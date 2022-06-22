 Skip to content
(Axios)   We still don't know what caused the Surfside Condos to collapse   (axios.com)
541 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2022 at 9:31 PM (1 hour ago)



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sticking with gravity.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a scam. Sounds like a scam. Sucks down money like a scam.
Oh, it is "invasive  testing". It is Florida.

OK then, forget it, Jake.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take y'alls time. Rather have a slow investigation that finds the truth than a quick one that does not.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people wondering about liability need look nowhere else but a mirror.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever meet a Florida Building Inspector?

I rest my case your honor.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Florida, we never will.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFO's
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hank Scorpio?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Besides shoddy building materials, neglectful maintenance and being seaside? It's unfathomable.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Built on a giant sandbar that makes up America's wang?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The condo became sentient, realized it was living in Florida the collapsed in despair?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kinda gotta go with, "Water," on this one.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes we do.

Here's Cause Of Miami Condo Collapse Champlain Condo Towers, Surfside
Youtube PEPyE2h6P4k


Poor design.  Lack of maintenance.  Water collecting and leaking through the structure for decades.  He pinpoints the exact pillar that failed first and the planter that was associated with it.

This video was published like a year ago.  The guy has a series of videos analyzing info as it was released.
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I'm sticking with gravity.


9.8 N/kg is a real drag.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It realized it lived in Florida and took the easy way out?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but really?

6/26/21:

Engineers noted design flaws and failing waterproofing that would lead to "exponential damage" about 990 days before much of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex collapsed, documents released late Friday night show.
A letter to the condominium association's treasurer on Oct. 8, 2018, included pages of recommended repairs. One warned of failed waterproofing causing "major structural damage" on a concrete slab over a garage.
"It looks like (inspectors) may not have been able to examine structural elements in other parts of the building," Schlesinger said. "There were probably similar water problems elsewhere."

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/06/26/miami-condo-collapse-inspection-reports-concrete-deterioration-surfside/5355975001/
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

snocone: Looks like a scam. Sounds like a scam. Sucks down money like a scam.
Oh, it is "invasive  testing". It is Florida.

OK then, forget it, Jake.


This is the phase where the insurance companies are already paying out and looking for whom to countersue.

We know why the towers collapsed. A column or two failed on the pool deck, leading to a progressive failure which dropped the support columns under the tower as they overloaded, and the tower fell.

But why did those columns fail? Bad concrete? Sue the concrete supplier. Bad rebar? Sue the rebar supplier. Bad design? Sue the architect. Bad upkeep? Sue the building management.

Then those firms will do the same thing. Why as the concrete bad? Bad cement? Sue the cement supplier, and so forth. Did the building management hire inspectors who failed to notice the building issue? Sue the inspectors.

So, the insurance companies who are paying want to know who they can countersue, so they're tearing apart what's left looking for construction flaws.

\ littler fleas, ad infinitum.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And they're planning on building new condos on the site?!?   JFC....
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, wait, it wasn't George Soros or some groomers? Florida has changed.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did anyone tell them that it's daft to build a condo in a swamp?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm no structural engineer, but building a 12 story building on a farking swamp is probably a really good place to start your assumptions.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still kind of weirded out that for weeks they called the tenants "missing". 81 missing residents, 4 dead... Next day, 79 missing residents, 6 dead. After three weeks of downplaying how many died they finally published an earnest death count.

Like, you know where they are, they're under a 60 ton heap of rubble. They're not lost. They didn't run away.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you've ever lived next to a high rise being built, you are probably amazed the building you live in hasn't fallen down from the vibration, even with no blasting.
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's see....the name Surfside wouldn't have anything to do with it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Still kind of weirded out that for weeks they called the tenants "missing". 81 missing residents, 4 dead... Next day, 79 missing residents, 6 dead. After three weeks of downplaying how many died they finally published an earnest death count.

Like, you know where they are, they're under a 60 ton heap of rubble. They're not lost. They didn't run away.


They were sleeping
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gravity seen shuffling inconsistently, staring at toes

/you win again, Gravity!
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Probably not entirely one thing. Planter, related water damage, and neglectful maintenance/inspection are more than half the story, so that's the cause.  But other things add in.  Columns in an underground parking garage?  I'm sure every one of them was love-tapped by a car a couple times a year.  One other interesting contributing factor (for such buildings in general) may be dead weight.  In 1980, the condos were built with particle-board, formica and carpet.  By 2022, everyone individually upgraded their kitchens and bathrooms with slab granite, floor to ceiling.  That adds up.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aetre: Kinda gotta go with, "Water," on this one.


The spelling damage in previous inspection videos was kinda obvious. The load bearing structures became unsound due to decades of rust which never sleeps, end of story.
 
