a bunch of different things but kinda didn't commit fully to any of them. Or over-comitted or whatever.  They used to be a first stop for lots of people but in the last few years I suspect they're like 3rd stop unless someone's looking for specific PH verified creators.


OnlyFan's. Good call. It's hard to compete with the horny and lonely local girls looking for action.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
PornHub is too big to fail.

Really it's a combination of too long to fail and too thick to fail but you get the idea.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
multiple lawsuits across different jurisdictions from women who allege that Pornhub and its affiliate adult websites published non-consensual sex videos that sometimes featured underaged girls.

I knew it! JFC. OnlyFans it is then.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Blocking Pay Wall, but just thinking about it......PH doesn't offer anything all that special. There's a bunch of sites, and some of them let your download the entire clips for free.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: revenue declines since 2020

Porn revenue declined during the pandemic?! When everyone was ordered to stay home?!

annual revenue for 2021 was US$574-million. In 2020, the company generated US$731-million in revenue.

So they lost $200 million in revenue? How?
...
A December, 2020, story by then-New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, which detailed accounts of sexual assaults on teenaged girls that were recorded and uploaded to Pornhub.

I think I remember when that happened. I recall people complaining about aggressive moderation afterwards.

A slew of advertisers subsequently distanced themselves from Pornhub including, crucially, Visa and Mastercard, which enabled users to pay for adult content.

And there it is. It's hard to stay in business when you can't collect their money. But it also suggests they make almost half a billion on selling user behavior and data or advertising or some other revenue stream.

Free porn is big business.


People forget that Pornhub deleted, or removed an important percentage of its content. That's never a good thing if you're a content provider.

See also: Netflix
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Colour_out_of_Space: My staff gets plenty of work

The morgue, right?

Animal Control
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: revenue declines since 2020

Porn revenue declined during the pandemic?! When everyone was ordered to stay home?!

annual revenue for 2021 was US$574-million. In 2020, the company generated US$731-million in revenue.

So they lost $200 million in revenue? How?
...
A December, 2020, story by then-New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, which detailed accounts of sexual assaults on teenaged girls that were recorded and uploaded to Pornhub.

I think I remember when that happened. I recall people complaining about aggressive moderation afterwards.

A slew of advertisers subsequently distanced themselves from Pornhub including, crucially, Visa and Mastercard, which enabled users to pay for adult content.

And there it is. It's hard to stay in business when you can't collect their money. But it also suggests they make almost half a billion on selling user behavior and data or advertising or some other revenue stream.

Free porn is big business.


After the credit card companies cut them off you could still buy a membership using Dogecoin.

Or so my friend told me. I wouldn't know myself, obviously.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: revenue declines since 2020

Porn revenue declined during the pandemic?! When everyone was ordered to stay home?!

annual revenue for 2021 was US$574-million. In 2020, the company generated US$731-million in revenue.

So they lost $200 million in revenue? How?
...
A December, 2020, story by then-New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, which detailed accounts of sexual assaults on teenaged girls that were recorded and uploaded to Pornhub.

I think I remember when that happened. I recall people complaining about aggressive moderation afterwards.

A slew of advertisers subsequently distanced themselves from Pornhub including, crucially, Visa and Mastercard, which enabled users to pay for adult content.

And there it is. It's hard to stay in business when you can't collect their money. But it also suggests they make almost half a billion on selling user behavior and data or advertising or some other revenue stream.

Free porn is big business.


Wait. They sell user info?
Even if you accidentally clicked on a video you didn't mean to play? And had the same accidental click a few times?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It has been a turbulent 18 months for the Luxembourg-based company (whose main office is in Montreal).

Pay your farking taxes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

honk: Great. If these guys fold, I'm going to have to find another use for this computer thingy.


I'm glad I have 500 DVD-ROMs of data
 
fat boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: revenue declines since 2020

Porn revenue declined during the pandemic?! When everyone was ordered to stay home?!

annual revenue for 2021 was US$574-million. In 2020, the company generated US$731-million in revenue.

So they lost $200 million in revenue? How?
...
A December, 2020, story by then-New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, which detailed accounts of sexual assaults on teenaged girls that were recorded and uploaded to Pornhub.

