 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Pretty sure I've already seen this movie, but I guess I could watch it again   (nypost.com) divider line
32
    More: Fake, Thought, DNA, Mind, Mother, half-siblings, Guy, whole lot, recent video  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2022 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some fellas need therapy to stop watching that movie.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think you can watch that movie many times.

TFA: "Carley and Mercedes...who also have an OnlyFans account"
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn on to music
Bitter Creek (2013 Remaster)
Youtube 4R68eQ6rqV0
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make everything comfortable, that's how get women like that horny
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Make everything comfortable, that's how get women like that horny


I'm talking expensive pillows on the couch
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: I think you can watch that movie many times.

TFA: "Carley and Mercedes...who also have an OnlyFans account with the handle @notyouraveragesisterz "


Expanded.

Gasp, what a shocking revelation. I thought OnlyFans booted pornstars then disappeared. Is it still a thing?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carley and Mercedes - who have been dating for two years - revealed they might be half-siblings after finding out their mothers had relations with the same man.
The pair, who also have an OnlyFans account with the handle @notyouraveragesisterz, shared the unsettling news in a clip that has been viewed over 6 million times on TikTok, leaving their 560,000 followers desperately urging them to get a DNA test

Wait a second...
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark.com is a massive dining hall filled with class clowns
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Fark.com is a massive dining hall filled with class clowns


NYPost is the cafeteria lady on sloppy joe day
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was an episode of House but one of the half siblings had a penis.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Fark.com is a massive dining hall filled with class clowns


Its the dirty junk room we smoke our cannabis in, and make our stupid jokes in
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda afraid to post any links to examples because fark has become a might bit touchy in the twelve years I was gone. Shame really. Oh well, societal mores change I suppose.

/I can just say "Motherless" and you guys know what to do, right?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12YearBid: I'm kinda afraid to post any links to examples because fark has become a might bit touchy in the twelve years I was gone. Shame really. Oh well, societal mores change I suppose.

/I can just say "Motherless" and you guys know what to do, right?


Wuss
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Fark.com is a massive dining hall filled with class clowns


Well, yeah.  That's kind of the point.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: watching the trump puddle dry: Fark.com is a massive dining hall filled with class clowns

Well, yeah.  That's kind of the point.


Never miss a chance to praise its glories
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subs here. The thing that caught my eye about this one is that, even supposing they are sisters (doubtful), there's no ethical or biological argument against their "union" (see what I did their?). They can't have kids together except by IVF or surrogacy, and they weren't raised together, hence the risk of grooming is eliminated. So watch all you like, Farkers, there are no victims here.
/Not going to consider the religious objections, Fark that shiat.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
PSY - DADDY(feat. CL of 2NE1) M/V
Youtube FrG4TEcSuRg
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pretty you can find their wares on the hub
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: Fark.com is a massive dining hall filled with class clowns

Its the dirty junk room we smoke our cannabis in, and make our stupid jokes in


"Ur something else"
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You really don't need a DNA test unless you plan on having children. Otherwise enjoy your life as you see fit.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: [YouTube video: PSY - DADDY(feat. CL of 2NE1) M/V]


Respect to necks willing to put themselves up in range
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trik: This was an episode of House but one of the half siblings had a penis.


Better than a full sibling with half a penis.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Neondistraction: watching the trump puddle dry: Fark.com is a massive dining hall filled with class clowns

Well, yeah.  That's kind of the point.

Never miss a chance to praise its glories


I wasn't praising anything really.  I'm just curious what you thought this thread was going to be.  Were you expecting a calm, focused discussion of the moral and ethical implications of the story in tfa?  A lively but respectful debate on the social ramifications of dating your half-sibling?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
the taboo about siblings dating is because if they have kids there is a real risk of genetic disease. same sex siblings can go buck wild.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trik: This was an episode of House but one of the half siblings had a penis.


Reminds me of that one time when I was stuck in the couch.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: watching the trump puddle dry: Neondistraction: watching the trump puddle dry: Fark.com is a massive dining hall filled with class clowns

Well, yeah.  That's kind of the point.

Never miss a chance to praise its glories

I wasn't praising anything really.  I'm just curious what you thought this thread was going to be.  Were you expecting a calm, focused discussion of the moral and ethical implications of the story in tfa?  A lively but respectful debate on the social ramifications of dating your half-sibling?


THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)"
Youtube vsQrKZcYtqg
 
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hmmmnnn... 2 girls on only fans who pass themselves off as sisters doing sex stuff say they might actually be sisters?

I mean if their moms banged the same guy sure that seems very much like it cold be a thing.

Sounds totes legit.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Trik: This was an episode of House but one of the half siblings had a penis.

Reminds me of that one time when I was stuck in the couch.


Oh god, that must have been awful.  Hopefully your stepbrother was home to help you out.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Trik: This was an episode of House but one of the half siblings had a penis.

Reminds me of that one time when I was stuck in the couch.

Oh god, that must have been awful.  Hopefully your stepbrother was home to help you out.


The crazy thing is that right after that, our Uncle Jack was stuck on the roof. Long story short, we helped our Uncle Jack off.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Subs here. The thing that caught my eye about this one is that, even supposing they are sisters (doubtful), there's no ethical or biological argument against their "union" (see what I did their?). They can't have kids together except by IVF or surrogacy, and they weren't raised together, hence the risk of grooming is eliminated. So watch all you like, Farkers, there are no victims here.
/Not going to consider the religious objections, Fark that shiat.


I'm pretty sure they shoved Bran Stark out of a tower
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.