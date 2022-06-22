 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Uvalde City Council denies police chief's request to double down on being a coward   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
44
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until the sane people in Uvalde get accused of not #BackingTheBlue

/Shocked it hasn't happened yet
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we're at quadrupling or quintupling down on that fact by this point.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'll bet that dude wants to take the rest of the year off ..
Too bad. You wanted the job, now you have to show up and do it.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10-1 odds this piece of corpulent feces rolls to the right-side and begins some Q type BS about how they handled it right but they were A) hamstrung by liberal policies and fear of being persecuted by liberals and B) it's all a ruse to grab guns anyhow.

This is Texas so he will be elected to some office at some point and remain a fat, ignorant, piece of vapid human shiat...so in a sense, he will be a perfect representative for the human-feces in Texas.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good guy with a gun runs and hides.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that guy show up for anything?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

APO_Buddha: How long until the sane people in Uvalde get accused of not #BackingTheBlue

/Shocked it hasn't happened yet


The shiatheads were already threatening parents that were talking to the press about what happened, saying they'd catch charges for things like resisting arrest if they didn't shutup.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Does that guy show up for anything?


From the picture I have seen he shows up for dinner pretty regularly.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per city council rules, there is a $2 fine for missing council meetings, and after three missed meetings, the other council members can vote to have a member removed from their post.

Hmmm...not a huge incentive to hang around, being the coward he is.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: 10-1 odds this piece of corpulent feces rolls to the right-side and begins some Q type BS about how they handled it right but they were A) hamstrung by liberal policies and fear of being persecuted by liberals and B) it's all a ruse to grab guns anyhow.

This is Texas so he will be elected to some office at some point and remain a fat, ignorant, piece of vapid human shiat...so in a sense, he will be a perfect representative for the human-feces in Texas.


Here I sit, bowels a flexing...
Giving birth
To another New Mexican.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Does that guy show up for anything?


If you were his lawyer, what would you tell him to do?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: Per city council rules, there is a $2 fine for missing council meetings, and after three missed meetings, the other council members can vote to have a member removed from their post.

Hmmm...not a huge incentive to hang around, being the coward he is.


It costs $6 to get voted off the island. Denying a leave of absence doesn't seem to have the teeth they think it does.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: Does that guy show up for anything?

From the picture I have seen he shows up for dinner pretty regularly.


The term "pig" applies.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're such a hopeless POS that you even make the locals forget all about the shooter...........
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Does that guy show up for anything?


Ribs Night at Golden Corral, obviously.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there really no mechanism for kicking him off the council?  Recall election, expulsion vote by other members, something?
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moto-geek: Per city council rules, there is a $2 fine for missing council meetings, and after three missed meetings, the other council members can vote to have a member removed from their post.

Hmmm...not a huge incentive to hang around, being the coward he is.


Depends on who they send to collect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Good guy with a gun runs and hides.


No, he was never a good guy.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: edmo: Does that guy show up for anything?

If you were his lawyer, what would you tell him to do?


Occupy space at the end of a rope.

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, blasted law enforcement's response to the shooting during a state Senate hearing earlier Tuesday, saying it was an "abject failure."
"I don't care if you have on flip-flops and Bermuda shorts, you go in," he said.

Didn't McCraw try to defend shiathead for a while, until it was apparent his ass was about to bring down FBI scrutiny? Can't let them start finding dirt, can you..
 
R2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big of a clusterfark was it when the state director of public safety is holding back tears while reading a prepared statement.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: APO_Buddha: How long until the sane people in Uvalde get accused of not #BackingTheBlue

/Shocked it hasn't happened yet

The shiatheads were already threatening parents that were talking to the press about what happened, saying they'd catch charges for things like resisting arrest if they didn't shutup.


Maybe if we pass a nonbinding resolution to discuss (at some unspecified future time) banning the use of chokeholds and pepper spray and rubber bullets and extra-super forbid cops from shooting innocent people, give them tens of millions in military surplus hardware, pass a couple of resolutions thanking them for their service, and continue to refuse to second-guess any decision made buy a guy with a shield they'll agree to not arrest grieving* parents on bullshiat charges.

We should just trust our cops; but if we MUST, then you farking asshole libs can have a little incremental police reform - too much, and our children will be murdered by the dozens.

