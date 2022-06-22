 Skip to content
Day 119 of WW3: Ukraine launches "aimed strikes" on Snake Island. Zelensky calls for 7th package of EU sanctions. Kaliningrad possible flashpoint in war after Lithuania bans passage of sanctioned goods. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Artillery, Donetsk Oblast, Russian goods, Ukrainians, Russian language  
266 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2022 at 7:50 AM



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
News digest for the night:

In the morning, the enemy shelled two communities in the Kryvyi Rih district. There is destruction, but the civilian population was not injured.

Over the past 24 hours, 28 houses have been destroyed in luhansk region as a result of constant shelling. Due to the shelling of Lysychansk, at least three wounded civilians and policemen are known. The shelling on "Azot" in Severodonetsk continues, says Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk OVA.

On the island of Zmiinyi, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Pantsir S1 anti-aircraft missile system, a radar station and automotive equipment, - OK "South".

Ireland has frozen bank accounts, as well as movable and immovable property of Russian individuals and legal entities under sanctions, in the amount of 1.72 billion euros, the Irish Times.

Luigi Di Maio, Italy's foreign minister, said he was leaving the 5-Star Movement party, which he had previously criticized for undermining the government's efforts to support Ukraine, Ansa.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
So, there was a mention of a ruscist breakout yesterday, and a retreat by Ukraine forces. How did that turn out?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Situation in the regions:

Donetsk region As a result of yesterday's

shelling of Chasovy Yar, 6 children were injured. Rashists also struck the beach on Lake Goldfish, probably cluster shells. One person was killed and 11 people were injured.



In Severodonetsk there are still up to 8,000 people in Severodonetsk. Others have already been deported to the previously occupied territory of Luhansk region. Increased number of destroyed infrastructure, houses.

Local authorities continue to convince people who are currently in azota bomb shelters about the need for immediate evacuation.


Mykolaiv region
Last day, simultaneously cruise missiles attacked Mykolaiv and Ochakov, damaged port infrastructure, destroyed trucks, damaged buildings of enterprises and electrical networks.

The Uragan multiple launch rocket system and the use of cluster munitions shelled residential areas of Mykolaiv. One person was killed and one seriously injured.

Shelling in Sumy region:
At night and in the morning, the enemy shelled the Esman and Novoslobidsk communities with mortars. We know of 20 wards. There are no casualties and destruction beforehand, says Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy OVA. As a result of yesterday's shelling of the Krasnopilska hromada, six people were injured.

The consequences of rashist shelling, forecasts of international experts and creative achievements in the news of the war:

The situation in the regions

A two-storey residential building was destroyed as a result of a direct hit of a Russian missile on the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region. We know of one dead.

In Mariupol, rashists continue to demolish houses. People are expelled to the street and not given the opportunity to take personal belongings. No one is searching for the dead under the rubble, says Petro Anryuschenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

As a result of yesterday's shelling on the territory of the Kochubeyivska hromada, Kherson region, a fire broke out, which spread to the village. Burned outbuildings, damaged houses, killed livestock, broken electrical wires.

More than 80 hectares of wheat burned as a result of Russian shelling in mykolaiv region - SES.

On June 22, at 16:30, an evacuation free train 234/233 with the route Pokrovsk - Dnipro - Lviv will be submitted to the station in Pokrovsk.


🌎International context

The United States will provide Ukraine with an expert prosecutor for consultations on combating kleptocracy, corruption and money laundering in the fight against Russia's evasion of sanctions.

Russia will try to transfer to the Donbass a large number of reserve units - intelligence of the British Defense Ministry. Currently, the level of losses of the "DNR" is about 55% of their initial number.

Rashists will need further protracted battles, as in Mariupol and Severodonetsk, to capture Lysychansk, says the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

🏆Three works of Ukrainian creatives won prizes at the Festival "Cannes Lions 2022". Among them are the new identity of the island of Khortytsia, the branding of Chernobyl and the project in which the LGBT flag was raised in the hands of the Motherland.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Good News We Are Close to Kherson
Youtube BNYOQ2hLgfg
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  
NHK has a series 'Direct Talk' where they interview people with different perspectives. Today's was with a guy who had set a story about a beekeeper set in the Donbas region, and he talks about some of the differences between soviet and Ukranian mentality (fear of which is likely part of what led putin to invade):

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/ondemand/video/2058915/

/would appreciate if people described what they're linking to
//hates mystery meat navigation
 
ShankatsuForte
1 hour ago  
fasahdThe United States will provide Ukraine with an expert prosecutor for consultations on combating kleptocracy, corruption and money laundering in the fight against Russia's evasion of sanctions.


After he's done there can he come back and help the US with that shiat too?
 
