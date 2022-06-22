 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Australian state bans the display of the swastika, hoping it will make people forget Hitler was born there   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Nazism, Tel Aviv, Far right, Marxism, Populism, Nazi symbol, right-wing extremists, public display  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to follow suit.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.


Have a nice day smiley face first.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.


I'd rather it be easy to spot people to avoid.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.


Nah. The swastika needs to be reclaimed. I think having the LGBTQ+ crowd have a rainbow colored one would be great.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CoonAce: vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.

Have a nice day smiley face first.


Someone photoshop a Pirate Flag with a smiley-face in place of a skull and a swastika for crossbones.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.


I'm a Jew, and I strongly disagree on 1A grounds. Moreover, because Americans hate being told what to do, it would cause people otherwise uninclined to fly the swastika, to do so in protest.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just switch to civil war flags like the trash in Germany does.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hershy799: vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.

I'm a Jew, and I strongly disagree on 1A grounds. Moreover, because Americans hate being told what to do, it would cause people otherwise uninclined to fly the swastika, to do so in protest.


The Bill of Rights isn't a suicide pact, nor is it license for anarchy.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: CoonAce: vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.

Have a nice day smiley face first.

Someone photoshop a Pirate Flag with a smiley-face in place of a skull and a swastika for crossbones.


There's a super old school outlaw biker tattoo flash of Mickey Mouse in the classic pose but with a swastika for his face.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: The swastika needs to be reclaimed.


By the people who had it first, yes.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute, subby.  Cute.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've changed my mind on "driving this stuff underground doesn't help". What we've seen over the past few years is that giving intolerance, hate, and conspiracy theories the light of day allows them to proliferate. Allowing this stuff to spread is poison for society.

While they say the best disinfectant is sunlight, the truth is that bleach works better, faster, and doesn't allow mold to spread its spores.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: hoodiowithtudio: The swastika needs to be reclaimed.

By the people who had it first, yes.


The emblem was fairly ubiquitous by the time the Germans adopted it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was either that or ban Australia's favorite food, Wienerschnitzel.
 
mr0x
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've changed my mind on "driving this stuff underground doesn't help". What we've seen over the past few years is that giving intolerance, hate, and conspiracy theories the light of day allows them to proliferate. Allowing this stuff to spread is poison for society.

While they say the best disinfectant is sunlight, the truth is that bleach works better, faster, and doesn't allow mold to spread its spores.


It used to be, "I might not agree with you but I will fight to the death for your right to say it" but now has gone to this.

What happened?

Isn't freedom of speech supposed to the basis of our society?
 
GetaLife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CoonAce: vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.

Have a nice day smiley face first.


Always makes me think of this

GEORGE CARLIN - 1982 - "Have A Nice Day"
Youtube 1sG61fhHQFs
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hershy799: vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.

I'm a Jew, and I strongly disagree on 1A grounds. Moreover, because Americans hate being told what to do, it would cause people otherwise uninclined to fly the swastika, to do so in protest.


I think they'd pretty much have to be at least a little bit inclined, to run that flag up the pole. I mean, how many moderate Nazis do you know? I'm trying to picture it now: "Y'know, Bob, for all Hitler's faults, there is one positive thing you have to say about him: he killed Hitler."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hate is not SPEECH!
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hate is not SPEECH!


Did you tip your fedora after posting this?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mr0x: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've changed my mind on "driving this stuff underground doesn't help". What we've seen over the past few years is that giving intolerance, hate, and conspiracy theories the light of day allows them to proliferate. Allowing this stuff to spread is poison for society.

While they say the best disinfectant is sunlight, the truth is that bleach works better, faster, and doesn't allow mold to spread its spores.

It used to be, "I might not agree with you but I will fight to the death for your right to say it" but now has gone to this.

What happened?

Isn't freedom of speech supposed to the basis of our society?


Those people who say abhorrent things won't hesitate to shoot up a school or a grocery store if given a chance.  Why should I fight to the death to protect their right to say abhorrent things, when they would not even bat an eye at shooting me?
 
Krieghund
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The article has a picture of an anti-nazi protest with banners that have swastika within the circle-with-a-slash, in what is clearly an anti-Nazi message.