I think I remember when that happened. I recall people complaining about aggressive moderation afterwards.

A slew of advertisers subsequently distanced themselves from Pornhub including, crucially, Visa and Mastercard, which enabled users to pay for adult content.

And there it is. It's hard to stay in business when you can't collect their money. But it also suggests they make almost half a billion on selling user behavior and data or advertising or some other revenue stream.

Free porn is big business.


And then Drew doubled the price of Total Fark
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: I'm not sure we ought to be okay with freedom to share revenge porn, or even film sexual encounters without all participants be aware and consenting.

And I'm damn sure we're not supposed to be okay with sexual activity of minors being shared on the internet.


You sure like to read everything in the most sinister of intent, don't you? Got any more words you want to say that I said?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: I'm not sure we ought to be okay with freedom to share revenge porn, or even film sexual encounters without all participants be aware and consenting.

And I'm damn sure we're not supposed to be okay with sexual activity of minors being shared on the internet.

Those are all thing Pornhub included. And they are all videos that were part of the great deletion. If you meant for Pornhub to "stand up for freedom" by resisting the push to clean up and get their act together... well there.

Can't say I'm with you on that.


There is, or at least should be, a middle ground.

No, the revenge & minor stuff needed to be washed clean, no doubt whatsoever.

But a lot of stuff that was probably fine, or at least that did them good business legally, got tossed as well.

They went from not restrictive enough to too restrictive, at least for their customers. If there had been a better way to get rid of the bad stuff while keeping the stuff that was fine, some folks might still have jobs. [shrug]
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Pornhub hasn't been the same since that credit card fiasco. Plus the way it let porn-haters push it around. It doesn't give much confidence in PH ever standing up for freedom when it folds like that.


You can put a credit card in pornhub?  For the few minutes I need it the 8 billion hours of free porn is fine
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Social Justice Warlock: I'm not sure we ought to be okay with freedom to share revenge porn, or even film sexual encounters without all participants be aware and consenting.

And I'm damn sure we're not supposed to be okay with sexual activity of minors being shared on the internet.

You sure like to read everything in the most sinister of intent, don't you? Got any more words you want to say that I said?


Oh dear, sorry (I'm Canadian) if I overreacted to your post. It's just that I'm unaware of any freedom Pornhub has refused to stand up for.

You know... other than the freedom to share those types of videos I've mentioned.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Social Justice Warlock: I'm not sure we ought to be okay with freedom to share revenge porn, or even film sexual encounters without all participants be aware and consenting.

And I'm damn sure we're not supposed to be okay with sexual activity of minors being shared on the internet.

Those are all thing Pornhub included. And they are all videos that were part of the great deletion. If you meant for Pornhub to "stand up for freedom" by resisting the push to clean up and get their act together... well there.

Can't say I'm with you on that.

There is, or at least should be, a middle ground.

No, the revenge & minor stuff needed to be washed clean, no doubt whatsoever.

But a lot of stuff that was probably fine, or at least that did them good business legally, got tossed as well.

They went from not restrictive enough to too restrictive, at least for their customers. If there had been a better way to get rid of the bad stuff while keeping the stuff that was fine, some folks might still have jobs. [shrug]


I'm sure they erred on the side of caution (criminal liability wasn't out of question, outside the U.S.).

Plus there's the cost of reviewing each video, one by one. Imagine having to pay people to do that?

/did I miss a job application?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Pornhub hasn't been the same since that credit card fiasco. Plus the way it let porn-haters push it around. It doesn't give much confidence in PH ever standing up for freedom when it folds like that.

I'm not sure we ought to be okay with freedom to share revenge porn, or even film sexual encounters without all participants be aware and consenting.

And I'm damn sure we're not supposed to be okay with sexual activity of minors being shared on the internet.

Those are all thing Pornhub included. And they are all videos that were part of the great deletion. If you meant for Pornhub to "stand up for freedom" by resisting the push to clean up and get their act together... well there.

Can't say I'm with you on that.


Right you are, but the problem for us porn lovers is that a lot of videos of consenting adults were scrubbed too, due to insufficient credentials. Lots of people who upload sexy videos don't necessarily want to expose their real identities.