Laobaojun
1 hour ago  
Kaliningrad?
Isn't that illegally occupied Königsberg?
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

Arhat now feels like a lifetime ago (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here's a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly footage of a Ukrainian UAV kamikaze strike on a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast.

boom
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
55 minutes ago  
Off they go to get slaughtered

Symbolic: Minister in Dagestan (state that leads in K.I.A in this war) marked flock of sheep with Z
Youtube FNT4ah6yeSE
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Zelenskyy is alive?!?!?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly footage of a Ukrainian UAV kamikaze strike on a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast.

boom


Bayraktar - Ukrainian War Song (English subtitles, napisy polskie and other languages)
Youtube S3FGWPMjl6M
 
Fano
49 minutes ago  
img.utdstc.comView Full Size

Yo JOE!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
3h
⚡Russian State Duma approved law on parallel import
Now foreign-made goods included in government list can be "legally" imported into Russia without consent of the copyright holders.

The list of goods includes 96 brands including Apple, Samsung, cars and household appliances.
 
Muta
29 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly footage of a Ukrainian UAV kamikaze strike on a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast.

boom


The person recording that knew it was going to happen.
 
GrogSmash
29 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
3h
⚡Russian State Duma approved law on parallel import
Now foreign-made goods included in government list can be "legally" imported into Russia without consent of the copyright holders.

The list of goods includes 96 brands including Apple, Samsung, cars and household appliances.


Ya, that's a good way to make sure those businesses *ever* want to do business with you again.

Are they deliberately trying to fark their country for the next 50 years?
 
danzak
29 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly footage of a Ukrainian UAV kamikaze strike on a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast.

boom


I can't stop laughing at this.  Their reaction is priceless.  "Is it Ukrainian?"  "No way..we can see you..hahaha"  BOOM!! {lots of cursing}.  It's sounds like war coming to the Trailer Park Boys.
 
danzak
27 minutes ago  

Muta: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly footage of a Ukrainian UAV kamikaze strike on a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast.

boom

The person recording that knew it was going to happen.


I don't think so, I think they just saw a drone and started filming.  The commentary certainly suggests they didn't believe anything would happen as they didn't even think it was Ukrainian.  Hahahaha
 
GrogSmash
26 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: So, there was a mention of a ruscist breakout yesterday, and a retreat by Ukraine forces. How did that turn out?


Poorly from the sounds of it.  The Orcs have pretty much captured Lysychansk, one of the last holdouts for theLuhansk province.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly footage of a Ukrainian UAV kamikaze strike on a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast.

boom



Translation of the two speakers before the boom:

Christopher Miller
@ChristopherJM
·
2h
Russian 1: "A drone. LOL."
Russian 2: "Is it Ukrainian?" 
Russian 1: "Of course not!"

...💥
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 400x500] [View Full Size image _x_]

Zelenskyy is alive?!?!?


ZELENSKYY IS ALIVE!!!!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  

danzak: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly footage of a Ukrainian UAV kamikaze strike on a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast.

boom

I can't stop laughing at this.  Their reaction is priceless.  "Is it Ukrainian?"  "No way..we can see you..hahaha"  BOOM!! {lots of cursing}.  It's sounds like war coming to the Trailer Park Boys.


I didn't understand what they were saying but definitely understood when the cursing began lol
 
Juc [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  
The #Belarusian Defense Ministry announced the start of mobilization exercises in the #Homel region.

The press release says that the exercises are planned and will be held from June 22 to July 1 under the guidance of the deputy chief of the General Staff. pic.twitter.com/cqR56lyTZG
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 22, 2022
 
GrogSmash
8 minutes ago  

Tracianne: danzak: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly footage of a Ukrainian UAV kamikaze strike on a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast.

boom

I can't stop laughing at this.  Their reaction is priceless.  "Is it Ukrainian?"  "No way..we can see you..hahaha"  BOOM!! {lots of cursing}.  It's sounds like war coming to the Trailer Park Boys.

I didn't understand what they were saying but definitely understood when the cursing began lol


It good to see them doing strikes across the border.  Showing the Russian citizens that fear is not a one sided state in this war is a good thing.
 
Potato Puti
6 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
3h
⚡Russian State Duma approved law on parallel import
Now foreign-made goods included in government list can be "legally" imported into Russia without consent of the copyright holders.

The list of goods includes 96 brands including Apple, Samsung, cars and household appliances.


I'm sure those copyright holders will totally love that. How fast until they are sued completely?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Tracianne: danzak: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly footage of a Ukrainian UAV kamikaze strike on a Russian oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast.

boom

I can't stop laughing at this.  Their reaction is priceless.  "Is it Ukrainian?"  "No way..we can see you..hahaha"  BOOM!! {lots of cursing}.  It's sounds like war coming to the Trailer Park Boys.

I didn't understand what they were saying but definitely understood when the cursing began lol

It good to see them doing strikes across the border.  Showing the Russian citizens that fear is not a one sided state in this war is a good thing.


Looks like this may be a new trend:

Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
2m
#Russia: Yesterday a Ukrainian saboteur group reportedly targeted a BTR-80 armored personnel carrier of the Russian Border Force inside the territory of Russia using an anti-tank guided missile. The APC was destroyed with several border guards killed.
 
MBooda
3 minutes ago  
Snake Island

Manhattan?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
