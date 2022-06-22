 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video When evacuating a burning airplane it's important to use one hand to carry your giant rolling suitcase and the other hand to record the incident on your phone   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. You dumbass, you're slowing down all the people behind you.  Inconsiderate asshole could have got someone killed.

/Besides, the airline insurance will have to pay for my collection of antique Rolexes.
//No, those would be identifiable even after a fire.  My $9,000 is bearer bonds, yeah that's what was in my luggage.
///And a $9,000 bespoke suit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Orderly though.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did they tell them to get their carry-on baggage? If not I would have said... "Not allowed on the slide."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now imagine doing this with those sh*tty double decker ATM seats we had posted on here a week or two ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Did they tell them to get their carry-on baggage? If not I would have said... "Not allowed on the slide."


They usually say leave everything and just get off the f*cking plane that's on f*cking fire.
But you know what people are like, they aren't leaving their sh*t on the plane.
If people have to die, oh well.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
File this under "filming our crime spree was our greatest idea ever!"

Genius filmed themself ignoring multiple parts of a safety demo.
 
tothekor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And STILL doesn't use landscape!!!
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Now imagine doing this with those sh*tty double decker ATM seats we had posted on here a week or two ago.


Never go ATM
 
dkimball
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably saved money and put a baby in the bag...only reasonable explanation
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: inglixthemad: Did they tell them to get their carry-on baggage? If not I would have said... "Not allowed on the slide."

They usually say leave everything and just get off the f*cking plane that's on f*cking fire.
But you know what people are like, they aren't leaving their sh*t on the plane.
If people have to die, oh well.


A friend had a similar problem, and had wonderful way of handling it one time in Canada of all places. Bint didn't want to leave her rollerbag on the plane. She went down the slide without it, and it was the LAST bag delivered hours after everyone else's bag. You see it was lost for about 12 hours because it was put aside in a security section due to her trying to get it off the plane. So the bag had to undergo extra security screening, after it was found.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Did they tell them to get their carry-on baggage? If not I would have said... "Not allowed on the slide."


Could be selfish stupidity, could be partially a language barrier.

CSB:
I was on a ValuJet flight (so 20+ years ago) that, on approach and landing at ATL from DCA had a lavatory smoke detector go off. Pilot told us the FA checked and no obvious fire, so he was taking us to the terminal where the FD would meet the plane. He told everyone to leave their luggage and get off once the jet bridge was up and the door opened.

There was an older couple who had checked in at the DCA gate in front of me that had Polish passports. They obviously didn't speak much English and they grabbed their stuff out of the overhead and went on their merry way.

After a few minutes in the gate area, they called all clear and let us get back on to get our stuff. That was the worst part - they should have done that by rows, just like boarding.
/End CSB
 
