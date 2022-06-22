 Skip to content
(Metro)   After 600 years, scientists finally find the source of the Black Death. The source? You guessed it...Frank Stallone   (metro.co.uk) divider line
•       •       •

Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
inquirer.comView Full Size


/Well played, subby
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline. This is the.... 4th time this article has been on the main page but the headlines keep getting better.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I see, it appears to be Ad Blockers that caused it
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Great headline. This is the.... 4th time this article has been on the main page but the headlines keep getting better.


They do?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fleas?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best of Frank Stallone as Billy | Miami Vice
Youtube wjETytquDUM
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought it was from
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It went on for 500 years? Trumpers can't sit home for six months.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Natalie Portmanteau: Great headline. This is the.... 4th time this article has been on the main page but the headlines keep getting better.

They do?


The first one was about how Kyrgyzstan was responsible for vowel shortages, which, what? The second one was something about buying a vowel if I recall.

So, yeah, but its a low bar.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they know it was the Black Death because the skeletons were dancing?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
he;s the worlds worst monster
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
African-American Death
/racists
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
betawulf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Repeat tag not dead yet subby.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [quickmeme.com image 625x466]


NOPE.  MAMA TESTA
blackchickontour.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
First the Huns, now this when will central Asia be stopped!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
it's those water critters that jump up your piss stream and into your urethra, i bet
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: it's those water critters that jump up your piss stream and into your urethra, i bet


Republican Christians at an interstate restroom?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Ivo Shandor: [quickmeme.com image 625x466]

NOPE.  MAMA TESTA
[blackchickontour.com image 850x564]


Nope.  Testaverde!

images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So 600 years we will find the origin of COVID?
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: stevenboof: Natalie Portmanteau: Great headline. This is the.... 4th time this article has been on the main page but the headlines keep getting better.

They do?

The first one was about how Kyrgyzstan was responsible for vowel shortages, which, what? The second one was something about buying a vowel if I recall.

So, yeah, but its a low bar.


don't sweat it.
 
Cache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: So 600 years we will find the origin of COVID?


We know the origin of COVID.  It was started by a liberal Chinese bat when he joined Antifa.
 
p51d007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, I know scientist like to discover things etc.
But screwing around with something like this...typically leads to someone getting
infected.  Come on boys...we ain't even through with the first one.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phalamir: gameshowhost: it's those water critters that jump up your piss stream and into your urethra, i bet

Republican Christians at an interstate restroom?


I never pee when either are nearby. Too dangerous.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

p51d007: Yeah, I know scientist like to discover things etc.
But screwing around with something like this...typically leads to someone getting
infected.  Come on boys...we ain't even through with the first one.


It's y pestis.  We can literally kill it with antibiotics that don't work on anything else anymore.  It was bad back then because they had no idea how it spread and obsessively took measures to insure its maximal spread.  People still get it today.  There's about a hundred or so cases every year.  And the deaths are about 1 per decade.  Because we can kill it like a cop at a daycare center for minorities.  The only way you die from it is actively hiding from a doctor.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would have guessed his brother, he's the sly stallone, frank is not.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.