* grieving because the cops utterly failed to do even the bare minimum of their jobs, and what they did, they did badly
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: APO_Buddha: How long until the sane people in Uvalde get accused of not #BackingTheBlue

/Shocked it hasn't happened yet

The shiatheads were already threatening parents that were talking to the press about what happened, saying they'd catch charges for things like resisting arrest if they didn't shutup.


ACLU is licking their chops for this.

I'd volunteer as tribute if I was there
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

behind8proxies: moto-geek: Per city council rules, there is a $2 fine for missing council meetings, and after three missed meetings, the other council members can vote to have a member removed from their post.

Hmmm...not a huge incentive to hang around, being the coward he is.

Depends on who they send to collect.

[Fark user image 500x241] [View Full Size image _x_]


they should deputize some of the parents of the kids that were killed.   i bet they get cash.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is nto a wish, or want, but I have wondered since this incident if any of the officers involved are on the cusp of self harm or worse. I know some would say good riddance and all, but seriously somethat has been this badly screwed up in a small community where every turn they are reminded of it, avery face they see in town knows about it, and many other stress inducing factors that could lead someone to suicide are there...
these dingleberries shoudl step up and let the truth out, concealing it will only lead to more and deeper rooted pain in the community.

But its Texas...
Walk south until you smell it, east until you step in it
good luck getting that crap off your boots.

Love, New Mexico
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Arredondo is being scapegoated. There was no revenue to be collected and he just wanted to go home at night. The Supreme Court has ruled that police officers do not have to actually protect anyone.

While he is being singled out, the photos I have seen show multiple police standing around while armored up and heavily armed as the children were being murdered.

While cowardice is a normal texas thing, in the case of police officers in general here in the US, as a profession they are mostly all fat bullies whose unreasonable "fear for their lives" is unjustified.

As far as professions go a roofer is a lot more fearless according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The mother who was a farm worker and defied the police detaining her did rush in and rescue her and others children without regard for her own safety. For that she has been threatened with arrest by those cowards in charge in the "Great" state of texas.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fulltimer: Arredondo is being scapegoated. There was no revenue to be collected and he just wanted to go home at night. The Supreme Court has ruled that police officers do not have to actually protect anyone.

While he is being singled out, the photos I have seen show multiple police standing around while armored up and heavily armed as the children were being murdered.

While cowardice is a normal texas thing, in the case of police officers in general here in the US, as a profession they are mostly all fat bullies whose unreasonable "fear for their lives" is unjustified.

As far as professions go a roofer is a lot more fearless according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The mother who was a farm worker and defied the police detaining her did rush in and rescue her and others children without regard for her own safety. For that she has been threatened with arrest by those cowards in charge in the "Great" state of texas.


But a systemic failure like this suggests the rot goes all the way to the head. You start by publicly executing this coward and then you figure out how many of the cops under him shot how many kids and start hanging them in the town square, one by one. The fact that an angry mob of parents hasn't already burned down the police station with every cop inside it is a little disheartening.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

R2112: [Fark user image 425x326]


i really cant do better than this
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fulltimer: Arredondo is being scapegoated. There was no revenue to be collected and he just wanted to go home at night. The Supreme Court has ruled that police officers do not have to actually protect anyone.


The Supreme Court has ruled that cops can't be personally sued for not protecting anybody.  That's still their job, though.

Arredondo is the chief of the school police department and acted stupidly and indecisively.  He is being singled out since he was the guy in charge.  Nice to see management personally blasted for once instead of the underlings, frankly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well maybe he should go to the parents homes of the dead kids and push their parents around
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No you can't run from this, you coward. Well, a bullet could run into your brain, but you're too chickensh*t to even do that to yourself

How do this anal wart even get to sleep at night?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fulltimer: Arredondo is being scapegoated.


How dare they attempt to hold the Chief of Police accountable for the failures of the police ...?

Sure, the cops who were "just following orders" to not intervene for an hour as people - children - were being murdered on the other side of an (apparently) unlocked door deserve lots of scorn and blame too. But he's the Chief. There is no one more directly responsible for this failure than the one guy who could have said two words to end it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Fulltimer: Arredondo is being scapegoated.

