(Mirror.co.uk)   Man in charge of Vladimir Putin's nuclear controls briefcase fails to fall out window or get poisoned ...but is found shot at his home   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Boris Yeltsin, Russia, Vadim Zimin, Moscow, Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, Lieutenant-Colonel Sergey Gundorov  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA : Putin is known to taunt the West by insisting the officer carrying the nuclear codes is visible beside him.
He did this in April when attending the funeral of ultra-nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky in Moscow.
Meanwhile, dramatic footage emerged yesterday showing the moment Russia's 55th colonel to die in the war was knocked out of the air when a Ukrainian missile struck his chopper.

If he was STILL the Nuclear Briefcase guy just before he was killed, then the necessary angle is WHERE IS THE BRIEFCASE NOW rather than OMG another COLONEL WAS KILLED IN UKRAINE.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure sounds like everything is just peachy over in Russia these days....
🙄
Vlad is REALLY getting desperate.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LAW & ORDER!!


/except in Russian
 
wildlifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't look at me.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just like him to need to waste bullets on.


Jerkoff.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putin is losing his creativity.
 
Veloram
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA : Putin is known to taunt the West by insisting the officer carrying the nuclear codes is visible beside him.
He did this in April when attending the funeral of ultra-nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky in Moscow.
Meanwhile, dramatic footage emerged yesterday showing the moment Russia's 55th colonel to die in the war was knocked out of the air when a Ukrainian missile struck his chopper.

If he was STILL the Nuclear Briefcase guy just before he was killed, then the necessary angle is WHERE IS THE BRIEFCASE NOW rather than OMG another COLONEL WAS KILLED IN UKRAINE.


He probably only carried the briefcase when they wanted to put on a show, and/or the briefcase was a fake. I doubt he'd have the real one with him at his home.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Comrade, vat iz newkular lunch code?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/bon appetit
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There should be a thread for all of the Putin apologists' excuses after the a**hole is dead.

Like the Nazis in 1945 and "we were just taking orders".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nobody will guess the combination.

y.yarn.coView Full Size


/Wasn't the US "Football" all zeros?
 
