(Mid Hudson News)   Oh SNAP
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone who uses SNAP(even 150 bucks a month has been helpful at times) I predict that the Texas gop will claim this is another reason to cut funding.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn hackers. Stealing from benefits programs is meant to be reserved for bank service fees
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything is already farked up beyond belief. Now we gotta make it even worse for ourselves?
Stop stealing from the poor. Steal from the rich. They have all our money.
 
Merltech [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Everything is already farked up beyond belief. Now we gotta make it even worse for ourselves?
Stop stealing from the poor. Steal from the rich. They have all our money.


But they have better banks with better security.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, the old Reverse Robin Hood.

/ No, I'm not going to look that up on urbandictionary. I don't want to know.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Everything is already farked up beyond belief. Now we gotta make it even worse for ourselves?
Stop stealing from the poor. Steal from the rich. They have all our money.


Ideally yes, but it's much easier to get away with stealing from others who do not have the resources to hunt you down like the dog you are.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obligatory.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Everything is already farked up beyond belief. Now we gotta make it even worse for ourselves?
Stop stealing from the poor. Steal from the rich. They have all our money.


They have security and education.  And they intend to keep it that way so They can steal from the poor.
/maybe if we get them
Indignant that someone got there before them?
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BITCOIN FIXES THIS
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How in the hell does a SNAP card issued in Indiana not raise warning bells when it's used in Texas?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just a do gooder preventing ghetto queens from buying lobster.

I was using SNAP when I was underemployed. The culprits should be put in solitary with bread and water rations.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Behind the scenes, so to speak, do EBT cards work just like credit/debit cards?  Meaning in terms of how the transaction is processed once it is used at a point of sale, is that information then transmitted to a third party payment processor who handles the electronic funds transfer?  I'm just trying to figure how how EBT cards are "hacked" but apparently not as part of a larger card reader skimming that would have grabbed CC and debits too.  Someone in the payment processing chain who just stole the info on the back end and targeting EBT specifically?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NOOOOOOOOOO!!!  You don't say!!!!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Feh. "sound warning bells" - we only raise warning flags...
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
JFC.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Such a complicated system.

Why not just people money, like we do in the Great White North, and let them spend it how they will. It really cuts down on expenses.

Or is the system designed to shame people for having a rough patch?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Feh. "sound warning bells" - we only raise warning flags...


I require my warnings in flag semaphore, no matter how much HR says this is unreasonable.

cdn.pixabay.comView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More reason to just replace all "entitlements" with UBI.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rustypouch: Or is the system designed to shame people for having a rough patch?


WINNER WINNER BUT TOO POOR FOR A CHICKEN DINNER HOPE YOU LIKE GOVERNMENT CHEESE AND GENERIC MACARONI, YOU SHIFTLESS LAYABOUT STEALING FROM HONEST HARD-WORKING AMERICANS!

Seriously, the system is designed not merely to shame, but hopefully eliminate people who'd dare to "have a rough patch."
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rustypouch: Such a complicated system.

Why not just people money, like we do in the Great White North, and let them spend it how they will. It really cuts down on expenses.

Or is the system designed to shame people for having a rough patch?


No, the system was designed to alleviate the shame of using paper food stamps.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: FormlessOne: Feh. "sound warning bells" - we only raise warning flags...

I require my warnings in flag semaphore, no matter how much HR says this is unreasonable.

[cdn.pixabay.com image 186x146]


...right?!
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, the silver lining, the sooner people go hungry the sooner they erect the guillotines for corporate overlords
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: rustypouch: Such a complicated system.

Why not just people money, like we do in the Great White North, and let them spend it how they will. It really cuts down on expenses.

Or is the system designed to shame people for having a rough patch?

No, the system was designed to alleviate the shame of using paper food stamps.


As someone who grew up on food stamps, SNAP helps hugely in that regard. As someone who has implemented contactless scrip systems in the past, SNAP is a farking disaster.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rustypouch: Such a complicated system.

Why not just people money, like we do in the Great White North, and let them spend it how they will. It really cuts down on expenses.

Or is the system designed to shame people for having a rough patch?


You go to an office and they give you cash up there?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet those cyber queens are using that stolen money to buy steak and lobster.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rustypouch: Such a complicated system.

Why not just people money, like we do in the Great White North, and let them spend it how they will. It really cuts down on expenses.

Or is the system designed to shame people for having a rough patch?


You're not allowed to buy hot food with SNAP.

You can go to the grocery store and buy a cold rotisserie chicken. You aren't allowed to buy it when it's still hot. You have to buy the cold leftover one and go heat it up.

And aside from things like that, there are always self appointed register police who will give the evil eye and make comments when the card comes out, especially if you dare buy food that isn't garbage. I used to hate that when we used it.

Like yeah sorry, my family is having a hard time but I'm working my ass off, we're allowed to eat a steak a couple times a month. Sorry we don't exist solely on Ramen like you think we should.
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wasn't a "problem" when they had "food stamps" or whatever they used before.  But because of
"the shame" of someone being on food stamps, they just made it a "credit card".
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rustypouch: Such a complicated system.

Why not just people money, like we do in the Great White North, and let them spend it how they will. It really cuts down on expenses.

Or is the system designed to shame people for having a rough patch?


Yes it is here, and it's hard to climb out.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We already have enough problems with the rich legally robbing the poor...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maybeyoushould: rustypouch: Such a complicated system.

Why not just people money, like we do in the Great White North, and let them spend it how they will. It really cuts down on expenses.

Or is the system designed to shame people for having a rough patch?

You're not allowed to buy hot food with SNAP.

You can go to the grocery store and buy a cold rotisserie chicken. You aren't allowed to buy it when it's still hot. You have to buy the cold leftover one and go heat it up.

And aside from things like that, there are always self appointed register police who will give the evil eye and make comments when the card comes out, especially if you dare buy food that isn't garbage. I used to hate that when we used it.

Like yeah sorry, my family is having a hard time but I'm working my ass off, we're allowed to eat a steak a couple times a month. Sorry we don't exist solely on Ramen like you think we should.


Not to mention, divorced, single parents who pay child support are basically told, "Sorry, no help for you!"  And this happens even if they're in their child's life.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Behind the scenes, so to speak, do EBT cards work just like credit/debit cards?  Meaning in terms of how the transaction is processed once it is used at a point of sale, is that information then transmitted to a third party payment processor who handles the electronic funds transfer?  I'm just trying to figure how how EBT cards are "hacked" but apparently not as part of a larger card reader skimming that would have grabbed CC and debits too.  Someone in the payment processing chain who just stole the info on the back end and targeting EBT specifically?


Yes. And, by that, I mean that SNAP implementation is handled at the state level, even though it's largely funded at the federal level, so there are variations in who handles what and how. Typically, a third party vendor's used so that existing vendor & retailer equipment can be supported; no sense re-inventing the wheel.

For example, EBT transactions in Washington are typically handled by Fidelity Information Services, through their payment gateway - they used to be handled by JPMorgan Chase, but the latter folks bailed about 5-6 years ago.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: rustypouch: Such a complicated system.

Why not just people money, like we do in the Great White North, and let them spend it how they will. It really cuts down on expenses.

Or is the system designed to shame people for having a rough patch?

You go to an office and they give you cash up there?


Direct deposit for most people.
 
