(BBC-US)   Having already demolished two fourth grade classrooms, Uvalde city leaders agree to finish the job   (bbc.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's a long way to go to destroy evidence.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No gods, no masters

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now do the police station.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school ever," Mr McLaughlin said.

Or a cop even once.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Now do the police station.


That's what the cops are afraid will happen.
They've moved their families out of town.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: They've moved their families out of town.


Do you really blame them?  A child might get hurt.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Weaver95: They've moved their families out of town.

Do you really blame them?  A child might get hurt.


I think that these cops better knock it the hell off, just admit they done farked up and take whatever lumps come their way.
Doubling down on being assholes is definitely not advisable in this situation.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now do the homes of the pisspants coward cops and their pisspants coward police station.

We've all seen those useless fat chuds on the videos now.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neongoats: Now do the homes of the pisspants coward cops and their pisspants coward police station.

We've all seen those useless fat chuds on the videos now.


LOL you try selling tax-free loosies on the streets in that town, pal, we'll see who's a tough guy then.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At this rate our kids will be attending school in grass fields.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least those who are left alive.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school ever," Mr McLaughlin said.

Or a cop even once.


They just write themselves.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keep it. Turn it into a police station. Make them wallow in their shame.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Now do the police station.


with the cops still inside.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: At least those who are left alive.


"If there's anything left to sit on." - Frank Zappa
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: At this rate our kids will be attending school in grass fields.


Well that eliminates the too many doors problem.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Keep it. Turn it into a police station. Make them wallow in their shame.


Maybe they should build a monument to the Confederate Dead there.
 
olorin604
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably the only way to get funding for schools in Texas.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Keep it. Turn it into a police station. Make them wallow in their shame.


This.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Keep it. Turn it into a police station. Make them wallow in their shame.


Nah, it can be taken down. If the cops do it by themselves, with nothing more than hammers and chisels. Maybe they can have a tent nearby for when the useless farks keel over from heatstroke.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Now do the police station.


With them in it.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's the latest initiative to prevent school shootings, simply eliminate schools.   Genius.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: Chthonic Echoes: Keep it. Turn it into a police station. Make them wallow in their shame.

Maybe they should build a monument to the Confederate Dead there.


Traitors don't get monuments, nor do losers. Do you see any Hitler or Hirohito statues around in American towns?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Turn it into a homeless shelter.  Think they care what happened there?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So in five years are we gonna get a follow uo that the kids have been packed into another school and construction hasn't even begun for a replacement school due to lack of funding?

That or kids are all going to private religious "schools" after the new SCOTUS move.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Replace it with a $5 million stadium for the high school.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: jso2897: Chthonic Echoes: Keep it. Turn it into a police station. Make them wallow in their shame.

Maybe they should build a monument to the Confederate Dead there.

Traitors don't get monuments, nor do losers. Do you see any Hitler or Hirohito statues around in American towns?


Ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhh........

https://forward.com/news/462704/nazi-collaborator-monuments-in-united-states/
 
Veloram
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Newtown Residents Demolish A School, And Violent Memories
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: jso2897: Chthonic Echoes: Keep it. Turn it into a police station. Make them wallow in their shame.

Maybe they should build a monument to the Confederate Dead there.

Traitors don't get monuments, nor do losers. Do you see any Hitler or Hirohito statues around in American towns?


Uh, theoretically.
In reality, the country is littered with monuments to confederate traitors and murderers of Native Americans.
 