How dare they attempt to hold the Chief of Police accountable for the failures of the police ...?

Sure, the cops who were "just following orders" to not intervene for an hour as people - children - were being murdered on the other side of an (apparently) unlocked door deserve lots of scorn and blame too. But he's the Chief. There is no one more directly responsible for this failure than the one guy who could have said two words to end it.


Bad things happen.  No one needs to be held responsible, because only the shooter is responsible.  All we can do is buy more guns. And pray for the dead. We should not fire people or file lawsuits.
 
AeAe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Does that guy show up for anything?


That fat biatch? Probably to all-you-can-eat buffets
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Deshaney v. Winnebago County and again in Castle Rock v. Gonzales, the Supreme Court has ruled "Neither the Constitution, nor state law, impose a general duty upon police officers or other governmental officials to protect individual persons from harm - even when they know the harm will occur,"

The only duty to "protect from harm" imposed is for people in the custody of government officials.

We have for way too long put these revenue collectors on a pedestal and given them immunity when they commit crimes.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fulltimer: While cowardice is a normal texas thing


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: No you can't run from this, you coward. Well, a bullet could run into your brain, but you're too chickensh*t to even do that to yourself

How do this anal wart even get to sleep at night?


Turns on FOX News every night, full volume.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fulltimer: In Deshaney v. Winnebago County and again in Castle Rock v. Gonzales, the Supreme Court has ruled "Neither the Constitution, nor state law, impose a general duty upon police officers or other governmental officials to protect individual persons from harm - even when they know the harm will occur,"

The only duty to "protect from harm" imposed is for people in the custody of government officials.

We have for way too long put these revenue collectors on a pedestal and given them immunity when they commit crimes.


I was going to say this so, here is the citation I was going to post.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: Boo_Guy: APO_Buddha: How long until the sane people in Uvalde get accused of not #BackingTheBlue

/Shocked it hasn't happened yet

The shiatheads were already threatening parents that were talking to the press about what happened, saying they'd catch charges for things like resisting arrest if they didn't shutup.

ACLU is licking their chops for this.

I'd volunteer as tribute if I was there


Oh I can smell the smoke from here and I'm way over in CA. The legal fires are starting.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: rudemix: 10-1 odds this piece of corpulent feces rolls to the right-side and begins some Q type BS about how they handled it right but they were A) hamstrung by liberal policies and fear of being persecuted by liberals and B) it's all a ruse to grab guns anyhow.

This is Texas so he will be elected to some office at some point and remain a fat, ignorant, piece of vapid human shiat...so in a sense, he will be a perfect representative for the human-feces in Texas.

Here I sit, bowels a flexing...
Giving birth
To another New Mexican.


New Mexico - where you can have the guns, the weed, the hunting, the fishing, and none of the the Texans
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Damp Egg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fulltimer: In Deshaney v. Winnebago County and again in Castle Rock v. Gonzales, the Supreme Court has ruled "Neither the Constitution, nor state law, impose a general duty upon police officers or other governmental officials to protect individual persons from harm - even when they know the harm will occur,"

The only duty to "protect from harm" imposed is for people in the custody of government officials.

We have for way too long put these revenue collectors on a pedestal and given them immunity when they commit crimes.


It goes even further back than that decision with Warren v. District of Columbia. Children at school are not in a Special Relationship with the police and are not afforded the protection that provides.
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd vote to give him a 10-minute leave of absence.  Said time is to be used to dress in full uniform, step behind the police station, draw his service weapon, and do the only appropriate thing.
Then leave his worthless corpse to be dragged away by coyotes.

After that, he is to be memorialized by affixing a small plaque with his name on it to the inside of a urinal in a public restroom, so he can be remembered appropriately.
 
NutWrench
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A motion was unanimously denied to grant a leave of absence to the newly elected council member, who was not present Tuesday night. Per city council rules, there is a $2 fine for missing council meetings, and after three missed meetings, the other council members can vote to have a member removed from their post.

Wow. The sheer farking balls it takes to bail on your new job just days after being elected to it. The city council was just smart enough to realize that this shiat storm isn't going away anytime soon and this police chief needs to stay front-and-center and take his lumps along with the rest of them.
 