It's a tough problem, and I'm all for protecting minors and the non-consenting, but it was a serious hit to the site's variety and quality.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Pfighting Polish: Social Justice Warlock: I'm not sure we ought to be okay with freedom to share revenge porn, or even film sexual encounters without all participants be aware and consenting.

And I'm damn sure we're not supposed to be okay with sexual activity of minors being shared on the internet.

Those are all thing Pornhub included. And they are all videos that were part of the great deletion. If you meant for Pornhub to "stand up for freedom" by resisting the push to clean up and get their act together... well there.

Can't say I'm with you on that.

There is, or at least should be, a middle ground.

No, the revenge & minor stuff needed to be washed clean, no doubt whatsoever.

But a lot of stuff that was probably fine, or at least that did them good business legally, got tossed as well.

They went from not restrictive enough to too restrictive, at least for their customers. If there had been a better way to get rid of the bad stuff while keeping the stuff that was fine, some folks might still have jobs. [shrug]

I'm sure they erred on the side of caution (criminal liability wasn't out of question, outside the U.S.).

Plus there's the cost of reviewing each video, one by one. Imagine having to pay people to do that?

/did I miss a job application?


See. Their stupid.  You could find people who would do it for cost of a computer and isp service.

That's why cops get paid so little most of them would pay to have the job.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Perry's Perspectives
Youtube c_o8vYUU-jo
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This may cause me to give up on porn completely. After all, the vast majority to me, is some combination of stupid and gross.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Luckily my second favorite site is still up!

helios-i.mashable.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: PornHub is too big to fail.

Really it's a combination of too long to fail and too thick to fail but you get the idea.


We've met, you're that guy that hangs out by the urinal
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: revenue declines since 2020

Porn revenue declined during the pandemic?! When everyone was ordered to stay home?!

annual revenue for 2021 was US$574-million. In 2020, the company generated US$731-million in revenue.

So they lost $200 million in revenue? How?
...
A December, 2020, story by then-New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, which detailed accounts of sexual assaults on teenaged girls that were recorded and uploaded to Pornhub.

I think I remember when that happened. I recall people complaining about aggressive moderation afterwards.

A slew of advertisers subsequently distanced themselves from Pornhub including, crucially, Visa and Mastercard, which enabled users to pay for adult content.

And there it is. It's hard to stay in business when you can't collect their money. But it also suggests they make almost half a billion on selling user behavior and data or advertising or some other revenue stream.

Free porn is big business.


I realize that all the porn I watch for free on Redtube is selling me into slavery
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are they going to pull out of the market?
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How do you lose money running PornHub with clients like this?

[pbs.twimg.com image 600x300]


Don't ever bring up Pr0nhub to working Pr0n professionals, they consider it worse than Napster to Metallica
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
PornHub could shoot the President and I still wouldn't give the Globe and Mail money to read about it.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

toraque: It's always the same story: no matter what the industry, the workers always get the shaft.



but there is always the Me Too crowd that can smell money and go after the company.

Me so horny , Me Too, Me go after pornhub and make big bucks!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Are they going to pull out of the market?



maybe

or they might get Pile Driven if enough Mee Too's get on board.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FlyingJ: DarkSoulNoHope: How do you lose money running PornHub with clients like this?

[pbs.twimg.com image 600x300]

Don't ever bring up Pr0nhub to working Pr0n professionals, they consider it worse than Napster to Metallica


Jfc. 🙄 fark Lars.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: This may cause me to give up on porn completely. After all, the vast majority to me, is some combination of stupid and gross.



all  you need to do is clean your monitor every week.  now THAT is gross.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: So they lost $200 million in revenue? How?


Maybe a bunch of folks, with time to reflect, realized that you didn't actually have to give them any money to get their porn.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: See. Their stupid.


Umm.....
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Porn is likely no longer going to be profitable.

Sucks to be anybody who has been under the impression it can always be streamed.

Data horders win.  Our petabytes of porn will keep us going during the dark ages.  Shoulda been saving to disk.  3-2-1.

Problem solved.
 