Under the new law, that banner is outlawed as well.

And that iscone reason why I don't like laws prohibiting free speech.  Because you wind up limiting other speech unintentionally.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: mr0x: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've changed my mind on "driving this stuff underground doesn't help". What we've seen over the past few years is that giving intolerance, hate, and conspiracy theories the light of day allows them to proliferate. Allowing this stuff to spread is poison for society.

While they say the best disinfectant is sunlight, the truth is that bleach works better, faster, and doesn't allow mold to spread its spores.

It used to be, "I might not agree with you but I will fight to the death for your right to say it" but now has gone to this.

What happened?

Isn't freedom of speech supposed to the basis of our society?

Those people who say abhorrent things won't hesitate to shoot up a school or a grocery store if given a chance.  Why should I fight to the death to protect their right to say abhorrent things, when they would not even bat an eye at shooting me?


Because what is "abhorrent" is subjective and subject to change.  This can be used as a political weapon and there's nothing stopping others from turning it back on you when the political climate shifts.

Does this really have to be explained to people?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.


I strongly disagree.
I want Republicans labeled clearly for everyone to see.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CoonAce: vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.

Have a nice day smiley face first.


How about both?

media.karousell.comView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snowjack: [pbs.twimg.com image 768x960]


So in order to stop fascism you must become the fascist yourself? Very intedesting...
 
groverpm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.


How would you know who to punch?
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: mr0x: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've changed my mind on "driving this stuff underground doesn't help". What we've seen over the past few years is that giving intolerance, hate, and conspiracy theories the light of day allows them to proliferate. Allowing this stuff to spread is poison for society.

While they say the best disinfectant is sunlight, the truth is that bleach works better, faster, and doesn't allow mold to spread its spores.

It used to be, "I might not agree with you but I will fight to the death for your right to say it" but now has gone to this.

What happened?

Isn't freedom of speech supposed to the basis of our society?

Those people who say abhorrent things won't hesitate to shoot up a school or a grocery store if given a chance.  Why should I fight to the death to protect their right to say abhorrent things, when they would not even bat an eye at shooting me?



Because you're fighting for your right to say this.  And my right to say you're wrong.  Do you really want the government in the business of deciding what ideas are abhorrent?  The right is already passing (unconstitutional) laws prohibiting speech that promotes social justice and equality.  There's no paradigm where we can ban what you and I think is abhorrent, but prevent them from banning what they don't like.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: mr0x: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've changed my mind on "driving this stuff underground doesn't help". What we've seen over the past few years is that giving intolerance, hate, and conspiracy theories the light of day allows them to proliferate. Allowing this stuff to spread is poison for society.

While they say the best disinfectant is sunlight, the truth is that bleach works better, faster, and doesn't allow mold to spread its spores.

It used to be, "I might not agree with you but I will fight to the death for your right to say it" but now has gone to this.

What happened?

Isn't freedom of speech supposed to the basis of our society?

Those people who say abhorrent things won't hesitate to shoot up a school or a grocery store if given a chance.  Why should I fight to the death to protect their right to say abhorrent things, when they would not even bat an eye at shooting me?


newbeautifulera.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Let them have their swastikas.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whidbey: CoonAce: vudukungfu: We need to follow suit.

Have a nice day smiley face first.

How about both?

[media.karousell.com image 346x500]


I support banning Jonah Goldberg.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Krieghund: The article has a picture of an anti-nazi protest with banners that have swastika within the circle-with-a-slash, in what is clearly an anti-Nazi message.

Under the new law, that banner is outlawed as well.

And that iscone reason why I don't like laws prohibiting free speech.  Because you wind up limiting other speech unintentionally.


We already have limits on free speech, and most of them are very sensible. Death threats can still get you in trouble. So can false accusations and slander. And yes, hate speech can get you arrested as well depending on where you're at and how far you take it. And that's just basic law. Employers can curtail not just your speech but your attitude, and they're perfectly within their rights to fire you if you don't comply.

Freedom of speech is one of our most misunderstood and abused rights, and it doesn't allow you to say or display absolutely anything you want anywhere you want. If it's in society's best interests to shut you up, society can do that, and that's okay.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.