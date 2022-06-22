 Skip to content
(Krebs On Security)   JimmyJohns Sir, the business is being embezzled. I know, call the police. JimmyJohns Sir, the business is being embezzled   (krebsonsecurity.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't steal from the company. They will ALWAYS catch you.
If you absolutely need to steal money from people - then just become a stock broker or banker.
But never steal money from the register. That's just stupid.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a teen in the 90s I worked at an Applebee's. The system allowed servers to transfer items between bills without a manager. Presumably this was so splitting a bill was easy for the server. But it let them move it to other tables, too.

Someone figured out you could transfer a common item like a soda to a different table so if table A paid cash so if you had 16 tables during your shift the same soda might get paid for 3-5 times and the server pockets the cash on all but one of them.

Not huge amounts but an extra $5-$10 every shift (in 1995 dollars) is your weekend bar tab or whatever.

/system was changed by the time I was old enough to wait tables
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which confirms why sometimes it is crazy town when I see my account activity charged, refunded, different amount maybe w/o tip or not, then recharged to account???
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You mean when the Popeye's credit card machine would be down every Sunday night so they could only accept cash it was a scam?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good systems log every order, add-on, keystroke/touch, etc. so you can flag and review every operation on a POS terminal.

One employee slips up once during a shift and adds bacon to a sandwich and immediately deletes it? Not a problem.

One employee voids dozens of orders during a shift? That's a problem.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We lost the best restaurant in town, just blocks away, from that.  The son was the embezzler.  The restaurant had been in business for almost 100 years and was so embarrassed they kept the nature of the crime secret.  I even called the landlord's company and stopped short of calling a friend whose family owned the company.  I thought they had a cash shortfall, and there were enough loyal, long time customers, they could world something out.

They reopened, a mile away, but the charm was gone.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The last bit of advice is really good: Call the IRS on the embezzler. If your normal channels of recompense fail you, remember that If Uncle Sam doesn't get a cut of all the cash the thieves stole from you (because you know the thieves didn't report that income lol), you can put them in jail for the rest of their lives.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was on top of the $115,000 in salaries he paid in total each year to the two employees.

$57500 a year to work a Jimmy Johns? That's more than I'm making as a telecom engineer....

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
