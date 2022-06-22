 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   2016 - Florida man kills couple with machete, strips naked, drinks random garage fluids then eats man's face off. Just may qualify for insanity plea   (cbs12.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This feels like bath salts should have been involved in this matter.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: This feels like bath salts should have been involved in this matter.


Wait, this isn't normal behavior for Florida Man?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everyone knows in order to cop a solid insanity defense, one must strip naked 1st and then attack with your machete....rookie
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only one.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: everyone knows in order to cop a solid insanity defense, one must strip naked 1st and then attack with your machete....rookie


Came here to say this.

Also, this is "blue state crazy" he  needs a gimmick to get off in Florida.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to know the line of conversation he was having with his father in that restaurant prior to the attacks.

Dad:  "Son, I'm tired of paying for your bitcoin mining power bill, turn that crap off."
Son:  Ouuuraaaaaaghgghghg!
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: everyone knows in order to cop a solid insanity defense, one must strip naked 1st and then attack with your machete....rookie


Even Florida Man knows not to wave a machete around when his peninsula is flopping around in the breeze.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LiberalConservative: alechemist: This feels like bath salts should have been involved in this matter.

Wait, this isn't normal behavior for Florida Man?


Not until AFTER drinking the random garage fluids.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: This feels like bath salts should have been involved in this matter.


Could be Benzos, or RCs of some sort.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He left the table, the building, and maybe his right mind- he ran into a nearby neighborhood and attacked John and Michelle Stevens in their garage with a machete.  Then he attacked a neighbor who was trying to intervene.

When police arrived on the scene, Harrouff was eating the face of John Stevens, additionally, he had stripped naked and drank several products he found in the garage.

This guy sounds like a real jerk!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, an insanity defense has jack, shiat, and all to do with how horrific you act, or even if you actually have a recognized mental condition.  It is whether or not you can show you had no ability to know that what you were doing was illegal at the time you did it.  "I wuz cray-ay-ay-ay-zeeeeeeeee!" doesn't even come close to meeting the standard.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anywhere else, he'd be a shoo-in.  In Florida?  Might be tougher than he thinks...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Never eat Chicago style pizza in Florida, you've been warned
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insanity plea? He's going to replace DeathSentence as governor. He's exactly what the GQP look for in a candidate.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh c'mon. We all been there.
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: darth sunshine: everyone knows in order to cop a solid insanity defense, one must strip naked 1st and then attack with your machete....rookie

Came here to say this.

Also, this is "blue state crazy" he  needs a gimmick to get off in Florida.


IDK what "blue state crazy" is but I'd imagine it more along the lines as a Harvard philosophy professor managing his quiet melancholy with micro doses of ketamine.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually read that headline the first time and missed the Florida part, and thought, "Wait, that WASN'T in Florida?"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: alechemist: This feels like bath salts should have been involved in this matter.

Could be Benzos, or RCs of some sort.


Roman Catholics?

Yeah... That does sound about right.
 
Vern
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would've figured the couple with a machete could've fought this guy off. What good is having a machete if you can't even fight off a crazy, naked Florida Man?

Maybe they were too busy fighting over who got to use the machete, and the crazy guy got the drop on them. So let that be a lesson to all couples out there: never share a machete. Doesn't matter how well you get along with each other, there will come a point when you both want to use the machete at the same time.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Insanity plea? He's going to replace DeathSentence as governor. He's exactly what the GQP look for in a candidate.


Finally a candidate for the Leopards Eating Faces party that walks the walk!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Just may qualify for insanity plea"

Or more likely, his state's GQP nomination for Senator.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "Just may qualify for insanity plea"

Or more likely, his state's GQP nomination for Senator.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: alechemist: This feels like bath salts should have been involved in this matter.

Could be Benzos, or RCs of some sort.


Hopped up on goofballs
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The lesson is: if you're gonna kill random people, make sure to do do a bunch of crazy shiat at the same time.

I suggest cutting off one's penis and/or balls. Before killing randomly.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: nyan9mm: alechemist: This feels like bath salts should have been involved in this matter.

Could be Benzos, or RCs of some sort.

Roman Catholics?

Yeah... That does sound about right.


Research chemicals from China.

*cough*
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Better git a lawyer, son
Better git a real good one
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti Mobile 40 weight."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This would make a great Mountain Dew commercial. Just replace the garage chemicals with that new flavor they just dropped and BAM! You got yourself a spokesman.
 
starlost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bet the restaurant was a florida early bird special buffet. I've almost gone crazy after 3 hour long buffets and mom saying we have to sit there until the good desserts are brought out at 6 pm.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh, doesn't matter. Even if you can pull off the insanity plea, which is virtually impossible in Florida, all you've done is turn earn yourself a lifetime in Chattahoochee. I'd rather be in regular prison.
/Here is a PSA: don't go psych if you go to prison in Florida. You do NOT want to go to anything over a level three psych camp. I can not emphasize that enough. That is the toughest, roughest time you can do.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: nyan9mm: alechemist: This feels like bath salts should have been involved in this matter.

Could be Benzos, or RCs of some sort.

Hopped up on goofballs


Marijuana. Not even once.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This man is impolite.
 
Dryad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wings4Marie: This would make a great Mountain Dew commercial. Just replace the garage chemicals with that new flavor they just dropped and BAM! You got yourself a spokesman.


Mentos. Would make a great Mentos commercial
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
C'mon guys, didn't you get the talking points pamphlet? The only way to stop a bad naked face-eating machete wielder is with a good naked face-eating machete wielder. Geez
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you're going to eat someone, why eat the face? Face is not tasty.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: ketkarsa: Insanity plea? He's going to replace DeathSentence as governor. He's exactly what the GQP look for in a candidate.

Finally a candidate for the Leopards Eating Faces party that walks the walk!


You bring up a good point.  Is this individual a leopard???
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Meh, doesn't matter. Even if you can pull off the insanity plea, which is virtually impossible in Florida, all you've done is turn earn yourself a lifetime in Chattahoochee. I'd rather be in regular prison.
/Here is a PSA: don't go psych if you go to prison in Florida. You do NOT want to go to anything over a level three psych camp. I can not emphasize that enough. That is the toughest, roughest time you can do.


If this is psychosis caused by withdrawal, as the article suggests, then he'd likely return to whatever his normal is soon, so he'd avoid a lengthy stay.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This guy is the worst superhero
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: nyan9mm: alechemist: This feels like bath salts should have been involved in this matter.

Could be Benzos, or RCs of some sort.

Hopped up on goofballs

Marijuana. Not even once.

[Fark user image 528x658]


I'll take two made my hair grows, and a hat made out of ground beef.

We can discuss the weed later....
 
