(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Tractor-trailer hauling cheese catches fire. De Brie everywhere   (fox8.com) divider line
30
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blessed are the cheese extinguishers!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Difficulty, not in WI
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lh5.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Difficulty, not in Fondue-Lack,WI
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, and props to Subby
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'M ON MY WAY!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Headline of the Year candidate in my opunion.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: chitownmike: Difficulty, not in Fondue-Lack,WI


As someone living 20 miles North of there....I groaned.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i was driving home from work one day on I-4 and saw a lot of smoke in the distance. A Fritos truck had caught fire and the heat was carrying the still burning foil from the bags up into the air, where it gently floated back down. If traffic wasn't backed up for miles and put me in an irritable mood, it could have been kind of pretty.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gotta love puns.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sooooo real talk a LOT of food distribution stations, farms, factories, and warehouses, have burned lately. There's full tilt conspiracy theories about it now.

/nothing to see here I guess?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
<groan>

+1, Subby
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And everyone who passed slowly by, forced to endure the smell of baking cheese, promptly went home and ordered pizza and mozzarella sticks.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Road crews harvadi begun cleanup at the scene.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*havarti (yes, I should preview)
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Man - I was "hauling cheese" last night, I tell y-
*finally gets a comeuppance slap*
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only thing worse than seeing a truckload of burning cheese would have been for it to have been your cheese, but at least it was nacho cheese.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Headline of the Year candidate in my opunion.


Agreed
 
mikey15
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a Gouda headline! Well Krafted.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Oh, and props to Subby


Subby probably caused the accident to set up the headline.

/Worth it
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Still tons of cheese everywhere.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: The only thing worse than seeing a truckload of burning cheese would have been for it to have been your cheese, but at least it was nacho cheese.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ocendot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like the truck is going to need a Chee-Tow.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
delaying the morning commute

Good lord, I don't miss that...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

toraque: The only thing worse than seeing a truckload of burning cheese would have been for it to have been your cheese, but at least it was nacho cheese.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mmm.. saganaki.
sugarsaltmagic.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
