(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Squeeze, John Foxx, The Stranglers, and The Plimsouls. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #359. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wotcha ladles and jellyspoons
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Might as well be walking on the sun.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just made some Nepalese chilli chicken & as soon as I tossed the chilies in it was like someone let off a CS gas canister in the kitchen.
So I'm a bit teary & coughing up my lungs at the moment.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: it was like someone let off a CS gas canister in the kitchen.



not sure i wanna know how you know what having a CS gas canister let off in your kitchen is like.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jonathan_L: [Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Bonjour from the resident cheese-eatin' surrender photoshop monkey. :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: it was like someone let off a CS gas canister in the kitchen.


not sure i wanna know how you know what having a CS gas canister let off in your kitchen is like.


It's....uncomfortable
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenos tardes!

I have had this in my head all afternoon

Seven Into The Sea - In Tua Nua
Youtube V99B5Hdp-5o
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: it was like someone let off a CS gas canister in the kitchen.


not sure i wanna know how you know what having a CS gas canister let off in your kitchen is like.


European yachting destinations are notoriously politically unstable, and that's before you even get the schooner/speedboat factions involved.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nitch?
Did he mean niche?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Nitch?
Did he mean niche?


Nicht?

/nein!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Howdy Doody, Everybody.

Donkey Chins for In Tu Nua, Uranus - forgot all about those Irish... Time to see what I can find from them, tour-wise..
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: it was like someone let off a CS gas canister in the kitchen.


not sure i wanna know how you know what having a CS gas canister let off in your kitchen is like.


Bad parents?

/I had one of those. She thought it would "toughen me up". I was 10.
/home sick again today, might as well be CS gassed for how hard I'm coughing.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Irrrrvine guy always reminds me of that guy in Barney Miller who thought he was a werewolf.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm here, and prepared for the Death Signal. I think. Though it sounds like Pista is already ahead of schedule.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Irrrrvine guy always reminds me of that guy in Barney Miller who thought he was a werewolf.


He actually sounds like a blunt.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whoa! It is currently sunny AND raining with thunder(!) here in San Pedro. I guess you Floridians sent some weather my way today...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 will there be an hour of the Shrieks??
pleez?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
damn ! this is sexy....
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow, you can really tell this is from the Cool for Cats album. "The Knack" sounds a lot like the title song.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uranus: will there be an hour of the Shrieks??
pleez?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!
I'm here used to death signal and CS gas from the very morning.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Nails?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am now properly prepared to cook another meal
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

djslowdive: The Nails?


Yep. Guy probably sings his grocery list to himself in the store.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Whoa! It is currently sunny AND raining with thunder(!) here in San Pedro. I guess you Floridians sent some weather my way today...


The 1 day "heatwave" in Seattle is over. it's drizzly and going to be about 65 today.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Uranus: I have had this in my head all afternoon


Tempus Fugit, U - Lookie where we are now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: I am now properly prepared to cook another meal
[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x850]


This is essential gear if you are ever planning on making your own freshly ground horseradish root at home. Trust me on this, the CS gas was nothing compared to that.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: The Nails?

Yep. Guy probably sings his grocery list to himself in the store.


I wonder if this is on the 1 album I own. I think I've only listened to that one song lol
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: The Nails?

Yep. Guy probably sings his grocery list to himself in the store.


R.O.F.L. PPPPLEEEEEASE don't make me laugh I'll cough more
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: The Nails?

Yep. Guy probably sings his grocery list to himself in the store.


I know all the words to that grocery song.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Pista: I am now properly prepared to cook another meal
[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x850]

This is essential gear if you are ever planning on making your own freshly ground horseradish root at home. Trust me on this, the CS gas was nothing compared to that.


I grate fresh horseradish root to make fire cider, and you speak the truth.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've never heard this Blue Peter song, but I love it. Great beat, I can dance to it, etc.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: The Nails?

Yep. Guy probably sings his grocery list to himself in the store.


i always sing my grocery list in the store. out loud. so women know how cultured and sophisticated i am.


/i don't sing my grocery list
/i'm neither cultured nor sophisticated
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: thespindrifter: Pista: I am now properly prepared to cook another meal
[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x850]

This is essential gear if you are ever planning on making your own freshly ground horseradish root at home. Trust me on this, the CS gas was nothing compared to that.

I grate fresh horseradish root to make fire cider, and you speak the truth.


The nanosecond after I turned on the food processor I knew that I had made a Huuuuuuuge mistake.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: I've never heard this Blue Peter song, but I love it. Great beat, I can dance to it, etc.


Kinda Roxy-Musicish. I knew it wasn't because of that very reason.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: The Nails?

Yep. Guy probably sings his grocery list to himself in the store.

i always sing my grocery list in the store. out loud. so women know how cultured and sophisticated i am.


/i don't sing my grocery list
/i'm neither cultured nor sophisticated


At least you have good taste in music, so you got that going for you.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Madison_Smiled: thespindrifter: Pista: I am now properly prepared to cook another meal
[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x850]

This is essential gear if you are ever planning on making your own freshly ground horseradish root at home. Trust me on this, the CS gas was nothing compared to that.

I grate fresh horseradish root to make fire cider, and you speak the truth.

The nanosecond after I turned on the food processor I knew that I had made a Huuuuuuuge mistake.


Sounds like when I ground up last year's Scotch Bonnets.
Nobody mentions needing a respirator in the instructions. Or goggles
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: The Nails?

Yep. Guy probably sings his grocery list to himself in the store.

i always sing my grocery list in the store. out loud. so women know how cultured and sophisticated i am.


/i don't sing my grocery list
/i'm neither cultured nor sophisticated


You have to sing basso profondo. And in Italian. That'll get the chicks.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Choirboy.. Me?
img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"adding a horn section" is the reason John MacVie bailed out of the Bluesbreakers and permanently joined the newly-minted blues band "Fleetwood Mac"
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: The Nails?

Yep. Guy probably sings his grocery list to himself in the store.

i always sing my grocery list in the store. out loud. so women know how cultured and sophisticated i am.


/i don't sing my grocery list
/i'm neither cultured nor sophisticated

At least you have good taste in music, so you got that going for you.


which is nice
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Be seated for the Church service
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
