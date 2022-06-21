 Skip to content
(Army Times)   US airman arrested following investigation of terrorist attack at American base Green Village, Syria last April. No word if incident considered domestic terrorism with international flavor   (armytimes.com) divider line
    More: Scary, United States Air Force, Police, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek, American airman, Military law enforcement, Syria, northern Syria, military court  
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought we put enemy combatants in Gitmo and left them there to rot. Must be a white guy.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You America haters just don't want our brave warriors fighin' for freedom to express legitimate political discourse!
 
